Android Leftovers
Xiaomi Android 12 update tracker: Eligible devices, release date, & more
OnePlus 6 and 6T's latest Android 11 beta fixes camera and network issues
POCO X3 bags Android 11 update in India
Motorola Android 11 update: List of eligible devices & release date
These Android Apps Are the Most Vulnerable to Hacking
The Best Android Games On Sale This Week - The Almost Gone, Golf Peaks, Space Grunts 2 and More - Droid Gamers
Android Circuit: Samsung Confirms Galaxy Cancellation, Nothing’s New Earbuds, Huawei’s Curious P50 Pro
8 Best Spy Phone Apps for Android You Should Try Now | Branded Voices | Advertise
Jetpack Compose 1.0 arrives, making Android development easier than ever | Android Central
Millions of Android users could be owed share of £920m in legal action against Google
Motorola Android update policy is a paradox - 9to5Google
Google could soon launch Switch To Android app to tempt iPhone users | T3
How to hide apps on Android | Tom's Guide
Tile Mate review: The original AirTag alternative - Android Authority
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Set to be 2021's Best Android Phone | Digital Trends
MY apps Vol. 1: The first Material You themed apps [Video] - 9to5Google
Xbox Game Pass likely coming to Android TV soon - Android Authority
Latest Zenfone 8 update brings July 2021 Android security patch | Technology
Jetpack Compose for Android turns GA | InfoWorld
This Android malware records your screen — what you can do | Tom's Guide
Google freshens up Gmail on Android with some bolder colors
Video Friday: Android Printing - IEEE Spectrum
14 Best Free Linux News Aggregators (Updated 2021)
It’s been a long time since we covered news aggregators, and there’s been notable entrants and leavers to the scene. With regard to the leavers, Google Reader was discontinued in July 2013. And software like Newsbeuter, RSSOwl, Blogbridge, and Bloglines have been abandoned by their respective developers. Fortunately, there’s a number of great replacements that have filled the void. A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news. For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally. There are a number of different file formats which information publishers use. The most frequently ones are RSS and Atom. RSS is an acronym for Really Simple Syndication. It is a defined standard based on XML with the specific purpose of delivering updates to web-based content. In other words, RSS is a Web content syndication format. You can access our feed here. Using this standard, webmasters provide headlines and fresh content in a succinct manner. Meanwhile, consumers use RSS readers and news aggregators to collect and monitor their favorite feeds in one centralized program or location.
Jupiter Nano – Tiny Cortex-A5 board runs Linux or NuttX RTOS (Crowdfunding)
Jupiter Nano looks like one of those small MCU boards, but instead of a microcontroller, it packs a 500 MHz Microchip SAMA5 Cortex-A5 processor with 128MB RAM capable of running Linux or NuttX operating systems. The board reminds me of the Adafruit Feather compatible Giant Board made by Groboards, with the same system-in-package, but Juniper Nano offers more I/Os via 48 through holes, and its size is said to be similar to Teensy 4.1 board (but not quite). Also: BeagleV Starlight SBC won’t be mass manufactured, redesigned BeagleV RISC-V SBC expected in Q1 2022
This week in KDE: Better HiDPI on X11
We made a big improvement to Plasma’s high DPI support on X11 this week! Beyond that, there’s a lot more cool stuff in progress that hasn’t been merged yet; look for that stuff next week and beyond. [...] The buttons that appear when you hover your cursor over entries in the Clipboard applet are no longer sometimes mis-positioned (Eugene Popov, Plasma 5.22.4) A System Tray popup that has been pinned open no longer closes unexpectedly when you open its configuration page (David Redondo, Plasma 5.22.4) Plasma Panels once again use the correct edge-specific theme graphics, when present (Obno Sim, Plasma 5.22.5) In the Plasma Wayland session, System Settings’ Shortcuts page no longer lists three “KWin” items; they now all have proper names (David Redondo, Plasma 5.23) When using a high DPI scale factor on X11 with the default Plasma scaling system (instead of native Qt scaling, which is used on Wayland and when manually setting PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1), large Task Manager icons, System Tray icons and ToolButton icons all over the place are now displayed with the correct size! (me: Nate Graham, Frameworks 5.85). This is not the end; other things are still too small, but I am working on those too.
