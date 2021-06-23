Linux Magazine Latest Issue
-
A Bash web server
-
Anatomy of a kernel attack
-
Control USB-powered devices with a Raspberry Pi
-
Linux Mint 20.2 Now Available and Better Than Ever
-
Better security auditing with Auditd and the Integrity Measurement Architecture
-
Creating custom Ubuntu images
-
How to compile your own kernel
-
The sys admin's daily grind
-
FOSSPicks
-
This month we celebrate the steady and powerful Linux kernel
-
AlmaLinux Minimal 8.4 and SystemRescueCD 8.03
-
This month in Linux Voice.
-
Using a static website generator
-
Three decades of Linux
-
A command-line file manager
-
Getting started with kernel development
-
Golang: Harder than scripting, but easier than programming in C
-
Optimizing the Linux Kernel
-
A VPS from start to finish
-
Zack's Kernel News
-
Non-Fungible Fun
-
A one-to-one drop-in replacement for CentOS
-
Sniffing WiFi with an ESP8266 microcontroller
-
A modern compression tool
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 336 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fwupd 1.6.2 Adds a Plugin to Check Lenovo Firmware Settings, Support for New Hardware
Fwupd 1.6.2 is a massive update and introduces a new plugin for checking Lenovo firmware settings, support for installing UEFI updates from GRUB, initial support for the powerd daemon, support for CapsuleOnDisk, as well as support for soft-requirements that can be ignored with the --force parameter. In addition, this release adds the ability for devices to only accept version upgrades, allows the discovery of Redfish BMCs specified by MAC or VID-PID and introduces the ability to automatically connect the BMC network interface at startup, and allows fwupd to request interactive action from the end user.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.13.7, 5.10.55, 5.4.137, and 4.19.200
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.7 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.55 Linux 5.4.137 Linux 4.19.200
Best Educational Applications for Linux
Searching for the best Linux educational Software to help with studies? You have come to the right place. Teachers, students, and school administrators have to get creative when it comes to finding quality software that can be free of cost, or at affordable rates. Quality educational apps are hard to find, particularly on a student budget. Therefore, it makes sense that schools and students turn to open-source software to save up money. Many people don’t have an idea about the various outstanding educational applications that are present for a Linux OS.
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago