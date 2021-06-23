Linux Mint Needs UI/UX and Graphics Designers for Redesigning its Dated Website
Linux Mint is an awesome Linux distribution and there is no doubt about it.
There is also no doubt that its website looks like something that was made in the 2010s. This surely does not give a good first impression to people not familiar with the project.
I know, it’s the quality of the product that matters the most but a nice packaging is a positive addition to any product.
The good thing is that Linux Mint team has realized this. In the last few years, they have redesigned the Cinnamon Spice and the Linux Mint blog websites.
