Introducing the GNOME Web Canary flavor Today I am happy to unveil GNOME Web Canary which aims to provide bleeding edge, most likely very unstable builds of Epiphany, depending on daily builds of the WebKitGTK development version. Read on to know more about this. Until recently the GNOME Web browser was available for end-users in two flavors. The primary, stable release provides the vanilla experience of the upstream Web browser. It is shipped as part of the GNOME release cycle and in distros. The second flavor, called Tech Preview, is oriented towards early testers of GNOME Web. It is available as a Flatpak, included in the GNOME nightly repo. The builds represent the current state of the GNOME Web master branch, the WebKitGTK version it links to is the one provided by the GNOME nightly runtime. Tech Preview is great for users testing the latest development of GNOME Web, but what if you want to test features that are not yet shipped in any WebKitGTK version? Or what if you are GNOME Web developer and you want to implement new features on Web that depend on API that was not released yet in WebKitGTK? Historically, the answer was simply “you can build WebKitGTK yourself“. However, this requires some knowledge and a good build machine (or a lot of patience). Even as WebKit developer builds have become easier to produce thanks to the Flatpak SDK we provide, you would still need to somehow make Epiphany detect your local build of WebKit. Other browsers offer nightly or “Canary” builds which don’t have such requirements. This is exactly what Epiphany Canary aims to do! Without building WebKit yourself!

The OSMC Skin redesign It's been nearly five years since the last big change to the OSMC Skin and with our next update which will introduce Kodi v19 (codename Matrix) and our new video stack, we'd like to introduce some design changes to the OSMC skin. The basic structure and look of texts, buttons and fanart will remain the same. There will however be some changes to how background colours are shown and how they structure the overall layout of every window and dialogue. Additionally, we've chosen to use a new default colour scheme but have retained the option to use the old colours via the colour sets in the skin settings. Here are some screen shots to give you an idea of how things will look when the next OSMC update lands imminently.