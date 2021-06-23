IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Optimize public cloud workloads on RHEL with Red Hat Insights Resource Optimization
The Beta of the Red Hat Insights Resource Optimization service is now available. Resource Optimization is a new service that we’ve added to our portfolio of Insights services. In this post we'll explain how Resource Optimization can help you optimize your public cloud workloads on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and how to get started with it.
Insights helps provide a single, consistent tool for analyzing Red Hat products running across hybrid cloud and on-premises infrastructures. Insights analyzes platforms and applications to predict risk, recommend actions, and track costs so enterprises can better manage hybrid cloud environments. The service is aiming at existing and new Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers who need to grasp control over their public cloud investment.
Running legacy or non-scalable workloads in a public cloud requires estimating the instance size and monitoring the actual usage. The Resource Optimization service looks at several metrics of your workload - CPU, memory and disk usage - and compares them to resource allocation information provided by the public cloud provider.
Learn the networking basics every sysadmin needs to know | Enable Sysadmin
One of the sysadmin's most important domains is the network.
While understanding everything there is to know about networking is a big topic, there's much to learn from your own humble Linux computer's networking stack.
Learning basic networking commands can help you understand how a device knows what network to connect to, how to find a shared printer or a file share—or the biggest network of all, the internet.
Leading teams at Red Hat: From individual contributor to managing real-time Linux kernel development
Red Hat's Products and Technologies organization is doing game-changing work in the IT industry. In showcasing the unique stories of Red Hatters around the world, it's clear that there's no one path to finding success at Red Hat. For each of us, it's about open collaboration and building something together.
Fedora Community Blog: Nest with Fedora: Thanks to our Sponsors!
Fedora’s annual contributor conference Nest with Fedora is this week: August 5th–7th. Even with the virtual format, we are so excited to see everyone together! Free registration for Nest with Fedora is still open and you can check out the schedule in the wiki. Nest with Fedora is made possible by funding from our sponsors. Their assistance brings us everything from the conference platform to promotion to swag.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, Juju, and More
Gerbera Media Server 1.9.0 Released with New and Improved Features
If you’re searching for an easy to use, flexible media server for in-home streaming, Gerbera is a great choice. Gerbera is a free UPnP media server which allows you to stream your digital media through your home network and consume it on a variety of UPnP compatible devices. It’s based on MediaTomb and work with any UPnP compliant client. With Gerbera you can stream your personal media library of movies, TV shows, and music to a wide range of devices ranging from smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles and mobile devices.
today's howtos
Linux in space: CloudLinux powers Atlas V rocket
In a world where some question the code-share channels of open source communities and the use of components that may (or indeed may not) bring into question their provenance, prowess and performance… CloudLinux is an organisation on a mission to increase security, stability and availability of Linux servers and devices. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CloudLinux Inc. develops a hardened Linux distribution, Linux kernel live security patching, extended support options for Linux and web server security software. The organisation this year detailed what it calls TuxCare services, with the Tux reference obviously being the Linux penguin.
