Windows 11 is rumored to be released in October, and since it is already in the Beta Channel, that rumor seems plausible. So, yeah, Microsoft is sure to dominate headlines in the final quarter of the year. While a new version of Windows is surely exciting, that won't be the only operating system getting a new version later in the year. You see, the Linux Mint developers have shared some exciting news about when version 20.3 of the Ubuntu-based distro will be available for download. Direct: Monthly News – July 2021

MX Linux 21 Beta 1 Released: Here’s What’s New While the world’s busy trying out Windows 11, GNU/Linux users are busy distro-hopping. Developers, on the other hand, are busy with new distro releases. MX Linux, which stands first in Distrowatch’s distributions leaderboard, has a new beta release available for testing purposes. The Developers are calling it MX Linux 21 Beta 1. If you’re wondering what happened to MX Linux 20, the developers follow a year-based version number for major releases. In this article, let’s look at what’s new in the release.