Kernel: Linux 5.14, Linux 5.15, FWUPD 1.5.12 and More
Linux 5.14 Drops Old DEC Alpha-Specific Binary Loader Used For x86 Binary Emulation - Phoronix
As a weekend blast from the past, the Linux 5.14 kernel saw some Alpha CPU architecture updates -- including various fixes and the removal of an Alpha-specific binary loader for running a decades dated x86 software emulator.
While past the merge window, the Linux 5.14 code this week has dropped "binfmt_em86" from the kernel. This is an Alpha binary loader for Linux focused on running i386/i486 binaries via the EM86 emulator in user-space. This was part of the effort for allowing Intel Linux x86 binaries back in the day to run on DEC Alpha hardware.
The New NTFS Driver Looks Like It Will Finally Be Ready With Linux 5.15 - Phoronix
It's looking like the new NTFS file-system kernel driver developed by Paragon Software and over the past year revised more than two dozen times could be ready for mainlining in the kernel in about one month's time when the Linux 5.15 merge window opens. Everything is finally aligning and looking like the code is in good enough shape for its initial merging though not necessarily replacing the existing NTFS driver at this point.
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels - Phoronix
At the end of 2019 a rework to the Linux kernel's pipe code saw some of its logic reworked to only wake up readers if needed and avoid a possible thundering herd problem. But it turns out some Android libraries abused the functionality and this has led to broken Android applications when moving to recent kernels. While the user-space software is in the wrong, the kernel is sticking to its policy of not breaking user-space and as such Linus Torvalds has changed the code's behavior for Linux 5.14 and to be back-ported to prior stable kernels.
Rather than only waking up readers if needed, the change merged into the Linux kernel on Friday will make pipe writes always wake up readers. Due to some Android libraries like Realm misusing the EPOLL interface, the pipe change at the end of 2019 ended up breaking some Android apps.
Linux's FWUPD Expands Poly High-End Web Camera Support - Phoronix
For those looking to purchase a high-end Linux-friendly web camera for your home office or other environment, there are a few more options now compatible with Linux's fwupd if interested in having the capability of updating the camera firmware under Linux.
FWUPD has had support for updating firmware on the Poly Studio P30 web camera while now it's been expanded to handle additional Poly web cameras. This expanded Poly support can be found with the new FWUPD 1.5.12 release.
More RT Code Out For Review, RT Patches Updated Against Linux 5.14 - Phoronix
The real-time (RT) patches for the Linux kernel still appear a ways off from mainline but at least there is movement on this important patch series for embedded and other use-cases needing real-time support.
While mainlining the long out-of-tree Linux "RT" patches has been brought up many times in recent years, earlier this year the developers noted the mainlining has been held up by a lack of funding in getting the patches across the finish line. The PREEMPT_RT "development and maintenance is currently stalled" at least as was the case earlier this year but does seem to be loosening up a bit now.
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Websites to Run Linux in a Web Browser
Linux is not everyone’s cup of tea. But does that mean you can’t get the hang of it on your own? Definitely not. You can embark on the journey to learn Linux-based operating systems even on your Windows and Mac device. Surprised? Well, don’t be, for the key lies in your browser. You can access Linux on your very own internet browser, right from your existing operating system. Still can’t believe it? Why not check out these websites and test them out for yourself?
First mentions of AMD RDNA1 "Cyan Skillfish" iGPU for future Ryzen APUs appear in Linux code
All the leaked AMD processor roadmaps we got up until now show how Team Red plans to replace the Vega iGPUs with RDNA2 models. A bit strange to skip over the original RDNA architecture, considering that it offers a smaller die size with a fairly higher transistor density compared to its successor. Sure, it does not integrate ray tracing tech, but no one really expects good ray tracing performance from an iGPU anyway, plus it is also more cost effective due to its smaller die size. However, AMD might have reconsidered this aspect in the meantime, as Phoronix recently discovered mentions about a “Cyan Skillfish” iGPU based on the RDNA1 architecture for unnamed upcoming APUs in the Linux 5.15 OS code. It could be that AMD wants to keep the RDNA2 iGPUs on the more powerful APUs like the laptop H-series and the Pro G-series for desktops, while upcoming embedded and U-series may only feature the RDNA1 graphics since these models come with lower TDPs. An interesting alternative here would be the inclusion of these RDNA1 iGPUs on the high-end desktop processors, so that AMD could finally fully match what Intel is offering.
Linux Mint 20.3 coming Christmas 2021
Windows 11 is rumored to be released in October, and since it is already in the Beta Channel, that rumor seems plausible. So, yeah, Microsoft is sure to dominate headlines in the final quarter of the year. While a new version of Windows is surely exciting, that won't be the only operating system getting a new version later in the year. You see, the Linux Mint developers have shared some exciting news about when version 20.3 of the Ubuntu-based distro will be available for download. Direct: Monthly News – July 2021
