It's been nearly five years since the last big change to the OSMC Skin and with our next update which will introduce Kodi v19 (codename Matrix) and our new video stack, we'd like to introduce some design changes to the OSMC skin. The basic structure and look of texts, buttons and fanart will remain the same. There will however be some changes to how background colours are shown and how they structure the overall layout of every window and dialogue. Additionally, we've chosen to use a new default colour scheme but have retained the option to use the old colours via the colour sets in the skin settings. Here are some screen shots to give you an idea of how things will look when the next OSMC update lands imminently.

Today I am happy to unveil GNOME Web Canary which aims to provide bleeding edge, most likely very unstable builds of Epiphany, depending on daily builds of the WebKitGTK development version. Read on to know more about this. Until recently the GNOME Web browser was available for end-users in two flavors. The primary, stable release provides the vanilla experience of the upstream Web browser. It is shipped as part of the GNOME release cycle and in distros. The second flavor, called Tech Preview, is oriented towards early testers of GNOME Web. It is available as a Flatpak, included in the GNOME nightly repo. The builds represent the current state of the GNOME Web master branch, the WebKitGTK version it links to is the one provided by the GNOME nightly runtime. Tech Preview is great for users testing the latest development of GNOME Web, but what if you want to test features that are not yet shipped in any WebKitGTK version? Or what if you are GNOME Web developer and you want to implement new features on Web that depend on API that was not released yet in WebKitGTK? Historically, the answer was simply “you can build WebKitGTK yourself“. However, this requires some knowledge and a good build machine (or a lot of patience). Even as WebKit developer builds have become easier to produce thanks to the Flatpak SDK we provide, you would still need to somehow make Epiphany detect your local build of WebKit. Other browsers offer nightly or “Canary” builds which don’t have such requirements. This is exactly what Epiphany Canary aims to do! Without building WebKit yourself!

Kernel: Trends, AMD, and Microsoft Patents Five trends that will mark the development of Linux in 2021 [Ed: This perpetuates the highly offensive lie that Microsoft "loves Linux" while in fact it continues to besiege and attack it] The Linux kernel currently has about 27.8 million lines of code (Phoronix data) that is, one and a half million lines more than what it presented a year ago (26.1 million). Its "controversial" and relatively new startup system, system, has reached 1.3 million lines in the last year. That same year, 75,000 code commits were registered, compared to the 80,000 registered in 2018, and represents the lowest figure since 2013. The companies that contributed the most to the cause were Intel and Red Hat, while individually, in addition to the everlasting Linus Torvalds (3.19% of the commits), David Miller (Red Hat), and Chris Wilson (Intel) stood out. In total, more than 4,000 people contributed to improving the code. As we pointed out at the beginning against its initial rejection, the system is gaining in popularity (43,000 commits in 2019) and has begun to replace init systems in many distributions. The new system is also evolving at great speed and there are plans to extend it to also manage home folders.

AMD SB-RMI Driver Coming For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix AMD continues pushing new code out for Linux in better exposing their platform's capabilities in the open-source world. The latest AMD driver work now queued via "-next" branches for introduction this autumn in Linux 5.15 is SB-RMI sensor support. AMD SB-RMI is the Side-Band Remote Management Interface for out-of-band communication between the AMD SoC/CPU and the baseboard management controller (BMC) via the Advanced Platform Management Link (APML / SBI). Queued via the hwmon-next Git branch is an initial AMD SB-RMI sensor driver for Linux.

Following Torvalds' nudge, Paragon's NTFS driver for Linux is on track for kernel [Ed: Microsoft Tim and SJVN (below) boosting Microsoft agenda inside Linux… just like their employers would like.] Paragon Software, in response to a nudge from Linux Torvalds, said it will submit a pull request for its NTFS driver for Linux. The process of submitting a read-write NTFS driver for Linux was initiated by Paragon nearly a year ago, when it ran into complaints that its 27,000 line patch was too big to review. Paragon resubmitted the code in more manageable chunks, but its less than complete understanding of the Linux kernel development process apparently continued, with Torvalds stepping in last month to point out that it was not enough to post the code to the fsdevel list – at some point the code would actually have to be submitted as a pull request.

Paragon NTFS driver might finally make it into Linux Microsoft introduced the New Technology File System (NTFS), a proprietary journaling file system, in Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. Since then, it replaced 1977's File Allocation Table (FAT) file system in all versions of Windows. Unlike FAT, which Microsoft would eventually open up for other users, NTFS has remained proprietary. That's made it difficult, but not impossible, to use in Linux. Recently, Paragon Software announced it would port some of its NTFS driver software to the Linux kernel.