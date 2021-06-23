Linux is not everyone’s cup of tea. But does that mean you can’t get the hang of it on your own? Definitely not. You can embark on the journey to learn Linux-based operating systems even on your Windows and Mac device. Surprised? Well, don’t be, for the key lies in your browser. You can access Linux on your very own internet browser, right from your existing operating system. Still can’t believe it? Why not check out these websites and test them out for yourself?

First mentions of AMD RDNA1 "Cyan Skillfish" iGPU for future Ryzen APUs appear in Linux code All the leaked AMD processor roadmaps we got up until now show how Team Red plans to replace the Vega iGPUs with RDNA2 models. A bit strange to skip over the original RDNA architecture, considering that it offers a smaller die size with a fairly higher transistor density compared to its successor. Sure, it does not integrate ray tracing tech, but no one really expects good ray tracing performance from an iGPU anyway, plus it is also more cost effective due to its smaller die size. However, AMD might have reconsidered this aspect in the meantime, as Phoronix recently discovered mentions about a “Cyan Skillfish” iGPU based on the RDNA1 architecture for unnamed upcoming APUs in the Linux 5.15 OS code. It could be that AMD wants to keep the RDNA2 iGPUs on the more powerful APUs like the laptop H-series and the Pro G-series for desktops, while upcoming embedded and U-series may only feature the RDNA1 graphics since these models come with lower TDPs. An interesting alternative here would be the inclusion of these RDNA1 iGPUs on the high-end desktop processors, so that AMD could finally fully match what Intel is offering.