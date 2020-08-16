Language Selection

KDE: On KDE Connect, Kalendar, Kubuntu, KDE Itinerary, and More

Sunday 1st of August 2021 10:23:47 PM
KDE
  • KDE Connect on Windows and iOS, Nvidia open sources stuff, and FOSS can be profitable - Linux News

    In this one, we have Nvidia open sourcing more of their toolchain, Odoo proving that open source software can be not only profitable, but also successful, KDE connect expanding on Windows, and on iOS, and the Linux gaming landscape being quite redefined by the steam deck's announcement.

  • Meeting with your mates — Kalendar week 8 (GSoC 2021) – Stuff I wrote down

    Last week’s large merge request added the ability for Kalendar to add, edit, view and delete todos alongside events. That MR was merged on Friday and you can now play around with it on Kalendar’s master branch!

    This week, a lot of time was spent polishing that MR as well as adding a few additions to make it even nicer for you to use todos. A new MR has also been added this week which adds a convenient new feature to the incidence creation process.

    Let’s go through what’s new!

  • The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces the Affordable Kubuntu Focus XE

    The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the affordable Focus XE 14-inch laptop. This ultra-portable and energy-efficient system is a great choice for developers, creators, and those who are looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience but don't need the power, complexity, or expense of a dedicated GPU.

    Hardware highlights include the fast and power-efficient Intel 11th generation CPUs with graphics that are 3 times faster than the prior generation. Numerous high-speed audio and data ports include Thunderbolt 4 and the capacity to attach multiple 4K displays. Customers can customize their XE with up to 64GB of high-speed 3200Mhz Dual-Channel RAM, and up to 2T of NVMe storage.

  • June/July in KDE Itinerary

    Travel during COVID-19 requires certificates proving your are vaccinated, (negatively) tested or have recovered from an infection in many places. Official apps for that are only available on the major proprietary platforms, so for Plasma Mobile we need to take care of this ourselves.

    Technically those certificates are just QR codes, so an image viewer is all you would need. Once you are managing more than one such code, e.g. due to having had multiple tests or due to traveling with family, it becomes useful to also see the content in a human readable form.

    Based on the KHealthCertificate library this has been added to KDE Itinerary, and a standalone health certificate wallet app for Plasma Mobile is also in the works. So far the DIVOC and EU DGC formats are supported, covering Europe and India.

  • KDE e.V. is looking for a project lead/event manager for environmental sustainability project | KDE e.V.

    KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a great person to run a project related to the environmental sustainability of our software. The position we are looking to fill immediately is that of a project lead who can also do some event management duties. Please see the job ad for the project lead for more details about this employment opportunity. We are looking forward to your application.

Martín Abente Lahaye: Portfolio 0.9.11

On the visuals department, this new release brings a refreshed icon by @jimmac, which looks fantastic and takes it closer to the modern art style in GNOME. Regarding features, well, there’s quite a lot. The most noticeable one is the Trash folder. Read more

Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)

Linux 5.15 is positioned now to see a Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) implementation with the code now queued in net-next with this being a protocol for communication between management controllers and managed devices. The code now collected by net-next ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window in a few weeks is the core implementation of MCTP. The Management Component Transport Protocol is defined by the Distributed Management Task Force for communicating between relevant controllers and their devices. MCTP can work with buses such as PCI Express, USB, I2C, SMBus, and others while being relevant not only for servers but also embedded devices. Intel NICs have been among the devices supporting MCTP over PCI Express now for a number of years. Read more

Best 13 Open-source Photography Workflow solutions and Adobe Lightroom alternatives

Adobe Lightroom is a commercial enterprise-class image editing software for professionals photographers. Adobe has packed it with dozens of features that enhance photographer's workflow and improve their productivity. Although it has an affordable paid subscription per month, you should consider open-source and free alternatives. Therefore, in this article, we collected the best open-source and free alternative for Adobe Lightroom. However, you should consider certain limitations and different workflow if you are an avid Lightroom user. Read more

Lakka 3.3 release

New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka. Read more

