Xfce’s Apps Update for July 2021 Brings New Releases of Catfish, Mousepad, Sensors Plugin, and More
July 2021 looks to have been another slow month for Xfce’s apps updates, but we did receive some important ones, starting with the Catfish file searching tool, which received not one but two releases that enabled the sidebar by default, added local source (pip) installation support, enabled support for searching compressed files, added full-text search in PDF documents, improved Wayland support, added support for message and troff mimetypes in full-text search, and added new persistent settings for searching file contents and thumbnail view.
Lutris 0.5.9 Beta Released With Epic Games Store Support, DXVK-NVAPI/DLSS, Gamescope
The Lutris 0.5.9 beta delivers on initial support for the Epic Games Store, support for DXVK-NVAPI and DLSS, FidelityFX Super Resolution is now an exposed option for compatible Wine versions, Valve's Gamescope Wayland game compositor is now an option, Esync usage is now enabled by default, the Dolphin emulator is now available as a game source, improved process monitoring, and other enhancements. It's quite a hearty update for this game manager.
