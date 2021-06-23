Games: Orbiter Space Flight Simulator and More Orbiter Space Flight Simulator goes open source | GamingOnLinux Orbiter Space Flight Simulator is a classic comprehensive 3D space flight simulator and the developer has recently made it open source as they've haven't had enough time for it. Worth noting that currently it only supports Windows, and it's a little on the older side with it using DirectX 7. However, since it's now open source under the MIT license, this gives it a much better chance of seeing more developers come along to potential upgrade it and bring it to more platforms like we've seen happen to other projects. There's already some options being talked about to make it more cross-platform friendly.

Iron Gate tease more of what's coming to Valheim in Hearth & Home | GamingOnLinux Sounds like development on the co-op survival game Valheim is progressing well, with the first major upgrade Hearth & Home currently on schedule for release this quarter. Hopefully then we will see Hearth & Home before the end of September, if all continues going well. [...] This is in addition to what they already announced previously including: darkwood roofs and window hatches; new cooking station extensions like a spice rack, butcher table, pots and pans; tweaks to how stamina and health affect combat to allow for more playstyles; a bunch of new foods like Eyescream, Shocklate smoothie, various wolf meats, and more plus onions you can plant.

Top 16 Best Android Games Under 20 MB For 2021 (Download) Many games are available on the Google Playstore but finding the perfect small size game with good graphics and best stress reliever is not that easy as it seems oh and action genre too! Follow through as we have listed 16 best Android games under 20 MB that you can download and play.

Space sandbox game Avorion has a huge 2.0 Beta available now Avorion is a single-player or online co-op space survival sandbox game, one where you construct your ships with individual blocks and go explore the galaxy. It's fantastic and is rated highly by users too and now they're getting close to a big free update with the 2.0 Beta. The list of what's new and improved is a long one. There's a whole new progression system, which they say is designed to challenge you. "The new progression is meant to challenge you on your way to the center of the galaxy. Players will be required to prove themselves in a new area before they can get their hands on the new building knowledge. But if you don't like that, you can just go for Avorion Classic!".

Valve talk about learning from mistakes with the upcoming Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux As we all know the Steam Machines didn't go anywhere and Valve have clearly learned a lot from it, as they spoke about in a recent video from IGN (as IGN continue to have the exclusives on this). Valve are no stranger to hardware at this point of course. They didn't just do the failed Steam Machines but also produced the Steam Link, Steam Controller, worked with HTC for the original Vive and they also have their Valve Index VR headset too. By now, they have hopefully enough experience to know exactly what they need to make a success out of the Steam Deck and so far everything is looking rather positive on that. Designer Greg Coomer actually mentioned how "we actually did start out by working with other companies and seeing what we could make happen with partnerships, but it became clear we started prototyping and more and more we just started creating devices to solve problems for customers ourselves and really the Steam Deck feels like the culmination of a lot of that earlier work". Coomer goes on to directly mention their earlier stuff like the Steam Machines, Steam Link and also the Steam Controller.

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 02 August 1300 UTC Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 02 August at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend. You can join us over:

Use OpenCV on Fedora Linux ‒ part 1 The technology world changes daily and the demands for computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are increasing. The technology that allows computers and mobile phones to see their surroundings is called computer vision. Work on re-creating a human eye started in the 50s. Since then, computer vision technology has come a long way. Computer vision has already made its way to our mobile phones via different applications. This article will introduce OpenCV on Fedora Linux.

How to Set Up Postfix SMTP Relay on CentOS/Rocky Linux with Sendinblue This tutorial is going to show you how to set up Postfix SMTP relay with Sendinblue on CentOS/Rocky Linux. Postfix is a popular open-source SMTP server. Previously I wrote an article on how to easily set up a full-blown email server on CentOS/Rocky Linux with iRedMail, which helped a lot of readers run their own email servers. However, some readers told me that port 25 is blocked by hosting provider/ISP as a way to control email spam, so they couldn’t send emails. Vultr would unblock port 25 if you ask them to, and ScalaHosting doesn’t block port 25 at all, so I recommend using ScalaHosting VPS. Some other hosting providers/ISPs like DigitalOcean would refuse to unblock port 25.

In The API World, Nobody Knows You Are An IBM i - IT Jungle One of the earliest memes of the early years of the commercial Internet was captured in a famous cartoon in The New Yorker magazine penned by Peter Steiner and showing a dog at a computer, which quipped: “On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog.” Somewhere back in the archive – it was in September 1997, which is not online because we were a paper, subscription publication for the first seven years of The Four Hundred – we did a riff on this meme with a lead essay called, On The Net, No One Knows You Are An AS/400. This was when IBM has doing its big e-commerce push and the WebSphere variant of the Apache Web server was not yet dominant and Netscape Communications, the big dog in Internet infrastructure servers, was getting ready to port its codes from Unix to OS/400. Netscape came and went, as did I/NET and a few other providers, and WebSphere came to dominate, as often happens when a vendor sells an integrated stack of technology. Fast forward to 2021, and the world has learned from the hyperscalers such as Google and Facebook and Microsoft and Amazon to think not in terms of Internet protocols and services, but rather at an abstraction layer one notch higher but still below the applications themselves, called appropriately enough the application programming interface, or API, layer. Now, APIs are how programs are stitched together and how infrastructure itself is controlled. So, as we say in the title of this essay, nearly three decades after that meme in the The New Yorker: In a world dominated by APIs, no one knows – or cares or needs to care – if you are an IBM i platform.

No More Shouting The Name "Power" (Well, Except In Our Title Here) - IT Jungle The marketing people at IBM have been at work again, apparently, and it looks like there will be some subtle branding changes coming with the launch of Power10-based servers later this year, very likely by September or maybe October. One of my pet peeves about the IT industry is that vendors sometimes feel compelled to shout their company names or product brands when it is completely unnecessary. They seem to choose a brand and then work backwards to come up with some abbreviation that they think is clever. It’s when they overreach that it gets annoying, and language is my thing so I get to have this pet peeve. The Stanford University Network Microsystems company, for instance, was SUN Microsystems, and its Scalable Processor Architecture was shouted out at SPARC. These are not particularly useful acronyms, and thank heavens SUN didn’t call its Unix operating system SOLARIS, with some preposterous meaning backcast on it like SUN Operating Linux Ain’t Real In Systems or even though of yet, since Linux Torvalds had only just started quietly working on it in 1991 for his PC and Solaris came out in 1992, seven years after SUN had started off in the workstation business using its own SunOS and then merged it with the AT&T System V Unix, both of which were variants of the open source Berkeley Software Distribution, or BSD, of Unix. Why shout some things and not the other? Why shout at all? Hewlett Packard (Enterprise was not yet its core and sole focus) didn’t shout for the sake of shouting, but it had a real acronym that meant something when it launched its Precision Architecture Reduced Instruction Set Computing (PA-RISC) processors for minicomputers running its HP-UX Unix variant and then eventually the HP-3000, which competed with System/3X and then AS/400 iron, had its Multi-Programming Executive, or MPE, operating system ported to these machines. (It never did make the jump to Itanium, as HP’s HP-UX, OpenVMS, and NonStop platforms did. Also, they have all stopped years ago.)