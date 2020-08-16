Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 1st of August 2021 11:36:40 PM
  • Ryujinx (Switch Emulator) Gets The Vulkan Treatment

    By using Vulkan, AMD and Intel users will see a massive performance upgrade, and not only this, but those who are using Intel’s integrated GPU will see a lot less graphical glitches. While those with NVIDIA may not see as big of a difference, according to the June 2021 progress report they will see “a small performance improvement in a few titles.”

  • Apache Month in Review: July 2021

    Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community. Here's a summary of what happened in July...

  • Newsletter 101 - July 2021 news | ReactOS Project

    Hello ReactOS followers! This report covers changes in the project during February-July 2021. And we definitely have some things to highlight!

  • ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor - Phoronix

    ReactOS as the long-running open-source project striving for Windows ABI compatibility has been making some significant progress this summer on various endeavors.

    ReactOS continues going strong after more than two decades for aspiring to be an open-source drop-in replacement to Windows. The open-source project today published their latest newsletter outlining many of their accomplishments so far this year.

  • Stay involved with Call for Code[Ed: Racist IBM (anti-blacks eugenics company) pretends to be ethical to sell more proprietary software e.g. Watson]

    Once again, the Call for Code community has answered the call. We are so grateful to everyone who helped support the 2021 Global Challenge to address climate change and to all of you who participated in this year’s competition. The societal challenges brought on by climate change continue to be some of the most pressing issues of our time. The Call for Code team extends our sincere appreciation to all of you who have joined the fight and are helping apply technology solutions to make a lasting difference.

    There are multiple ways you can continue to hone your skills and take on the greatest societal issues by contributing to our open source projects.

    [...]

    Join the Call for Code for Racial Justice community in Slack to gain access to experts and collaborators, and get started supporting these initiatives.

  • Red Hat partners with Nutanix to deliver open hybrid multicloud solutions

    Red Hat and Nutanix announced a strategic partnership to enable a solution for building, scaling and managing cloud-native applications on-premises and in hybrid clouds. The collaboration brings together technologies, enabling installation, interoperability and management of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux with Nutanix Cloud Platform, including Nutanix AOS and AHV.

Martín Abente Lahaye: Portfolio 0.9.11

On the visuals department, this new release brings a refreshed icon by @jimmac, which looks fantastic and takes it closer to the modern art style in GNOME. Regarding features, well, there’s quite a lot. The most noticeable one is the Trash folder. Read more

Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)

Linux 5.15 is positioned now to see a Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) implementation with the code now queued in net-next with this being a protocol for communication between management controllers and managed devices. The code now collected by net-next ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window in a few weeks is the core implementation of MCTP. The Management Component Transport Protocol is defined by the Distributed Management Task Force for communicating between relevant controllers and their devices. MCTP can work with buses such as PCI Express, USB, I2C, SMBus, and others while being relevant not only for servers but also embedded devices. Intel NICs have been among the devices supporting MCTP over PCI Express now for a number of years. Read more

Best 13 Open-source Photography Workflow solutions and Adobe Lightroom alternatives

Adobe Lightroom is a commercial enterprise-class image editing software for professionals photographers. Adobe has packed it with dozens of features that enhance photographer's workflow and improve their productivity. Although it has an affordable paid subscription per month, you should consider open-source and free alternatives. Therefore, in this article, we collected the best open-source and free alternative for Adobe Lightroom. However, you should consider certain limitations and different workflow if you are an avid Lightroom user. Read more

Lakka 3.3 release

New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka. Read more

