  • This magnetically levitated globe is an attractive piece of home decor | Arduino Blog

    While trying to think of his next project, Herwig Taveirne came up with the idea to craft some kind of levitating display that can showcase certain objects. Some of the criteria included completely magnetic levitation, stable floating, and overall safety since magnets can get quite hot when in use.

    The floating globe case was constructed with a wooden lantern as its base, which helps everything look cleaner. The top of the lantern houses a large electromagnet that faces towards the bottom, along with a Hall-effect sensor that dangles below it to measure the distance between the globe and the magnet. An Arduino Nano is responsible for controlling the lifting magnet based on what the sensor reads in order to keep a stable position. There is also a set of six other coils at the base that get activated depending on the current rotation of the globe, and these provide small boosts to one side of the globe to keep it spinning smoothly.

  • A flask of goo that moves to the groove | Arduino Blog

    Ferrofluid is an interesting substance that is attracted to a magnetic field. While manually playing with a flask of such goo is interesting for a few minutes, GreatScott! had other ideas. His 3D-printed rig arranges a half-dozen custom electromagnets on the side of the flask. This allows an Arduino Nano to control the magnetic field arrangement, and thus fluid movement, with the help of six MOSFETs.

diffutils-3.8 released [stable]

This is to announce diffutils-3.8, a stable release. There have been 47 commits by 5 people in the 2.6 years since 3.7. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release: Bruno Haible (2) Dave Odell (1) Jim Meyering (23) KO Myung-Hun (1) Paul Eggert (20) Jim [on behalf of the diffutils maintainers] Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Josh Bressers on Security, and This Week in Linux

  • Linux Action News 200 [Ed: Linux Action News once again engaging in Microsoft apologism and boosting, perhaps as the owners of the show would demand]

    Microsoft's next kernel patch fixes a long-standing Linux issue, we'll share the details. Plus ChromeOS's next power user feature you haven't heard of, and Valve's broader plans that came into focus this week.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 282 – The security of Rust: who left all this awesome in here? [Ed: Since when does Microsoft get to tell us anything about security (while shilling projects it controls in GitHub)?]

    Josh and Kurt talk about a story from Microsoft declaring Rust the future of safe programming, replacing C and C++. We discuss how tooling affects progress and why this isn’t always obvious when you’re in the middle of progress.

  • 162: Framework Laptop, Pop!_OS Rolling Release, Linux Mint, WayDroid | This Week in Linux

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ll cover the modular laptop that respects your Right to Repair called the Framework laptop. In the Distro News, we’ve got updates from Linux Mint and a very interesting potential plan for a Rolling Release edition of Pop!_OS from System76. We’re going to jump into an enterprise grade tool with Apache Cassandra 4.0. Then in the Linux Mobile News, we’ve got an interview with Rudi Timmermans of the WayDroid project which is looking to make it possible to run Android Apps on Linux Phones like Ubuntu Touch. We’ve also got news from NVIDIA, they’ve released new Drivers with a lot of great features and they’ve even Open Sourced some content. All that and so much more on episode 162 of This Week in Linux, recorded live on July 31, 2021. Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Review: Pacstall - AUR for Ubuntu

Back in May I briefly talked about Arch Linux's User Repository (also known as the AUR). Arch Linux itself has a relatively small collection of official software packages and so many members of the Arch community (and those who use its derivative distributions) run packages from the AUR. The AUR contains scripts provided by third-parties which enable software to be installed using scripts. While installing software this way manually can be tedious, there are any number of helper programs which assist Arch users in building and installing software from the AUR scripts. As a result, Arch Linux, which has a relatively small number of official packages (11,945 at the time of writing) can offer an additional 70,500 through the AUR collection. This puts the combined collection of Arch software in a similar range as Debian and Ubuntu. In the article from May we touched on a number of methods other distributions use to augment their official repositories with third-party software. These methods included Nix, Copr, Slackbuilds, and personal package archives (PPA). One project which has come along since then is called Pacstall. The Pacstall project aims to provide Ubuntu users with a third-party repository similar in style to Arch's, along with a convenient command line tool to automate most of the work. "Pacstall will attempt to become the AUR Ubuntu wishes it had. It takes the AUR and puts a spin on it, making it easier to install programs without scouring GitHub repos and the likes." Pacstall can be set up using a Deb package or a single-line shell command. I decided to take Pacstall for a spin on Ubuntu MATE 21.04 to see how it would perform. Reading the description of the project I was uncertain of where third-party software scripts would be coming from. For instance, I was unclear as to whether Pacstall would use (and possibly translate) existing AUR scripts or if it would be duplicating the work of the AUR in a new approach. I was unable to find documentation which explained where these scripts came from and how many there were. With a little looking around I discovered Pacstall learns how to install packages from another repository specific to this program. Which means it is not connected to or learning from the AUR, simply providing a similar service. At the time of writing there are about five dozen recipes for building third-party software in the Pacstall repository. So how well does it work? Read more

Emmanuele Bassi: Documenting GNOME for developers

You may have just now noticed that the GNOME developers documentation website has changed after 15 years. You may also have noticed that it contains drastically less content than it used to. Before you pick up torches and pitchforks, let me give you a short tl;dr of the changes: Yes, this is entirely intentional Yes, I know that stuff has been moved Yes, I know that old URLs don’t work Yes, some redirections will be put in place No, we can’t go back Read more

