How To Install Zoom Video Conference Software in Linux System
Online communications are not anymore limited to chatting and emailing. With high work efficiency, we need bufferless, smooth audio and video calling tools for client meetings, office gatherings, marketing, webinars, healthcare, and many more. Students, teachers, and all others professionals have been using Zoom as the primary communicating medium. Especially during the Covid Pandemic, the demand for Zoom video conference software has increased in almost every sector.
Zoom allows hosting video conferences with a hundred people in the basic plan. Zoom is a cross-platform video conference software, and it is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, and smartphones. On Linux and other host devices, you can record Zoom meetings, schedule meetings, share files, and maintain chat and video calling rooms.
How To Install Gulp.js on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gulp.js on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Gulp.js is an open-source toolkit that helps developers automate the tasks in the development workflow. Gulp is useful to make automate processes and run repetitive tasks easily. It is a task runner built on Node.js and npm, used for automation of time-consuming and repetitive tasks involved in web development like minification, concatenation, cache busting, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Gulp.js on a Debian 10 (Buster).
Combine multiple images into a video using ffmpeg
how to gnu linux – thin provisioning kvm virtual machines with virt-manager (bigger than physical virtual harddisks)
as in VirtualBox, is it possible to create bigger virtual harddisks on smaller physical harddisks, by think provisioning qcow2 format (kvm default)
Use the Linux terminal to see what files are on your computer | Opensource.com
To list files on a computer with a graphical interface, you usually open a file manager (Files on Linux, Finder on MacOS, Windows Explorer on Windows), and look at the files.
To list files in a terminal, you use the ls command to list all files in the current directory. The pwd commands tells you what directory you're currently in.
How To Install Flatpak on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Flatpak is a universal system package, used for application virtualization, deployment, and mainly used for package management that almost works on all Linux environments.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Flatpak future of application distribution on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to Enable Game Mode for Better Gaming Experience in Ubuntu Linux | UbuntuHandbook
Want to get better performance when playing games in Linux? Try GameMode!
GameMode is a free open-source Linux project allows games to request a set of optimizations be temporarily applied to the host and/or game process.
The project was originally designed as a stop-gap solution to problems with Intel and AMD CPU powersave or ondemand governors. But now GameMode supports for optimizations including:
How to find a path of a Linux command like a pro
One of the most common questions I get is how can I find a Linux command path that I just installed on Linux using a package manager such as apt/dnf command. We have many new developers coming from the Windows world. Many are first-time Linux users. Some are using Linux from WSL, and others are directly dealing with cloud servers over ssh. Let us see some common commands to list or find a path for Linux commands.
Setting up OwnTracks Recorder and OAuth2 with nginx, oauth2-proxy and podman | dennogumi.org
One thing I always wanted to do when going on holiday is to track where I go, the places I’ve been, and see how much I’ve travelled around. This is true in particular when going to places where I walk around a lot (Japan stays at the top of the list, also for other reasons that are not related to this post). Something like viewing a map showing where you were, and where did you go, with optional export to KML or GPX to import into other programs like Marble.
To my knowledge, there are a number of proprietary solutions to this problem, but in this case I value these kind of data quite a lot, so they are out of the question from the start. And so, I began my search for something I could use.
I initially set up with Traccar but the sheer complexity of the program (not to mention that I relied on some features from a popular fork was off-putting. Also it did far more than what I wanted it to do, and the use case of the program was completely different from mine anyway. After a couple of unsuccessful tries, I left it to gather virtual dust on my server until I deleted it completely.
