How to Install Thinkorswim Trading Platformon Ubuntu 20.04
ThinkorSwim is a web-based trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade. It allows users to trade in various stock, options, futures, and equities from the web-based interface. It has also a desktop application available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. However, it is very complex and designed for advanced users.
In this post, we will show you how to install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 desktop.
How to Install BoltWire CMS with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Bolt is a lightweight content management system (CMS) built on the popular PHP framework. Bolt is perfect for a small business that wants to maintain its own website without worrying about having to learn HTML and other programming languages. Bolt features advanced features such as robust wiki markups, e-commerce, a photo gallery and album builder, audio gallery and player, and guestbooks.
Boltwire stands out for being completely free of charge for individuals and groups of all sizes who have a need for a CMS. Joe Casabona is the creator of Boltwire and he shares his passion by helping others get the most out of his open-source project. Bolt is used in over 200 countries to manage over 500,000 websites. Its developers are volunteers and expect that all users take part in the project by offering feedback and contributing to its development.
How to Install Google Chrome on Linux Mint h
This should be a really simple topic but I am writing this because I see so many websites recommending strange command line steps for installing Google Chrome on Linux Mint. That would work but that’s unnecessarily complicated, specially for beginners not familiar with the command line.
In reality, you don’t need to go terminal way at all. All you have to do is to go to Google Chrome’s website and download the installer file for Ubuntu and install it.
How To Backup And Restore Linux System With Timeshift - OSTechNix
There are plethora of Linux Backup applications exists. But deciding which one is best for your requirement is not so easy. In this guide, I am going to explain what is Timeshift, and its benefits and how to backup and restore Linux system with Timeshift.
How To Install Apache Solr on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Solr is an open-source search platform written in Java. Solr aims at providing distributed indexing, replication, and load-balanced querying with automated failover and recovery.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache Solr on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to Create Users using adduser Command in Linux guide 2021
In terms of user management, adduser Command in Linux operating system is an important command, which is being used for all administration like work with the system. Actually, either “adduser” or “useradd”, both the commands are functioning in similar ways. Basically, UNIX is a very large operating system which is mainly used as Server as well as Network administrative role. For this, a number of normal users are required to be created in this operating system by the administrator (root) to assign specific tasks and roles to specific users. Hence, creating and managing users is a very sensitive task for administrator (root) of the system.
How to Enable Caps Lock Key Indicator in Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier
I am sure most of us have been through situations where we enter a password, but the system rejects it, repeatedly. Then we realize it’s our fault, as we didn’t notice that the Caps Lock key was on.
Is there a way to avoid such situations? For Ubuntu/Linux, you can use a key lock indicator to display your key lock status on screen. Here we show you two such tools: Lock-Keys and Keyboard Modifiers Status extensions.
How to Install AWS CLI Version 1 on Ubuntu
The AWS CLI is a command-line tool to control and manage your AWS services. There are multiple ways of installing AWS CLI on Linux. You can install it using its bundled installer, irrespective of whether you have superuser permissions on your system.
How to become a Linux Samurai
The beauty of Linux is that it is made by programmers, for programmers. It can run on almost any hardware and there is an endless variety of distributions for almost every use case. It is preferred by programmers for its versatility, scalability, container portability, security, and many other features.
By Nuno Martins, senior channel solutions rchitect at Red Hat
Most importantly, it’s free and open source, which means that it is built and supported by a community of developers who are always at the forefront of innovation and are willing to help each other out.
Knowing a few useful command line tricks can save you a lot of time and frustration. Some you may already know, and others may prove to be a hidden gem you weren’t aware of before. Either way, here are some of the essential command line tips and tricks that I think could save you a couple of keystrokes.
How to get system-related information on the Linux command line with Neofetch
Want to share the specifics of your Linux system with someone else via the internet but don't want to go through the trouble of searching for and typing in each detail one by one? Don't worry; there's a command-line program called Neofetch that will display all of the information you need right on the terminal.
In this lesson, we'll go through the fundamentals of installing and using Neofetch. But, before we go any further, please in mind that this tutorial's instructions and commands were tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
How to install CentOS 8 on VirtualBox in Windows 10 Complete Guide 2021
Are you a new user of Linux? Are you looking to start using Linux? Are you want to switch from Windows to Linux?
It totally depends on you, what propose to attract you to have look at this post?
But I assured you, you will get all the information related CentOS including How to install CentOS 8 on VirtualBox and on Computer/Desktop. CentOS/RHEL 8 are similar operating system is working and configuring. RHEL 8 is the most used operating system worldwide in the form of Servers.
How to install Linux apps on your Chromebook
Chrome OS has become one of the most popular desktop operating systems thanks in large part to its availability on a wide range of devices at different price points, ease of use, integration with Google services and strong security. In the past, it’s been widely considered a functional, but ultimately limited environment.
However, Google has done much to change this over the years by adding offline capabilities to many of its services and support for Android applications. One of the most recent and exciting features added to ChromeOS is the ability to run Linux apps. In this guide, we’ll help you get started on installing Linux apps on your Chromebook.
First things first, make sure your device is running at least ChromeOS 69 or later. Make sure you have the most recent version of the OS. You can update Chrome OS by going to Settings > About Chrome OS > Check for updates. Once you’re updated, head over to the Chrome OS Settings again. This time, we’re going to Advanced > Developers and click “Turn On” next to Linux Development Environment.
How to install gtop (System Monitoring Dashboard) on Linux - Unixcop
gtop is a tool which reads information about processes and the state of the system in dynamic mode. As its name, we can think that it is a graphic top command. It contains some views to monitor your cpu, memory, swap, disk and network usage with a percentage and graphical representation. It also shows you the path of the commands in progress.
Gtop is one of the nifty tool that is capable to display system processes dynamically in graphic mode on your Linux terminal.
As the name implies, Gtop stands for graphic top command which reads system process, memory, CPU, network and disk usage information and populate the results in graphic mode with a percentage.
How to use Certbot, create a certificate for domain and submain - Unixcop
Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit certificate authority run by (ISRG) that provides (TLS) encryption certificates at no charge. Certbot identifies the server administrator by a public key. The first time the agent software interacts with certbot generates a new key pair and proves to the Let’s Encrypt CA that the server controls one or more domains. It is similar to the traditional CA process of creating an account and adding fields to that account.
In this tutorial, you will use Certbot to obtain a free SSL certificate for Nginx on Ubuntu and set up your certificate to renew automatically. We will be using the default Nginx configuration file of a server vhosts. We is likely recommend to creating new Nginx server vhosts files for each domain, it helps avoid mistakes. Maintains the default files as a backup configuration as intended if your set up SSL using server is not working.
Install Oracle 19c on Rockylinux Almalinux Centos8
Set up an SSH tarpit in Ubuntu Server 20.04: Here's how - TechRepublic
Fwupd 1.6.2 Adds a Plugin to Check Lenovo Firmware Settings, Support for New Hardware
Fwupd 1.6.2 is a massive update and introduces a new plugin for checking Lenovo firmware settings, support for installing UEFI updates from GRUB, initial support for the powerd daemon, support for CapsuleOnDisk, as well as support for soft-requirements that can be ignored with the --force parameter. In addition, this release adds the ability for devices to only accept version upgrades, allows the discovery of Redfish BMCs specified by MAC or VID-PID and introduces the ability to automatically connect the BMC network interface at startup, and allows fwupd to request interactive action from the end user.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.13.7, 5.10.55, 5.4.137, and 4.19.200
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.7 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.55 Linux 5.4.137 Linux 4.19.200
Best Educational Applications for Linux
Searching for the best Linux educational Software to help with studies? You have come to the right place. Teachers, students, and school administrators have to get creative when it comes to finding quality software that can be free of cost, or at affordable rates. Quality educational apps are hard to find, particularly on a student budget. Therefore, it makes sense that schools and students turn to open-source software to save up money. Many people don’t have an idea about the various outstanding educational applications that are present for a Linux OS.
