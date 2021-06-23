Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Magazine Latest Issue

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of August 2021 05:59:33 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
»

More in Tux Machines

Fwupd 1.6.2 Adds a Plugin to Check Lenovo Firmware Settings, Support for New Hardware

Fwupd 1.6.2 is a massive update and introduces a new plugin for checking Lenovo firmware settings, support for installing UEFI updates from GRUB, initial support for the powerd daemon, support for CapsuleOnDisk, as well as support for soft-requirements that can be ignored with the --force parameter. In addition, this release adds the ability for devices to only accept version upgrades, allows the discovery of Redfish BMCs specified by MAC or VID-PID and introduces the ability to automatically connect the BMC network interface at startup, and allows fwupd to request interactive action from the end user. Read more

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.13.7, 5.10.55, 5.4.137, and 4.19.200

I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.7 kernel.

All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.10.55 Linux 5.4.137 Linux 4.19.200

Best Educational Applications for Linux

Searching for the best Linux educational Software to help with studies? You have come to the right place. Teachers, students, and school administrators have to get creative when it comes to finding quality software that can be free of cost, or at affordable rates. Quality educational apps are hard to find, particularly on a student budget. Therefore, it makes sense that schools and students turn to open-source software to save up money. Many people don’t have an idea about the various outstanding educational applications that are present for a Linux OS. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6