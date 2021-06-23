today's howtos
What’s In A Font? Website Typography Best Practices
I love web design and website typography is a huge part of that. It turns out that I’m somewhat of a typography nerd, so I wanted to share some of what I’ve learned in this regard here.
How to Install MariaDB 10.6 on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL will suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with features such as advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
How to Install Sysdig on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Sysdig is open source, system-level exploration: capture system state and activity from a running Linux-based system such as Ubuntu 20.04, then save, filter, and analyze that is particularly useful for system analysis, inspection, and debugging, amongst other uses. Sysdig is scriptable in Lua and includes a command-line interface and a powerful interactive UI using the command csysdig that runs in your terminal.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Sysdig on Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04.
How to Install Oracle VirtualBox on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
As we know Oracle VirtualBox is a famous desktop virtualization tool which allows us to run multiple virtual machines or guest operating systems. It is used for test and development environment where Linux geeks create and delete virtual machines based on the requirements. VirtualBox is a cross-platform tool available for both Windows and Linux operating systems.
VirtualBox gives us the option to create host-based networking for virtual machines. In this post, we will discuss how to install latest version of Oracle VirtualBox on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (focal fossa) system. At the time of writing this post, VirtualBox 6.1.26 was available.
How To Install Wing Python IDE on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wing Python IDE on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Wing Python IDE was designed from the ground up for Python, to bring you a more productive development experience. Full-featured Python IDE with the intelligent editor, a powerful debugger, remote development error checking, refactoring, and much more. The wing was designed from the ground up for interactive Python development.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Wing Python IDE on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Proprietary Software and Security Issues
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13 Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2021.08.01 has been released today and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, which is now used by default. Linux 5.13.6 is included in this snapshot, but the Linux 5.13.7 point release already hit the testing repos at the moment of writing and will soon land in the stable channel for you to update your new installations to the latest kernel. As you can imagine, Linux kernel 5.13 introduces better hardware support, which means that Arch Linux is now compatible with more systems and components. Highlights include FreeSync HDMI support for AMD GPUs, ACPI 6.4 support, support for Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Tablet Thin keyboard, Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, or Amazon’s Luna game controller, as well as new virtio drivers for some audio devices and Bluetooth controllers.
Today in Techrights
