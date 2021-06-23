Linux Mint 20.3 coming Christmas 2021
Windows 11 is rumored to be released in October, and since it is already in the Beta Channel, that rumor seems plausible. So, yeah, Microsoft is sure to dominate headlines in the final quarter of the year.
While a new version of Windows is surely exciting, that won't be the only operating system getting a new version later in the year. You see, the Linux Mint developers have shared some exciting news about when version 20.3 of the Ubuntu-based distro will be available for download.
Direct: Monthly News – July 2021
Today in Techrights
MX Linux 21 Beta 1 Released: Here’s What’s New
While the world’s busy trying out Windows 11, GNU/Linux users are busy distro-hopping. Developers, on the other hand, are busy with new distro releases. MX Linux, which stands first in Distrowatch’s distributions leaderboard, has a new beta release available for testing purposes. The Developers are calling it MX Linux 21 Beta 1. If you’re wondering what happened to MX Linux 20, the developers follow a year-based version number for major releases. In this article, let’s look at what’s new in the release.
Your PC is not compatible with Windows 11? Here are your options!
The second option that you have is to switch to Linux. It requires more work on your part, as you have to find a suitable Linux distribution, alternatives to programs that are not available on Linux, and get to know a new operating system. Depending on the distribution, Linux may look and feel similar to Windows, or it may be a totally different experience. Most Linux distributions support Live operating systems, which means that you may run them without installing them. Instructions are provided on the websites, e.g. Linux Mint. Gamers find that most PC games work on Linux nowadays either directly or through applications such as Wine. Valve and its Steam service have pushed Linux compatibility significantly in recent time, and there are options to play games from other stores as well under Linux. The advantage of this method is that you will have no trouble finding a suitable distribution, and that most programs and games will either run or have suitable alternatives. Downside is that no programs or apps can be carried over, that it takes time to find a suitable distribution and get used to it. Some programs and apps are not available on Linux, and won't run using Wine or other methods.
