Deepin vs. Ubuntu – which Linux distro is for you?
Deepin Linux, a.k.a Deepin OS, is widely regarded as the most beautiful-looking Linux distro out there. In fact, it can even give proprietary OSes like Windows and macOS a run for their money in terms of looks and aesthetics. Furthermore, the distro’s focus on stability and ease of use gives Linux newcomers all the more reasons to fall in love with Deepin OS.
Now, on the flip side, we have Ubuntu – a distro so popular that its name is synonymous with Linux to the outside world. Ubuntu is backed by a massive community, has access to almost all the major Linux software, and gives users a complete ready-to-use desktop experience right out of the box. This is why it’s our top pick for the best Linux distro for beginners.
And this brings us to the question of the hour – which is the better distro? Deepin or Ubuntu? To answer that, we have put together a detailed overview giving you an in-depth look at the major differences between the two distros. By the end, you should have a clear idea of which Linux distro is best for your needs and requirements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 514 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago