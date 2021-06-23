Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, Juju, and More Launchpad now runs on Python 3! I wanted to take a bit of time to reflect on why my emotional responses to this port differ so much from those of some others who’ve done large ports, such as the Mercurial maintainers. It’s hard to deny that we’ve had to burn a lot of time on this, which I’m sure has had an opportunity cost, and from one point of view it’s essentially running to stand still: there is no single compelling feature that we get solely by porting to Python 3, although it’s clearly a prerequisite for tidying up old compatibility code and being able to use modern language facilities in the future. And yet, on the whole, I found this a rewarding project and enjoyed doing it. Some of this may be because by inclination I’m a maintenance programmer and actually enjoy this sort of thing. My default view tends to be that software version upgrades may be a pain but it’s much better to get that pain over with as soon as you can rather than trying to hold back the tide; you can certainly get involved and try to shape where things end up, but rightly or wrongly I can’t think of many cases when a righteously indignant user base managed to arrange for the old version to be maintained in perpetuity so that they never had to deal with the new thing (OK, maybe Perl 5 counts here). I think a more compelling difference between Launchpad and Mercurial, though, may be that very few other people really had a vested interest in what Python version Launchpad happened to be running, because it’s all server-side code (aside from some client libraries such as launchpadlib, which were ported years ago). As such, we weren’t trying to do this with the internet having Strong Opinions at us. We were doing this because it was obviously the only long-term-maintainable path forward, and in more recent times because some of our library dependencies were starting to drop support for Python 2 and so it was obviously going to become a practical problem for us sooner or later; but if we’d just stayed on Python 2 forever then fundamentally hardly anyone else would really have cared directly, only maybe about some indirect consequences of that. I don’t follow Mercurial development so I may be entirely off-base, but if other people were yelling at me about how late my project was to finish its port, that in itself would make me feel more negatively about the project even if I thought it was a good idea. Having most of the pressure come from ourselves rather than from outside meant that wasn’t an issue for us.

Watson: Launchpad now runs on Python 3 On his blog, Colin Watson has a lengthy reflection on moving the code for Ubuntu's Launchpad software-collaboration web application from Python 2 to Python 3. He looks at some of the problem areas for upgrading, both in general and for Launchpad specifically, some pain points that were encountered, lessons learned, and the nine known regressions that reached the Launchpad production code during the process.

Ubuntu Blog: Model-driven observability: modern monitoring with Juju The end-to-end monitoring of complex software systems is difficult, toil-intensive and error-prone. Developers, SREs and Platform teams must continuously invest effort in setting up and maintaining the monitoring setups that underpin the observability of their systems, or accept the risk of being unaware of ongoing issues and their impact on end users. Enter model-driven observability powered by Juju! Juju is a framework for opinionated “charmed operators”, colloquially called charms, that manage other software, like your databases, applications and other infrastructure components (including Kubernetes, OpenStack and LXD). Juju is declarative and model-driven, allowing you to compose charms and the relations between them in expressive, reusable and portable models. This post, the first of a series, provides a first glimpse at a new generation of observability charms for Juju, and how they can drastically simplify the monitoring setup for systems, reduce its ongoing maintenance costs and, at the same time, contextualize and enhance the actionability of the collected telemetry.

Gerbera Media Server 1.9.0 Released with New and Improved Features If you’re searching for an easy to use, flexible media server for in-home streaming, Gerbera is a great choice. Gerbera is a free UPnP media server which allows you to stream your digital media through your home network and consume it on a variety of UPnP compatible devices. It’s based on MediaTomb and work with any UPnP compliant client. With Gerbera you can stream your personal media library of movies, TV shows, and music to a wide range of devices ranging from smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles and mobile devices.