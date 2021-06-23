today's howtos
How to Install DevOps Lab - Gitlab Server on RH Cloud | RoseHosting
GitLab is a web-based Git repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking, and continuous integration and deployment. It is a DevOps platform that helps developers to modernize their application development lifecycle. It allows you to create your private repository with the required control, flexibility, and simplicity within your own server.
RoseHosting Cloud provides pre-configured GitLab image. You can deploy a GitLab with Docker containers in the RoseHosting PaaS platform to increase scalability and elasticity.
In this post, we will show you how to deploy a GitLab with Docker on RoseHosting Cloud.
How to install Medibang Paint on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install Medibang Paint on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to configure static IP address in CentOS 8 / RHEL 8
Dynamic IP can be used in home system or Local Area Network (LAN) because they are only used internally.
It can be assigned through DHCP (Dynamic Network Configuration Protocol) by either your ISP or your router.
But, you should assign a static IP address to the Linux servers that are accessible through internet.
Also, large organizations use static IP to avoid network issues due to the unavailability of DHCP servers.
How to Install and Set up Gerbera Media Server in Ubuntu / Debian | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install and setup Gerbera home media server in all current Ubuntu and Debian releases.
Gerbera is a free and open-source UPnP media server for Linux, BSD, and Mac OS. With it, you can stream audio and/or video files over home network, and play on any device with a media player with UPnP support, e.g., VLC.
How to install and use PhotoRec to recover deleted files in Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
PhotoRec is an open-source software utility to recover lost or deleted media files like photos, videos, documents, etc from CD-ROMs, Hard disks, and digital camera memory. PhotoRec is associated with TestDisk. The TestDisk is used to recover deleted partitions and make non-bootable disks bootable again and photoRec recovers deleted media files or document files. It supports and can recover more than 480 file extensions.
When you accidentally deleted the file you better not add more media or document files to that memory or hard drive as you might overwrite your lost data. In this article, we will install and use PhotoRec to recover deleted files in ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Linux 101: How to compress a folder from the command line with tar
The Linux command line is an incredibly powerful tool. From the CLI there's next to nothing you can't do. And although a GUI might make some of the tasks a bit easier, the simplicity of doing your work in a terminal window is about as elegant a solution as you'll find.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, Juju, and More
Gerbera Media Server 1.9.0 Released with New and Improved Features
If you’re searching for an easy to use, flexible media server for in-home streaming, Gerbera is a great choice. Gerbera is a free UPnP media server which allows you to stream your digital media through your home network and consume it on a variety of UPnP compatible devices. It’s based on MediaTomb and work with any UPnP compliant client. With Gerbera you can stream your personal media library of movies, TV shows, and music to a wide range of devices ranging from smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles and mobile devices.
Linux in space: CloudLinux powers Atlas V rocket
In a world where some question the code-share channels of open source communities and the use of components that may (or indeed may not) bring into question their provenance, prowess and performance… CloudLinux is an organisation on a mission to increase security, stability and availability of Linux servers and devices. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CloudLinux Inc. develops a hardened Linux distribution, Linux kernel live security patching, extended support options for Linux and web server security software. The organisation this year detailed what it calls TuxCare services, with the Tux reference obviously being the Linux penguin.
