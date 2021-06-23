Kernel: Task Isolation Interface and X.Org's XEyes 1.2 Released
-
Work Is Back Underway On A Task Isolation Interface For The Linux Kernel - Phoronix
Red Hat's Marcelo Tosatti has submitted his latest patches implementing a basic task isolation interface for the Linux kernel that would be particularly useful for real-time workloads and high-bandwidth networking applications making use of user-space drivers.
In an effort to eliminate or at least lower operating system noise for relevant user-space applications, this task isolation interface could be used for letting the kernel know that latency-sensitive code is being executed. Applications would notify the kernel via new prctl() options "PR_ISOL_*".
-
xeyes 1.2.0
This release of xeyes adds support for using the Present and Xinput2 extensions so that your X server is even smoother when making eyes at you. Alan Coopersmith (4): Update README for gitlab migration Update configure.ac bug URL for gitlab migration Remove redundant declaration of hypot() for SVR4 systems xeyes 1.2.0 Keith Packard (3): Add support for the 'Present' extension. [v3] Use XI2 raw events to notice when mouse moves [v2] Clean up compiler warnings git tag: xeyes-1.2.0 https://xorg.freedesktop.org/archive/individual/app/xeyes-1.2.0.tar.bz2 SHA256: f8a17e23146bef1ab345a1e303c6749e42aaa7bcf4f25428afad41770721b6db xeyes-1.2.0.tar.bz2 SHA512: 2d1614614b3ba3d1ebaa0e9801a2e159389b94aaacafb962d326b7e6dc712c1eb2c12a50ceb10b3135cf0eee6ae86bbf84e73098deb08e73792f14a60616b4d8 xeyes-1.2.0.tar.bz2 PGP: https://xorg.freedesktop.org/archive/individual/app/xeyes-1.2.0.tar.bz2.sig https://xorg.freedesktop.org/archive/individual/app/xeyes-1.2.0.tar.gz SHA256: 727e651fd4597f6aa131b67474372a081dccd28ea2cdd364f21dae6e59003ee8 xeyes-1.2.0.tar.gz SHA512: 95461702cf27615bb7d4eb09b84f9589b810fa905a913b11050b32ce4004a4926e1521b3506a1bf378cb42b0bd6d8735871b6be2382824e2706f4ca24356db45 xeyes-1.2.0.tar.gz PGP: https://xorg.freedesktop.org/archive/individual/app/xeyes-1.2.0.tar.gz.sig
-
X.Org's XEyes 1.2 Released, Other Updated X11 Components Too - Phoronix
Several X.Org/X11 components saw new releases on Sunday for kicking off August, including the xeyes program seeing its first non-point release in eleven years.
The fun XEyes demo program that's long been around to demonstrate an application following the mouse and rendered using X SHAPE is out with a new release. It's been 11 years since xeyes 1.1 was released while Sunday brought xeyes 1.2.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 198 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Task Isolation Interface and X.Org's XEyes 1.2 Released
Debian Improves Docs To Inform Users Their Systems Might Not Work Without Non-Free Firmware
Debian 11 "Bullseye" is set to be released mid-August while out this morning is the third release candidate of the Debian Bullseye installer. With this installer update is more documentation for users letting them know the risks of modern graphics cards and the like that are often inoperable unless loading firmware that isn't considered free software. With many modern graphics processors including those from AMD and even the Nouveau driver with recent generations of NVIDIA GPUs, there is often a situation of not only having 3D hardware acceleration not working but even display mode-setting can fail that leads to a blank screen or driving the unaccelerated display at a sub-optimal resolution. Especially for newer GPUs and modern displays, these open-source drivers are useless without the firmware files that are publicly redistributable but binary-only and thus not considered free software. There's similar situations of network adapters and other components not working without loading the Linux firmware files, but in the case of GPUs it's rather a blocker if you don't even have a working display for your desktop.
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
13 min 31 sec ago
25 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 5 min ago