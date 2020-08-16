Debian: Sparky, WAGO, Raspberry Pi OS/Raspbian
-
Sparky news 2021/07
The 7th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2021:
– Linux kernel updated up to version 5.13.7 & 5.14-rc3
– Added to repos: Komorebi wallpapers manager, Nuclear audio player, Shortwave radio player, Enve 2D animation software, Viper web browser, Systemback
– preperation to a new stable version of Spaky 6.0 “Po Tolo” is on the way
-
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities July 2021
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
-
WAGO Debuting Their New Edge Controller | ARC Advisory
Edge Computer (752-9400/752-9401) is a device for Linux-savvy users that want an industrial grade computer to run Node RED, Grafana or edge applications, such as AWS IoT Greengrass. It comes with a Debian Linux operating system, a quad-core ATOM processor, 64 GB flash memory and either 4GB or 8GB RAM with memory able to be expanded via SSD HDD memory card. Control engineers and software developers can leverage the device’s openness to operate their edge of network applications.
-
A complete guide to Raspberry Pi OS
Everything you need to know about the software, formerly known as Raspbian, powering the world’s favourite tiny computer
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 244 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 25 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
1 day 5 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago