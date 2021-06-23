UnityX 10 Desktop Environment Makes Great Progress, Now Features New Panel and Sidebar Designs
Announced in early May, UnityX is the successor to Unity7, and, the next major release, UnityX 10, is planned for later this year as part of the upcoming Ubuntu Unity Remix 21.10 distribution, which, of course, will be based on the forthcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) operating system release.
UnityX 10 promises great new features compared to Unity7, including a new sidebar design for the application launcher and the opened apps view, a new panel with system tray icons, including for standalone Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and PulseAudio icons, a Logout shortcut, as well as an pplication launcher and an “opened apps” shortcuts.
Fwupd 1.6.2 Adds a Plugin to Check Lenovo Firmware Settings, Support for New Hardware
Fwupd 1.6.2 is a massive update and introduces a new plugin for checking Lenovo firmware settings, support for installing UEFI updates from GRUB, initial support for the powerd daemon, support for CapsuleOnDisk, as well as support for soft-requirements that can be ignored with the --force parameter. In addition, this release adds the ability for devices to only accept version upgrades, allows the discovery of Redfish BMCs specified by MAC or VID-PID and introduces the ability to automatically connect the BMC network interface at startup, and allows fwupd to request interactive action from the end user.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.13.7, 5.10.55, 5.4.137, and 4.19.200
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.7 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.55 Linux 5.4.137 Linux 4.19.200
Best Educational Applications for Linux
Searching for the best Linux educational Software to help with studies? You have come to the right place. Teachers, students, and school administrators have to get creative when it comes to finding quality software that can be free of cost, or at affordable rates. Quality educational apps are hard to find, particularly on a student budget. Therefore, it makes sense that schools and students turn to open-source software to save up money. Many people don’t have an idea about the various outstanding educational applications that are present for a Linux OS.
