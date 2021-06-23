today's howtos
How to Install Webmin on Rocky Linux 8
Webmin is a web-based control panel for system administration. It is mainly designed for Linux/Unix-like system administrations. Webmin is written in Perl language.
Webmin web interface is used to set up user and disk management, Apache, DNS, PHP, MySQL, check CPU usage, system info, network config, and more.
OpenSSH Change a Passphrase With ssh-keygen command [Ed: Just updated]
How to Import Export Database in MYSQL MariaDB
Import or Export database from MySQL or MariaDB database from MySQL shell or command line. This is the easiest method to export database or particular table from a database.
If you have a huge database which is more than 500Mb, it will be very hard to export which takes more time to import or export the entire database which may result in timeout error.
In this guide you are going to learn how to import or export database using command line from MySQL shell. You will also learn some fixes to the problems where you cannot export your database.
How To Install MongoDB Compass on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB Compass on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mongo DB Compass is a GUI for Mongo Database software. It’s helpful software for those that want a better GUI way of managing their Mongo DB setups. MongoDB compass allows you to view the real-time performance for DB server metrics.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB Compass GUI on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Set Up SSH Tunneling – TecAdmin
If you are connecting with a different Linux device on a different network then you would have to expose it to the public internet and that may put your system and files at the risk. Therefore, SSH Tunneling is used to transmit data in a fast and secured manner from source to client machine and vice versa.
SSH Tunneling is a practice of creating a secured and encrypted SSH connection between a server machine and a client machine through which data can be transferred and service can be relayed. In our today’s article, we will see how to set up SSH Tunneling and route your traffic securely via SSH tunnels.
Using Checkmk for Monitoring Your Linux Server Infrastructure
There are tons of tools available for monitoring your IT infrastructure. This includes monitoring the Linux servers, containers, databases, applications and more.
Services like BetterUptime are convenient and we use it for downtime monitoring.
However, for more granular control, I prefer deploying tools like Prometheus with the beautiful Grafana dashboard.
Recently, I came across a project that gives a complete view of your IT infrastructure within a very short span of time.
Kernel: Task Isolation Interface and X.Org's XEyes 1.2 Released
Debian Improves Docs To Inform Users Their Systems Might Not Work Without Non-Free Firmware
Debian 11 "Bullseye" is set to be released mid-August while out this morning is the third release candidate of the Debian Bullseye installer. With this installer update is more documentation for users letting them know the risks of modern graphics cards and the like that are often inoperable unless loading firmware that isn't considered free software. With many modern graphics processors including those from AMD and even the Nouveau driver with recent generations of NVIDIA GPUs, there is often a situation of not only having 3D hardware acceleration not working but even display mode-setting can fail that leads to a blank screen or driving the unaccelerated display at a sub-optimal resolution. Especially for newer GPUs and modern displays, these open-source drivers are useless without the firmware files that are publicly redistributable but binary-only and thus not considered free software. There's similar situations of network adapters and other components not working without loading the Linux firmware files, but in the case of GPUs it's rather a blocker if you don't even have a working display for your desktop.
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
