today's howtos
What Does ‐‐ (double dash) Mean In SSH Shell Command?
How To Install Craft CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Craft CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Craft CMS is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and based on the Yii framework. It is very popular due to its performance and full control of CMS. It is a secure and scalable CMS and comes with a lot of plugins that help you to customize your website easily.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Craft content management system on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
My website now shows an icon next to all external links | Hund
My website now shows an icon next to all external links. I thought it would be a good idea on a website like mine, where there’s a lot of links to both internal and external sources.
How To Install ArangoDB on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ArangoDB on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ArangoDB is an open-source NoSQL database manager and provides all the database features that are needed for a modern web application. ArangoDB does not use the traditional data storage system as in MySQL or PostgreSQL. It is specially designed for being high-performance, open-source, and easily scalable.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the ArangoDB NoSQL database on a CentOS 8.
How to Install Linux Mint Apps (Hypnotix, Webapp-Manager, etc) via PPA in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
The Linux Mint team introduced many great new apps in recent releases. And now an Ubuntu PPA is available that contains these apps for all current Ubuntu releases.
Without adding Linux Mint repository and setting the priority, an Ubuntu PPA is good choice to install or receive the package updates.
And ‘Butterfly’, a top contributor of Linux Mint project on launchpad, maintains the PPA repository with packages so far for Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and Ubuntu 21.10 support.
DHCPv6 prefix delegation with systemd-networkd | Major Hayden's Blog
My home internet comes from Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable) and they offer IPv6 addresses for cable modem subscribers. One of the handy features they provide is DHCPv6 prefix delegation.
How to install your own WireGuard Server in under five minutes
Whether you want to hide your identity from prying eyes or access content blocked by geo-restrictions, running a WireGuard server is an excellent solution to run your own VPN server.
How to install HAProxy on FreeBSD - Unixcop
HAProxy, as is name suggest, is a proxy server and a load balancer for provide high availability. In this article first I will show how to install HAProxy in FreeBSD. Next we will set up to act as a reverse proxy.
What Is Podman And How To Install Podman In Linux - OSTechNix
This guide explains what is Podman, its features, difference between a Podman container and an image, and how to install Podman in Linux operating systems.
How to Create a Linux VPS Server on Kamatera
his article is going to explain how to create a Linux VPS (Virtual Private Server) on Kamatera, so you can run your own email server and website.
ScalaHosting vs Kamatera
In a previous tutorial, I explained how to create a Linux VPS server on Scalahosting, which is my recommended hosting provider for running email servers, because it has the best IP reputation. However, Scalahosting plans start at $26/month (2 CPUs, 8GB RAM). It’s a bit expensive for some folks since they don’t need that much RAM to get started.
If your business depends on email, I still recommend ScalaHosting, because it will you better email deliverability. If you are short of money, then you can choose Kamatera VPS hosting, which starts at $4/month (1 CPU, 1GB RAM) and you will get one month for free.
I have email servers on both hosting providers and I will share my experience in Kamatera with you.
January 25 - Day 1 - Raspberry Pi Cross Compilation Toolset | mddionline.com
Today’s discussion will focus on building a Linux environment that will support the Raspberry Pi 4B C language cross-compilation process.
7 Tips to Customize the Look of Your Linux Terminal
The terminal emulator plays an integral part in a Linux system, and many users like to change its theme for a customized presentation. Users prefer a quick makeover within their Linux distribution. With a few tweaks, you can change the entire appearance of the terminal window.
Since you spend most of your time within the terminal, why not make it look like what you prefer. The graphical user interface (GUI) does not need any special commands for customization, so a quick reference guide like this should serve you well.
Check out the following tips for a quick, seamless transition from your old dull and drab terminal to a customized, rustic look.
Scheduling tasks with systemd timers on Linux | FOSS Linux
Systemd is a service and system manager comprised of a collection of tools to perform different system tasks. One such tool is systemd timers, whose primary purpose is to schedule and run tasks during startup or repeatedly after a system boot.
Systemd timers are an alternative to the scheduler cron or anacron. For sysadmins, scheduling tasks play a crucial role in automating your system’s boring or difficult tasks. This article is an introductory guide to system timers, their structure, and configurations with real-world examples.
A Rolling Release Debian? Install The "Unstable" Branch!
Debian has three different branches: (1) stable, (2) testing and (3) unstable. The unstable branch "Sid" is a rolling release distribution similar to something like Arch Linux. You get the latest and greatest packages, unlike the standard "stable" edition of Debian, which can have very old packages.
