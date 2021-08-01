Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 02 August 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 02 August at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend. You can join us over:
Use OpenCV on Fedora Linux ‒ part 1
The technology world changes daily and the demands for computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are increasing. The technology that allows computers and mobile phones to see their surroundings is called computer vision. Work on re-creating a human eye started in the 50s. Since then, computer vision technology has come a long way. Computer vision has already made its way to our mobile phones via different applications. This article will introduce OpenCV on Fedora Linux.
How to Set Up Postfix SMTP Relay on CentOS/Rocky Linux with Sendinblue
This tutorial is going to show you how to set up Postfix SMTP relay with Sendinblue on CentOS/Rocky Linux. Postfix is a popular open-source SMTP server. Previously I wrote an article on how to easily set up a full-blown email server on CentOS/Rocky Linux with iRedMail, which helped a lot of readers run their own email servers.
However, some readers told me that port 25 is blocked by hosting provider/ISP as a way to control email spam, so they couldn’t send emails. Vultr would unblock port 25 if you ask them to, and ScalaHosting doesn’t block port 25 at all, so I recommend using ScalaHosting VPS. Some other hosting providers/ISPs like DigitalOcean would refuse to unblock port 25.
In The API World, Nobody Knows You Are An IBM i - IT Jungle
One of the earliest memes of the early years of the commercial Internet was captured in a famous cartoon in The New Yorker magazine penned by Peter Steiner and showing a dog at a computer, which quipped: “On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog.”
Somewhere back in the archive – it was in September 1997, which is not online because we were a paper, subscription publication for the first seven years of The Four Hundred – we did a riff on this meme with a lead essay called, On The Net, No One Knows You Are An AS/400. This was when IBM has doing its big e-commerce push and the WebSphere variant of the Apache Web server was not yet dominant and Netscape Communications, the big dog in Internet infrastructure servers, was getting ready to port its codes from Unix to OS/400. Netscape came and went, as did I/NET and a few other providers, and WebSphere came to dominate, as often happens when a vendor sells an integrated stack of technology.
Fast forward to 2021, and the world has learned from the hyperscalers such as Google and Facebook and Microsoft and Amazon to think not in terms of Internet protocols and services, but rather at an abstraction layer one notch higher but still below the applications themselves, called appropriately enough the application programming interface, or API, layer. Now, APIs are how programs are stitched together and how infrastructure itself is controlled. So, as we say in the title of this essay, nearly three decades after that meme in the The New Yorker: In a world dominated by APIs, no one knows – or cares or needs to care – if you are an IBM i platform.
No More Shouting The Name "Power" (Well, Except In Our Title Here) - IT Jungle
The marketing people at IBM have been at work again, apparently, and it looks like there will be some subtle branding changes coming with the launch of Power10-based servers later this year, very likely by September or maybe October.
One of my pet peeves about the IT industry is that vendors sometimes feel compelled to shout their company names or product brands when it is completely unnecessary. They seem to choose a brand and then work backwards to come up with some abbreviation that they think is clever. It’s when they overreach that it gets annoying, and language is my thing so I get to have this pet peeve.
The Stanford University Network Microsystems company, for instance, was SUN Microsystems, and its Scalable Processor Architecture was shouted out at SPARC. These are not particularly useful acronyms, and thank heavens SUN didn’t call its Unix operating system SOLARIS, with some preposterous meaning backcast on it like SUN Operating Linux Ain’t Real In Systems or even though of yet, since Linux Torvalds had only just started quietly working on it in 1991 for his PC and Solaris came out in 1992, seven years after SUN had started off in the workstation business using its own SunOS and then merged it with the AT&T System V Unix, both of which were variants of the open source Berkeley Software Distribution, or BSD, of Unix. Why shout some things and not the other?
Why shout at all? Hewlett Packard (Enterprise was not yet its core and sole focus) didn’t shout for the sake of shouting, but it had a real acronym that meant something when it launched its Precision Architecture Reduced Instruction Set Computing (PA-RISC) processors for minicomputers running its HP-UX Unix variant and then eventually the HP-3000, which competed with System/3X and then AS/400 iron, had its Multi-Programming Executive, or MPE, operating system ported to these machines. (It never did make the jump to Itanium, as HP’s HP-UX, OpenVMS, and NonStop platforms did. Also, they have all stopped years ago.)
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Xfce: Search improvements
Welcome back. This is my last (or second to last) blog post for this year's Google Summer of Code with Xfce and Thunar. Unlike previous weeks this time I have only one new thing to talk to you about. Searching in Thunar. Most of you might have noticed that Thunar has had a significnt deficiency for a while. Thunar has been missing a decent solution for searching for files in the filesystem. Users could search for files in the selected directory, but even that was a pretty mediocre experience, because results weren't being filtered while searching. Fortunately there is another program under the Xfce umbrella that makes searching for files a breeze. That program is, of course, Catfish. Unfortunately this status quo requires users to juggle between Thunar and Catfish even when searching for simple things. In the past two weeks I've been working on two things. First, making Catfish easier to use through Thunar. Second improving Thunar's built-in search features to make routine and/or simple searches possible without leaving Thunar. The first improvement is pretty straightforward. A new button has been added that allows the user to open catfish with the specified search query from inside Thunar. As far as the improving the built-in search features goes, I've implemented a basic depth-limited recursive search in Thunar that is accessed from the location bar, which can now be used as both a location bar and a search bar. As the user types his/her search query the view is updated with the results. For convenience in addition to the current directory and its subdirectories, Thunar searches the GTK-Recent database for eligible entries.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 1st, 2021
It’s August already, and this means that we’re getting new releases of Ubuntu and Debian GNU/Linux. But, until then, this past week brought us new releases of the PulseAudio sound server, KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment, as well as the Arch Linux and 4MLinux distributions. On top of that, I published another awesome monthly roundup of Xfce app updates, and, if you have the time, you can test drive the upcoming releases of MX Linux 21 and Linux Lite 5.6 distributions. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 1st, 2021, below!
