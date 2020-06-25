Top 50 HD wallpaper packs for your Linux PC
As a matter of fact, a suitable wallpaper is a motivation factor that can cheer you up while working on your machine. Any image based on your love’s cool colors can soothe and stimulate your senses while working, thus maintaining your activeness on your machine. This, therefore, means that selecting an appropriate wallpaper is super necessary as it plays a significant psychological role.
Before looking at some of the best 50 HD wallpapers we have for you, let us first show you how you can easily change your desktop wallpaper without any issues. To have any of these wallpapers on your Linux computer, all you have to do is follow the steps below, and you will be good to go.
Which Linux Desktop Should You Use? KDE vs. GNOME
One of the first things you learn about Linux is that what you see on your screen doesn't always match what you see on someone else's. The interface, the way you interact with your PC, is often completely different even though you're both using the same operating system.
Windows and macOS both have one interface or desktop environment. Linux has many, and two of the most popular are KDE and GNOME. But how do you choose between them?
Unlock the Chromecast with Google TV bootloader to run LineageOS or Ubuntu (older models only)
The $50 Chromecast with Google TV is a dongle that hangs from the HDMI port of a TV, allowing you to stream video, listen to music, or play games using Google’s software.
Want to use it for something more? A team of developers have just released a method for unlocking the bootloader. That makes it possible to replace Google’s software with alternate operating systems such as the open source, Android-based LineageOS or even a GNU/Linux distribution like Ubuntu. But before you get too excited, you should know that the bootloader can only be unlocked on some Chromecast units.
Deepin vs. Ubuntu – which Linux distro is for you?
Deepin Linux, a.k.a Deepin OS, is widely regarded as the most beautiful-looking Linux distro out there. In fact, it can even give proprietary OSes like Windows and macOS a run for their money in terms of looks and aesthetics. Furthermore, the distro’s focus on stability and ease of use gives Linux newcomers all the more reasons to fall in love with Deepin OS.
Now, on the flip side, we have Ubuntu – a distro so popular that its name is synonymous with Linux to the outside world. Ubuntu is backed by a massive community, has access to almost all the major Linux software, and gives users a complete ready-to-use desktop experience right out of the box. This is why it’s our top pick for the best Linux distro for beginners.
And this brings us to the question of the hour – which is the better distro? Deepin or Ubuntu? To answer that, we have put together a detailed overview giving you an in-depth look at the major differences between the two distros. By the end, you should have a clear idea of which Linux distro is best for your needs and requirements.
