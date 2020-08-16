Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Security
  • BlackMatter ransomware gang rises from the ashes of DarkSide, REvil

    "The ransomware is provided for several different operating systems versions and architectures and is deliverable in a variety of formats, including a Windows variant with SafeMode support (EXE / Reflective DLL / PowerShell) and a Linux variant with NAS support: Synology, OpenMediaVault, FreeNAS (TrueNAS)," reported Recorded Future.

    "According to BlackMatter, the Windows ransomware variant was successfully tested on Windows Server 2003+ x86/x64 and Windows 7+ x64 / x86. The Linux ransomware variant was successfully tested on ESXI 5+, Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOs. Supported file systems for Linux include VMFS, VFFS, NFS, VSAN."

  • CrowdSec v1.1.x Is Out! Here's What's New & How To Get Started .

    On July 8, 2021, the CrowdSec team released CrowdSec v1.1.x - the latest version of their free and open-source cybersecurity solution designed to protect Linux servers, services, containers, or virtual machines exposed on the Internet with a server-side agent - with new packages and repositories, as well as improvements to to the CrowdSec agent itself. LinuxSecurity spoke with the CrowdSec team to provide readers with insight into what they can expect from this exciting release, and how they can get started with CrowdSec v1.1.x.

  • Protect Online Privacy

    There are not many who know about Tor Browser and even fewer who actually use it in their daily lives. Tor Browser is known to be a notorious web browser that opens up the “Dark Web”, only used for buying or selling drugs. Also, the size of this Dark web is a hundred times more than the surface web. All of it is not true.

    Tor Browser just provides a safer way to access the internet. It protects its users’ identities by encrypting and bouncing users’ traffic through different devices. Facebook, Wikipedia, and many other popular websites are also available as .onion so that users can browse these websites privately.

    As with everything else, there are a few websites that do sell drugs but we can not call the entire network unsafe because of them. Bad actors are everywhere including the normal Internet we use through Google chrome or Firefox.

  • Hardening Executables

    Quite a while ago, Arch Linux has turned on many binary security features via compilation flags (2016) or turned off options that are known to help exploit software (debugging symbols, RPATH). Now we have 2021 and Arch Linux made good experience with the additional security options.

    •  

  • Feds' demand for software standards could boost enterprise security | Network World

    Enterprises can look for more transparency from software vendors after the Biden Administration’s recent mandate that software bills of materials be provided by companies attempting to do business with the federal government.

    Software bills of materials, frequently abbreviated to SBOMs, aren’t a new concept. The idea comes from the manufacturing sector, where it’s often crucial for buyers to fully understand the components and materials that were used to make a particular piece of equipment.

Martín Abente Lahaye: Portfolio 0.9.11

On the visuals department, this new release brings a refreshed icon by @jimmac, which looks fantastic and takes it closer to the modern art style in GNOME. Regarding features, well, there’s quite a lot. The most noticeable one is the Trash folder. Read more

Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)

Linux 5.15 is positioned now to see a Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) implementation with the code now queued in net-next with this being a protocol for communication between management controllers and managed devices. The code now collected by net-next ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window in a few weeks is the core implementation of MCTP. The Management Component Transport Protocol is defined by the Distributed Management Task Force for communicating between relevant controllers and their devices. MCTP can work with buses such as PCI Express, USB, I2C, SMBus, and others while being relevant not only for servers but also embedded devices. Intel NICs have been among the devices supporting MCTP over PCI Express now for a number of years. Read more

Best 13 Open-source Photography Workflow solutions and Adobe Lightroom alternatives

Adobe Lightroom is a commercial enterprise-class image editing software for professionals photographers. Adobe has packed it with dozens of features that enhance photographer's workflow and improve their productivity. Although it has an affordable paid subscription per month, you should consider open-source and free alternatives. Therefore, in this article, we collected the best open-source and free alternative for Adobe Lightroom. However, you should consider certain limitations and different workflow if you are an avid Lightroom user. Read more

Lakka 3.3 release

New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka. Read more

