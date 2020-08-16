today's leftovers
Ryujinx (Switch Emulator) Gets The Vulkan Treatment
By using Vulkan, AMD and Intel users will see a massive performance upgrade, and not only this, but those who are using Intel’s integrated GPU will see a lot less graphical glitches. While those with NVIDIA may not see as big of a difference, according to the June 2021 progress report they will see “a small performance improvement in a few titles.”
Apache Month in Review: July 2021
Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community. Here's a summary of what happened in July...
Newsletter 101 - July 2021 news | ReactOS Project
Hello ReactOS followers! This report covers changes in the project during February-July 2021. And we definitely have some things to highlight!
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor - Phoronix
ReactOS as the long-running open-source project striving for Windows ABI compatibility has been making some significant progress this summer on various endeavors.
ReactOS continues going strong after more than two decades for aspiring to be an open-source drop-in replacement to Windows. The open-source project today published their latest newsletter outlining many of their accomplishments so far this year.
Stay involved with Call for Code
Once again, the Call for Code community has answered the call. We are so grateful to everyone who helped support the 2021 Global Challenge to address climate change and to all of you who participated in this year’s competition. The societal challenges brought on by climate change continue to be some of the most pressing issues of our time. The Call for Code team extends our sincere appreciation to all of you who have joined the fight and are helping apply technology solutions to make a lasting difference.
There are multiple ways you can continue to hone your skills and take on the greatest societal issues by contributing to our open source projects.
Join the Call for Code for Racial Justice community in Slack to gain access to experts and collaborators, and get started supporting these initiatives.
Red Hat partners with Nutanix to deliver open hybrid multicloud solutions
Red Hat and Nutanix announced a strategic partnership to enable a solution for building, scaling and managing cloud-native applications on-premises and in hybrid clouds. The collaboration brings together technologies, enabling installation, interoperability and management of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux with Nutanix Cloud Platform, including Nutanix AOS and AHV.
