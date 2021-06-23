Lutris 0.5.9 Beta Released With Epic Games Store Support, DXVK-NVAPI/DLSS, Gamescope
The Lutris 0.5.9 beta delivers on initial support for the Epic Games Store, support for DXVK-NVAPI and DLSS, FidelityFX Super Resolution is now an exposed option for compatible Wine versions, Valve's Gamescope Wayland game compositor is now an option, Esync usage is now enabled by default, the Dolphin emulator is now available as a game source, improved process monitoring, and other enhancements. It's quite a hearty update for this game manager.
Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming integrated into software development initiatives. As part of this, application security (AppSec) specialists often work closely with software development teams to improve security within the applications they create. However, there is still confusion about the role developers play in software security, and whether responsibility for it should rest solely on their shoulders.
In this article, we will go over some of the most common ways to securing your MongoDB cluster.
Zulip for Education is a new open source team chat product used at university departments around the world, including MIT & University of California San Diego
This open source software toolkit will facilitate the creation and maintenance of open skills libraries for use across sectors including education, the workforce, government, and the military.
But this month, Raspberry Pi OS finally has built-in support for almost all PCI Express SATA adapters. All you have to do is run sudo apt upgrade and you'll have it.
That means anyone with a Compute Module 4 can plug in a SATA card, and plug in hard drives or SSDs, and they should just work, assuming you have power to the drives.
Here are 5 insights you might have missed from Red Hat Summit 2021 [Ed: "TheCUBE is a paid media partner for Red Hat Summit." In other words, IBM pays this 'publishers' to become a puff pieces apparatus]
It has been approximately two years since IBM finalized its acquisition of Red Hat Inc. for $34 billion, and the Red Hat Summit in April offered an opportunity to assess the state of the open-source world and the key projects brought about by the marriage of two key enterprise computing powers.
The two-day virtual event was covered extensively by theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s livestreaming studio, which conducted nearly 20 interviews with Red Hat and IBM executives, customers and partners as part of this year’s online gathering.
Spectro Cloud announced the completion of its Series A funding round, amounting to $20M, which is led by Stripes, an investor in software and consumer products.
Audiocasts/Shows: Missing OBS Features On Arch Linux, Going Linux, and GNU World Order
Having access to OBS on Linux is amazing and makes capturing content so much easier but on arch linux for some reason the version in the community repos is missing a bunch of basic features.
We find out that Ubuntu’s website isn’t accessible before you pass the warning about cookies. We discuss the latest Linux distribution... from Microsoft! Our listeners ask questions and make comments.
Proprietary Software and Security Issues
The attack compromised Microsoft 365 accounts of at least 80% of the department’s employees working in offices located in the Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western Districts of New York. Also affected to a lesser degree were employees in U.S. Attorneys’ offices in 14 other states, including California, Florida, Maryland, Texas and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.
There's been a lot of discussion recently about how "Safari is the new IE" (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).
I don't want to rehash the basics of that, but I have seen some interesting rebuttals, most commonly: Safari is actually protecting the web, by resisting adding unnecessary and experimental features that create security/privacy/bloat problems.
That is worth further discussion, because it's widespread, and wrong.
More specifically, Safari's approach isn't protecting the web from bloat & evil Google influence, because: [...]
I’ve been a Gmail user pretty much since day 1, when it was still an invite-only service in 2004.1 Not anymore. Over the past month I’ve migrated most of my email to Fastmail and I’m extremely happy with the result.
Why bother? Well, I guess it won’t come to you as a shock that I’ve felt progressively more uncomfortable with how Google (and the like) are handling my personal data. I’ve also been getting quite frustrated with attempts to make email/my inbox “smarter”. I never needed a “priority inbox”, auto-categorization of email, etc. Simple is good. Just put the newest emails on the top and I’ll sort it out from there.
We are not familiar with what draconian regulatory schemes exist for Google in Austria and Turkey, but here in Australia we know what it is – which is not much at all. And they paid no tax on their 2020 revenue of $5.2 billion.
Cloud photo services are widely used for persistent, convenient, and often free photo storage, which is especially useful for mobile devices. As users store more and more photos in the cloud, significant privacy concerns arise because even a single compromise of a user’s credentials give attackers unfettered access to all of the user’s photos. We have created Easy Secure Photos (ESP) to enable users to protect their photos on cloud photo services such as Google Photos. [...]
We the undersigned civil society organizations and independent experts are alarmed at the media revelations that NSO Group’s spyware has been used to facilitate human rights violations around the world on a massive scale.
These revelations are a result of the Pegasus Project and are based on the leak of 50,000 phone numbers of potential surveillance targets. The project is a collaboration of more than 80 journalists from 16 media organizations in 10 countries coordinated by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based media non-profit, with the technical support of Amnesty International, who conducted forensic tests on mobile phones to identify traces of the Pegasus spyware.
Canonicalization Attacks occur when a protocol that feeds data into a hash function used in a Message Authentication Code (MAC) or Digital Signature calculation fails to ensure some property that’s expected of the overall protocol.
The textbook example of a canonicalization attack is the length-extension attack against hash functions such as MD5–which famously broke the security of Flickr’s API signatures.
But there’s a more interesting attack to think about, which affects the design of security token/envelope formats (PASETO, DSSE, etc.) and comes up often when folks try to extend basic notions of authenticated encryption (AE) to include additional authenticated (but unencrypted) data (thus yielding an AEAD mode).
