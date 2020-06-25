Unlock the Chromecast with Google TV bootloader to run LineageOS or Ubuntu (older models only)
The $50 Chromecast with Google TV is a dongle that hangs from the HDMI port of a TV, allowing you to stream video, listen to music, or play games using Google’s software.
Want to use it for something more? A team of developers have just released a method for unlocking the bootloader. That makes it possible to replace Google’s software with alternate operating systems such as the open source, Android-based LineageOS or even a GNU/Linux distribution like Ubuntu. But before you get too excited, you should know that the bootloader can only be unlocked on some Chromecast units.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago