Android
UnityX 10 Desktop Environment Makes Great Progress, Now Features New Panel and Sidebar Designs

Announced in early May, UnityX is the successor to Unity7, and, the next major release, UnityX 10, is planned for later this year as part of the upcoming Ubuntu Unity Remix 21.10 distribution, which, of course, will be based on the forthcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) operating system release. UnityX 10 promises great new features compared to Unity7, including a new sidebar design for the application launcher and the opened apps view, a new panel with system tray icons, including for standalone Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and PulseAudio icons, a Logout shortcut, as well as an pplication launcher and an “opened apps” shortcuts. Read more

Fwupd 1.6.2 Adds a Plugin to Check Lenovo Firmware Settings, Support for New Hardware

Fwupd 1.6.2 is a massive update and introduces a new plugin for checking Lenovo firmware settings, support for installing UEFI updates from GRUB, initial support for the powerd daemon, support for CapsuleOnDisk, as well as support for soft-requirements that can be ignored with the --force parameter. In addition, this release adds the ability for devices to only accept version upgrades, allows the discovery of Redfish BMCs specified by MAC or VID-PID and introduces the ability to automatically connect the BMC network interface at startup, and allows fwupd to request interactive action from the end user. Read more

