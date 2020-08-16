Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Lakka 3.3 release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 1st of August 2021 10:26:37 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

New version of Lakka has been released!

We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Martín Abente Lahaye: Portfolio 0.9.11

On the visuals department, this new release brings a refreshed icon by @jimmac, which looks fantastic and takes it closer to the modern art style in GNOME. Regarding features, well, there’s quite a lot. The most noticeable one is the Trash folder. Read more

Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)

Linux 5.15 is positioned now to see a Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) implementation with the code now queued in net-next with this being a protocol for communication between management controllers and managed devices. The code now collected by net-next ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window in a few weeks is the core implementation of MCTP. The Management Component Transport Protocol is defined by the Distributed Management Task Force for communicating between relevant controllers and their devices. MCTP can work with buses such as PCI Express, USB, I2C, SMBus, and others while being relevant not only for servers but also embedded devices. Intel NICs have been among the devices supporting MCTP over PCI Express now for a number of years. Read more

Best 13 Open-source Photography Workflow solutions and Adobe Lightroom alternatives

Adobe Lightroom is a commercial enterprise-class image editing software for professionals photographers. Adobe has packed it with dozens of features that enhance photographer's workflow and improve their productivity. Although it has an affordable paid subscription per month, you should consider open-source and free alternatives. Therefore, in this article, we collected the best open-source and free alternative for Adobe Lightroom. However, you should consider certain limitations and different workflow if you are an avid Lightroom user. Read more

Lakka 3.3 release

New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6