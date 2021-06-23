today's leftovers
-
What do developers want and need from secure coding training?
Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming integrated into software development initiatives. As part of this, application security (AppSec) specialists often work closely with software development teams to improve security within the applications they create. However, there is still confusion about the role developers play in software security, and whether responsibility for it should rest solely on their shoulders.
-
Securing Access to Your MongoDB Database
In this article, we will go over some of the most common ways to securing your MongoDB cluster.
-
Zulip releases ‘Teach a course’ education product
Zulip for Education is a new open source team chat product used at university departments around the world, including MIT & University of California San Diego
-
U.S. Secretary of Commerce to Headline Open Skills Network’s Inaugural Skills Summit | News | bakersfield.com
This open source software toolkit will facilitate the creation and maintenance of open skills libraries for use across sectors including education, the workforce, government, and the military.
-
Raspberry Pi OS now has SATA support built-in
But this month, Raspberry Pi OS finally has built-in support for almost all PCI Express SATA adapters. All you have to do is run sudo apt upgrade and you'll have it.
That means anyone with a Compute Module 4 can plug in a SATA card, and plug in hard drives or SSDs, and they should just work, assuming you have power to the drives.
-
Here are 5 insights you might have missed from Red Hat Summit 2021 [Ed: "TheCUBE is a paid media partner for Red Hat Summit." In other words, IBM pays this 'publishers' to become a puff pieces apparatus]
It has been approximately two years since IBM finalized its acquisition of Red Hat Inc. for $34 billion, and the Red Hat Summit in April offered an opportunity to assess the state of the open-source world and the key projects brought about by the marriage of two key enterprise computing powers.
The two-day virtual event was covered extensively by theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s livestreaming studio, which conducted nearly 20 interviews with Red Hat and IBM executives, customers and partners as part of this year’s online gathering.
-
Linux to host open source solution to aid firefighter safety [Ed: Misuse of the brand "Linux"]
-
Spectro Cloud raises $20M to improve its product and services for customers
Spectro Cloud announced the completion of its Series A funding round, amounting to $20M, which is led by Stripes, an investor in software and consumer products.
-
Spectro Cloud Announces $20M Completion of Series A Funding to Unleash Full Potential of Kubernetes in Production Environments with Next-Gen Management Platform
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 473 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and Security Issues
today's howtos
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13 Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2021.08.01 has been released today and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, which is now used by default. Linux 5.13.6 is included in this snapshot, but the Linux 5.13.7 point release already hit the testing repos at the moment of writing and will soon land in the stable channel for you to update your new installations to the latest kernel. As you can imagine, Linux kernel 5.13 introduces better hardware support, which means that Arch Linux is now compatible with more systems and components. Highlights include FreeSync HDMI support for AMD GPUs, ACPI 6.4 support, support for Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Tablet Thin keyboard, Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, or Amazon’s Luna game controller, as well as new virtio drivers for some audio devices and Bluetooth controllers.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
3 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago