Martín Abente Lahaye: Portfolio 0.9.11
On the visuals department, this new release brings a refreshed icon by @jimmac, which looks fantastic and takes it closer to the modern art style in GNOME.
Regarding features, well, there’s quite a lot. The most noticeable one is the Trash folder.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 214 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 25 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
1 day 5 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago