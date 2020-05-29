today's howtos
How to Show Disk Usage in Linux With the du Command
If your PC is running slow or you're having issues installing updates and software, there's a high chance you might be running out of disk space. The handy du command makes it convenient for Linux users to stay aware of their disk consumption and make an upgrade if required.
But how exactly do you issue this command on Linux? Let us find out.
How to install MX Linux with disk encryption | FOSS Linux
MX Linux is an operating system based on the Debian stable. The system is generated from a cooperative venture between the AntiX and former MEPIS communities. This is a mid-weight Linux distro designed with a nice look, an efficient desktop with simple configuration, and greater solid performance.
It also has basic tools like a graphic installer that generally handles the computer’s UEFI, a GUI-based method to change a Linux kernel, and other core programs.
After that brief introduction of MX Linux, let us go through the system’s installation process on our VMware workstation. We will channel our concentration from the normal setup to installing the OS with the disk encryption option.
Note: You can diversify your MX Linux knowledge on its features since we also have another article that has covered all the MX Linux features. The latter will take you through a video guide of its features.
How to install the WaterFox Browser on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install the WaterFox Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to update Kali Linux repository | FOSS Linux
This article will cover the steps needed for you to update your Kali Linux system repo. The Kali Linux Operating system is Debian-Linux-based. The distribution comes with several advanced tools meant for streamlined utilities, accuracy boosting, quick and easy execution of pen-testing, and social engineering tools.
Like any other Linux distro, Kali supports audio play files, office, web browsers, programming software, and other software supported by either major OSs (Windows and macOS). Additionally, the OS comes with a Kali NetHunter App Store used in easing browsing, installation, and keeping your apps up to date.
Kali Linux comes with a large set of tested and pre-installed applications, making it simpler for use than other systems. The system was officially released into the market in 2013 as a complete re-branding of Backtrack Linux with a GNOME UI. Their developers ripped all the unwanted stuff off Backtrack by getting rid of junky utilities and updating the useful ones in the white-hat community.
To add on, the OS includes slightly over 600 completely free tools. It also has an open-source Git tree that is publicly available. It is a well-known OS among Cybersecurity professionals.
Install and use Fish shell in Linux - Unixcop
Fish Shell stands for friendly interactive shell which is fully-equipped, smart and user-friendly command-line shell that supports a lot of handy features unlike any other shell.
Features are Autosuggestion, Sane Scripting, Man Page Completions, Web-Based configuration and Glorious VGA Color.
Fish shell makes your command line more productive, useful & fun without remembering a bunch of Linux commands because of their handy features.
let’s go ahead and install it by following the below steps.
Ubuntu package management with apt | FOSS Linux
Ubuntu-based distros feature several package management systems for installing, upgrading, managing dependencies, and removing software. Advanced Packaging Tool (APT) is the default package manager for distros like Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, and POP!_OS.
APT works with the apt command in Ubuntu to provide access to over 60,000 software packages, dependencies, metadata, and instructions to install software applications in your system.
This article guides users on working with APT through the apt command, searching, installing, updating packages, upgrading a system, and adding extra repositories for additional software. It will also introduce other package managers like aptitude and dpkg.
MySQL user management | FOSS Linux
ySQL is among the most popular database managers in the world. It contains many features that make it reliable, efficient, and robust. Its maximum reliability is achieved if it is rightly used. Creating users with limited permissions on the database is one of the easiest and reliable ways to increase MySQL security.
Docker Logs: What They Are and How to Use Them (with Examples)
In this article, we are going to show you everything you need to know about Docker logs and how to work with them.
Life would be much simpler if applications running inside Docker containers always behaved correctly. When things inevitably start going wrong you need diagnostic information to figure out how and why.
If you are a system administrator and responsible for building and managing containerized applications, docker logging is one of the most important for you. Dealing with the logs are one of the best ways to help reveal errors, aid in debugging, and optimize your application’s performance.
diffutils-3.8 released [stable]
This is to announce diffutils-3.8, a stable release. There have been 47 commits by 5 people in the 2.6 years since 3.7. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release: Bruno Haible (2) Dave Odell (1) Jim Meyering (23) KO Myung-Hun (1) Paul Eggert (20) Jim [on behalf of the diffutils maintainers]
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Josh Bressers on Security, and This Week in Linux
Review: Pacstall - AUR for Ubuntu
Back in May I briefly talked about Arch Linux's User Repository (also known as the AUR). Arch Linux itself has a relatively small collection of official software packages and so many members of the Arch community (and those who use its derivative distributions) run packages from the AUR. The AUR contains scripts provided by third-parties which enable software to be installed using scripts. While installing software this way manually can be tedious, there are any number of helper programs which assist Arch users in building and installing software from the AUR scripts. As a result, Arch Linux, which has a relatively small number of official packages (11,945 at the time of writing) can offer an additional 70,500 through the AUR collection. This puts the combined collection of Arch software in a similar range as Debian and Ubuntu. In the article from May we touched on a number of methods other distributions use to augment their official repositories with third-party software. These methods included Nix, Copr, Slackbuilds, and personal package archives (PPA). One project which has come along since then is called Pacstall. The Pacstall project aims to provide Ubuntu users with a third-party repository similar in style to Arch's, along with a convenient command line tool to automate most of the work. "Pacstall will attempt to become the AUR Ubuntu wishes it had. It takes the AUR and puts a spin on it, making it easier to install programs without scouring GitHub repos and the likes." Pacstall can be set up using a Deb package or a single-line shell command. I decided to take Pacstall for a spin on Ubuntu MATE 21.04 to see how it would perform. Reading the description of the project I was uncertain of where third-party software scripts would be coming from. For instance, I was unclear as to whether Pacstall would use (and possibly translate) existing AUR scripts or if it would be duplicating the work of the AUR in a new approach. I was unable to find documentation which explained where these scripts came from and how many there were. With a little looking around I discovered Pacstall learns how to install packages from another repository specific to this program. Which means it is not connected to or learning from the AUR, simply providing a similar service. At the time of writing there are about five dozen recipes for building third-party software in the Pacstall repository. So how well does it work?
Emmanuele Bassi: Documenting GNOME for developers
You may have just now noticed that the GNOME developers documentation website has changed after 15 years. You may also have noticed that it contains drastically less content than it used to. Before you pick up torches and pitchforks, let me give you a short tl;dr of the changes: Yes, this is entirely intentional Yes, I know that stuff has been moved Yes, I know that old URLs don’t work Yes, some redirections will be put in place No, we can’t go back
