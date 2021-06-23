Games: Nanotale - Typing Chronicles and Valve on GNU/Linux
-
Valve fires back in the lawsuit from Wolfire Games | GamingOnLinux
We've been waiting to hear how the lawsuit from Wolfire Games (and others) would progress against Valve, and now we at least have word from Valve on what they think. Naturally, Valve are trying to get the whole thing dismissed. What a shocker, as if we didn't all expect Valve to fire back and try to shut it all down. What company wouldn't?
As a quick reminder: the original lawsuit alleges that Valve's 30% cut is abuse of their market position, and it complains about how Valve handles Steam keys too. David Rosen of Wolfire also tried to clarify some details in a later blog post which claimed that Valve would remove their game Overgrowth if they sold it cheaper elsewhere.
In the new motion filed on July 26, Valve were quite blunt with their reasoning for wanting it all thrown out. The point about Steam keys is an interesting one, as the motion states "Plaintiffs’ allegations that Valve's Steam Key rules amount to an unlawful PMFN* fail for the straightforward reason that Valve, which created and owns Steam, has no duty under the antitrust laws to create a method (here, Steam Keys) for game developers to sell Steam-enabled games in stores that compete with Steam.".
-
Typing adventure RPG 'Nanotale - Typing Chronicles' out now for Linux | GamingOnLinux
This was a surprise to see. Nanotale - Typing Chronicles from Fishing Cactus, PID Games, 2PGames recently published an official native Linux build. Coming from the same developer who created Epistory - Typing Chronicles, you don't need to have played their first game as this is a full standalone experience and it looks absolutely gorgeous.
"Nanotale - Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric typing adventure RPG set in a colorful vibrant world. Follow Rosalind, a novice Archivist, as she journeys out to explore a distant world. On her quest to gather knowledge, she collects samples of mystic natural beauties. Everything is peaceful. War is a thing of the distant past.
In the shadows, a tale of dissonant magic is spreading, instilling corruption into broken hearts."
-
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design - Phoronix
Along with other optimizations to benefit the Steam Deck, AMD and Valve have been jointly working on CPU frequency/power scaling improvements to enhance the Steam Play gaming experience on modern AMD platforms running Linux.
It's no secret that the ACPI CPUFreq driver code has at times been less than ideal on recent AMD processors with delivering less than expected performance/behavior with being slow to ramp up to a higher performance state or otherwise coming up short of disabling the power management functionality outright. AMD hasn't traditionally worked on the Linux CPU frequency scaling code as much as Intel does to their P-State scaling driver and other areas of power management at large.
-
AMD and Valve working towards a new CPU performance scaling design for AMD CPUs | GamingOnLinux
With the X.Org Developers Conference 2021 coming up, they've now announced that the initial program schedule is up and there's a fun sounding talk from AMD developer Ray Huang on working with Valve on new performance scaling design for AMD CPUs.
It's not a big surprise to see work being done in this area, considering that the upcoming Steam Deck will be based on a custom AMD Zen 2 design with 8 RDNA 2 CUs for the graphics. Performance on such a device is going to make or break it and so Valve appearing to be pushing many different areas to get it sorted and this is just one of them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 447 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Magazine Latest Issue
UnityX 10 Desktop Environment Makes Great Progress, Now Features New Panel and Sidebar Designs
Announced in early May, UnityX is the successor to Unity7, and, the next major release, UnityX 10, is planned for later this year as part of the upcoming Ubuntu Unity Remix 21.10 distribution, which, of course, will be based on the forthcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) operating system release. UnityX 10 promises great new features compared to Unity7, including a new sidebar design for the application launcher and the opened apps view, a new panel with system tray icons, including for standalone Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and PulseAudio icons, a Logout shortcut, as well as an pplication launcher and an “opened apps” shortcuts.
Fwupd 1.6.2 Adds a Plugin to Check Lenovo Firmware Settings, Support for New Hardware
Fwupd 1.6.2 is a massive update and introduces a new plugin for checking Lenovo firmware settings, support for installing UEFI updates from GRUB, initial support for the powerd daemon, support for CapsuleOnDisk, as well as support for soft-requirements that can be ignored with the --force parameter. In addition, this release adds the ability for devices to only accept version upgrades, allows the discovery of Redfish BMCs specified by MAC or VID-PID and introduces the ability to automatically connect the BMC network interface at startup, and allows fwupd to request interactive action from the end user.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
40 min 57 sec ago
42 min 20 sec ago
4 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 9 sec ago
8 hours 4 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 24 sec ago