Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: WordPress, Linux in the Ham Shack, Destination Linux, Garuda Linux and More
-
WP Briefing: Episode 14: The Art and Science of Accessibility
In this episode, Josepha Haden Chomphosy discusses the nuances of building accessible software, the differences between access, usability, and accessibility, and how this all applies to the WordPress project.
-
LHS Episode #423: [Title of Podcast]
Hello and welcome to the 423rd episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss the upcoming third QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo along with ham radio emcomm in India and Pakistan, Missouri's bicentennial radio event, insecurity in Python libraries, an open source laptop, Linux sound subsystems and much more. Thanks for listening and we hope you have a great week.
-
LEVEL UP Linux Gaming with ProtonUp!
What's better than Proton for gaming on Linux? A bleeding-edge, rolling release version of Proton! What's better than THAT? Installing and updating it automatically!
-
USB Type C Docking Stations - Getting Started Primer
Docking stations are incredibly useful - with the right hardware, they can enable you to transform your notebook into a desktop. Unfortunately, there's a great deal of complexity around them. In this video, I attempt to demystify some of the confusion.
-
Chat About Linux And Open Source on Matrix and IRC
In the early days of the channel, I had a couple of chat rooms where fans of the channel could talk about Linux and free and open source software. Those chat rooms were on Discord and the Freenode IRC network. Ultimately, I deleted those channels because I didn't want to be on those platforms. But now, I'm creating two new chat rooms... ON MATRIX...
-
Buying A Free Software Project: How Is That Possible
Every so often a company will purchase a free software project and this causes mass outrage so instead of just fueling outrage again why not talk abouw how it's possible for a company to actually do this.
-
Destination Linux 237: What’s The Most Underated Linux Distro?
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re discussing what’s the most underrated distro in Linux? Then we’re going to cover the amazingly awesome and repairable Framework Laptop. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
Garuda Linux 210729, Gnome Edition
Today we are looking at Garuda Linux 210729, the Gnome edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, based on Arch Linux, Gnome 40, and uses about 1.8GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
-
Garuda Linux 210729, Gnome Edition, Run Through
In this video, ware looking at Garuda Linux 210729, the Gnome edition
-
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, Juju, and More
Gerbera Media Server 1.9.0 Released with New and Improved Features
If you’re searching for an easy to use, flexible media server for in-home streaming, Gerbera is a great choice. Gerbera is a free UPnP media server which allows you to stream your digital media through your home network and consume it on a variety of UPnP compatible devices. It’s based on MediaTomb and work with any UPnP compliant client. With Gerbera you can stream your personal media library of movies, TV shows, and music to a wide range of devices ranging from smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles and mobile devices.
today's howtos
Linux in space: CloudLinux powers Atlas V rocket
In a world where some question the code-share channels of open source communities and the use of components that may (or indeed may not) bring into question their provenance, prowess and performance… CloudLinux is an organisation on a mission to increase security, stability and availability of Linux servers and devices. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CloudLinux Inc. develops a hardened Linux distribution, Linux kernel live security patching, extended support options for Linux and web server security software. The organisation this year detailed what it calls TuxCare services, with the Tux reference obviously being the Linux penguin.
