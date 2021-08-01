9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 1st, 2021

It’s August already, and this means that we’re getting new releases of Ubuntu and Debian GNU/Linux. But, until then, this past week brought us new releases of the PulseAudio sound server, KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment, as well as the Arch Linux and 4MLinux distributions. On top of that, I published another awesome monthly roundup of Xfce app updates, and, if you have the time, you can test drive the upcoming releases of MX Linux 21 and Linux Lite 5.6 distributions. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 1st, 2021, below!

The GNU C Library version 2.34 is now available

The GNU C Library version 2.34 is now available. The GNU C Library is used as the C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel. The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable and high performance C library. It follows all relevant standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known.

First test EasyOS Bullseye series

Debian 11 "Bullseye" is due to be released in about a week, so I thought, why not, update EasyOS from the Buster-series to the Bullseye-series. Built it, booted, and got a working desktop. Some issues though... NetworkManager isn't working, so used SNS to connect to the Internet. Bluealsad reports a failure due to problem with dbus. Some packages are missing, for example required by libreoffice.