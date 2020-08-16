KDE: On KDE Connect, Kalendar, Kubuntu, KDE Itinerary, and More
KDE Connect on Windows and iOS, Nvidia open sources stuff, and FOSS can be profitable - Linux News
In this one, we have Nvidia open sourcing more of their toolchain, Odoo proving that open source software can be not only profitable, but also successful, KDE connect expanding on Windows, and on iOS, and the Linux gaming landscape being quite redefined by the steam deck's announcement.
Meeting with your mates — Kalendar week 8 (GSoC 2021) – Stuff I wrote down
Last week’s large merge request added the ability for Kalendar to add, edit, view and delete todos alongside events. That MR was merged on Friday and you can now play around with it on Kalendar’s master branch!
This week, a lot of time was spent polishing that MR as well as adding a few additions to make it even nicer for you to use todos. A new MR has also been added this week which adds a convenient new feature to the incidence creation process.
Let’s go through what’s new!
The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces the Affordable Kubuntu Focus XE
The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the affordable Focus XE 14-inch laptop. This ultra-portable and energy-efficient system is a great choice for developers, creators, and those who are looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience but don't need the power, complexity, or expense of a dedicated GPU.
Hardware highlights include the fast and power-efficient Intel 11th generation CPUs with graphics that are 3 times faster than the prior generation. Numerous high-speed audio and data ports include Thunderbolt 4 and the capacity to attach multiple 4K displays. Customers can customize their XE with up to 64GB of high-speed 3200Mhz Dual-Channel RAM, and up to 2T of NVMe storage.
June/July in KDE Itinerary
Travel during COVID-19 requires certificates proving your are vaccinated, (negatively) tested or have recovered from an infection in many places. Official apps for that are only available on the major proprietary platforms, so for Plasma Mobile we need to take care of this ourselves.
Technically those certificates are just QR codes, so an image viewer is all you would need. Once you are managing more than one such code, e.g. due to having had multiple tests or due to traveling with family, it becomes useful to also see the content in a human readable form.
Based on the KHealthCertificate library this has been added to KDE Itinerary, and a standalone health certificate wallet app for Plasma Mobile is also in the works. So far the DIVOC and EU DGC formats are supported, covering Europe and India.
KDE e.V. is looking for a project lead/event manager for environmental sustainability project | KDE e.V.
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a great person to run a project related to the environmental sustainability of our software. The position we are looking to fill immediately is that of a project lead who can also do some event management duties. Please see the job ad for the project lead for more details about this employment opportunity. We are looking forward to your application.
