This week in KDE: Better HiDPI on X11

KDE

We made a big improvement to Plasma’s high DPI support on X11 this week! Beyond that, there’s a lot more cool stuff in progress that hasn’t been merged yet; look for that stuff next week and beyond.

The buttons that appear when you hover your cursor over entries in the Clipboard applet are no longer sometimes mis-positioned (Eugene Popov, Plasma 5.22.4)

A System Tray popup that has been pinned open no longer closes unexpectedly when you open its configuration page (David Redondo, Plasma 5.22.4)

Plasma Panels once again use the correct edge-specific theme graphics, when present (Obno Sim, Plasma 5.22.5)

In the Plasma Wayland session, System Settings’ Shortcuts page no longer lists three “KWin” items; they now all have proper names (David Redondo, Plasma 5.23)

When using a high DPI scale factor on X11 with the default Plasma scaling system (instead of native Qt scaling, which is used on Wayland and when manually setting PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1), large Task Manager icons, System Tray icons and ToolButton icons all over the place are now displayed with the correct size! (me: Nate Graham, Frameworks 5.85). This is not the end; other things are still too small, but I am working on those too.

More in Tux Machines

Linspire/Xandros All About Monopolies and Surveillance

  • Linspire-Based Freespire Announces "Entirely New Direction" With Cloud Apps... [Ed: Well, talk about missing the whole point of GNU/Linux]

    What started off as Lindows twenty years ago as an easy-to-use Linux-based operating system with great Wine integration and easy application support but then changed to Linspire following a Microsoft lawsuit has had quite a journey. PC/OpenSystems LLC revived Linspire after a multi-year gap following the closure of Xandros and since then it's been a rather peculiar platform. Today they are now shifting focus once again.

  • Roberto's Ramblings: Linspires new direction explained

    For the past year we have internally at PC/OpenSystems LLC launched a project called CLOUD9. The aim of this project was to create an OS that utilized cloud apps in replacement of traditional desktop applications. Some of those manifested themselves into Xandros Cloud but we wanted to bring that to all of our desktop users. Some of the efforts were successful (Xandros Cloud Office 365 was our best seller for our education customers and some of our enterprise customers) But we wanted to make the best Cloud centric OS that we could. [...] Xandros OpenDesktop 2021 will come in two flavors. Standard Edition with all the Google services preinstalled and Office 365 edition which will utilize Microsofts web services. With the Office 365 edition Bing will also be the default homepage and the default search engine in Google Chrome. Both will ship with .NET Core, Powershell and Visual Studios Code. Local apps will include, Chrome, Video Player, Rhythmbox, games, Shotwell and Krita for image editing. Both editions of Xandros OpenDesktop will also include all the proprietary media codecs and DVD/Blu-Ray support

Today in Techrights

Programming: GSoC Projects, Python, and Rust

  • [KDE] GSoC’21 Week 7: Layout for Oware Activity

    he layout is fairly intuitive. The upper half of the board is controlled by player 1, and the lower half of the board is controlled by player2. I also worked on the basic working of the game. I am currently detecting mouse clicks on any of the valid pits on each player’s turn, and moving the corresponding seeds to adjacent pits. If the number of seeds in a pit after dropping a seed into it are 2 or 3, its seeds are captured and added to the score of the player.

  • [Godot Engine] GSoC 2021 - Progress report #1

    We selected 5 projects back in May, and the 5 students and their mentors have now been working on their projects for almost two months. We omitted to announce the projects formally (sorry about that!), but this first progress report written by each student will make up for it by giving a direct glimpse into their work.

  • About half of Python libraries in PyPI may have security issues, boffins say • The Register

    Boffins in Finland have scanned the open-source software libraries in the Python Package Index, better known as PyPI, for security issues and said they found that nearly half contain problematic or potentially exploitable code. In a research paper distributed via ArXiv, Jukka Ruohonen, Kalle Hjerppe, and Kalle Rindell from the University of Turku describe how they subjected some 197,000 Python packages available through PyPI to a static analysis tool called Bandit and found more than 749,000 instances of at best poor, or at worst insecure, programming.

  • Rust Compiler August Steering Cycle

    n Friday, July 30th, the Rust Compiler team had a planning meeting for the August steering cycle. Every fourth Friday, the Rust compiler team decides how it is going to use its scheduled steering and design meeting time over the next three Fridays.

Leftovers: Licensing, SynchroKnot, Firefox, Shows, Privilege Escalation

  • Understanding and Complying with Open Source Software Licenses - Why, When and How [Ed: Lawyers view free software as an "open" door and an opportunity to rob technical people who actual make something]

    Auditing open source software license terms is easier said than done. Like any well-managed process, ongoing compliance is the best practice. This article briefly expands on earlier provided practical open source software compliance tips (see OSS an IP Perspective and Why Security Matters Even More for On-premise Software Vendors | The Privacy Hacker).

  • SynchroKnot Announces Its New Software Product – Virtual System on Chip (vSoC)

    Customers purchase the SoCs from the SynchroKnot-authorized manufacturer directly, stack them up with spacers and pillars, and install SynchroKnot vSoC on the supported Debian or Debian-variant of the Linux operating system.

  • Firefox Add-on Reviews: Supercharge your productivity with a browser extension

    With more work and education happening online (and at home) you may find yourself needing new ways to juice your productivity. From time management to organizational tools and more, the right browser extension can give you an edge in the art of efficiency.

  • LHS/Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #422: The Weekender LXXV

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Perfect Plex Setup | Self-Hosted 50

    We discuss Chris's latest wall-mounted tablet solution for Home Assistant and several scripts to pimp your Plex setup.

  • Linux eBPF bug gets root privileges on Ubuntu - Exploit released [Ed: Privilege escalation only]

    A security researcher released exploit code for a high-severity vulnerability in Linux kernel eBPF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) that can give an attacker increased privileges on Ubuntu machines.

