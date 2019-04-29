today's howtos
Why You Should Update Linux Package Repositories Before Installing New Software
One of the best things about Linux distributions is that they install software from central repositories using package managers, a concept that other operating systems are just picking up on.
But if you don't frequently update these repositories, your system might run into trouble while installing new packages. Here's why.
Jakub Steiner: 5G Backup
When I get glimpses of the world outside of my FOSS bubble, I see all these tips and tricks articles how people can use their computers that provide something surprising or not universally known.
The equivalent of this in the FOSS world is a 6 page wiki outlining how to produce a smb.conf to share files between two computers in 2021.
To offset this depression, I’d like to present some cases when things work … as they should.
How to Install Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu 20.04
Sublime Text is a cross-platform and proprietary source code editor. It provides tons of features and plugins which greatly help in the development of applications. Sublime Text is written in C++ and Python.
Notable features include split editing, quick shortcuts, syntax highlighting, autocompletion, selection of multiple lines or words, and much more.
How to Install LAMP on Rocky Linux 8 Server
LAMP is a stack of software- Apache, MySQL, and PHP installed on Linux operating systems such as Rocky Linux 8 server, AlmaLinux, CentOS, Ubuntu, etc.
To run a website on any server we need to install a web server platform such as Apache or Nginx. Whereas to save data and support PHP-based CMS; Mysql, and PHP are needed. In today’s world, where hundreds of websites are running on CMS like WordPress you will easily find LAMP setup on most of the hosting services- pre-installed. Thus, no hassle or messing with commands at all. Moreover, WHM Cpanel-like control panels make our life further easier.
Nevertheless, if you are already a user of Linux and want to set up your own LAMP server from scratch on some VPS or Cloud hosting platform using Rocky Linux then here is the tutorial to assist you.
GNU Guix: Taming the ‘stat’ storm with a loader cache
It was one of these days where some of us on IRC were rehashing that old problem—that application startup in Guix causes a “stat storm”—and lamenting the lack of a solution when suddenly, Ricardo proposes what, in hindsight, looks like an obvious solution: “maybe we could use a per-application ld cache?”. A moment where collective thinking exceeds the sum of our individual thoughts. The result is one of the many features that made it in the core-updates branch, slated to be merged in the coming weeks, one that reduces application startup time.
More in Tux Machines
Introducing the GNOME Web Canary flavor
Today I am happy to unveil GNOME Web Canary which aims to provide bleeding edge, most likely very unstable builds of Epiphany, depending on daily builds of the WebKitGTK development version. Read on to know more about this. Until recently the GNOME Web browser was available for end-users in two flavors. The primary, stable release provides the vanilla experience of the upstream Web browser. It is shipped as part of the GNOME release cycle and in distros. The second flavor, called Tech Preview, is oriented towards early testers of GNOME Web. It is available as a Flatpak, included in the GNOME nightly repo. The builds represent the current state of the GNOME Web master branch, the WebKitGTK version it links to is the one provided by the GNOME nightly runtime. Tech Preview is great for users testing the latest development of GNOME Web, but what if you want to test features that are not yet shipped in any WebKitGTK version? Or what if you are GNOME Web developer and you want to implement new features on Web that depend on API that was not released yet in WebKitGTK? Historically, the answer was simply “you can build WebKitGTK yourself“. However, this requires some knowledge and a good build machine (or a lot of patience). Even as WebKit developer builds have become easier to produce thanks to the Flatpak SDK we provide, you would still need to somehow make Epiphany detect your local build of WebKit. Other browsers offer nightly or “Canary” builds which don’t have such requirements. This is exactly what Epiphany Canary aims to do! Without building WebKit yourself!
The OSMC Skin redesign
It's been nearly five years since the last big change to the OSMC Skin and with our next update which will introduce Kodi v19 (codename Matrix) and our new video stack, we'd like to introduce some design changes to the OSMC skin. The basic structure and look of texts, buttons and fanart will remain the same. There will however be some changes to how background colours are shown and how they structure the overall layout of every window and dialogue. Additionally, we've chosen to use a new default colour scheme but have retained the option to use the old colours via the colour sets in the skin settings. Here are some screen shots to give you an idea of how things will look when the next OSMC update lands imminently.
Kernel: Trends, AMD, and Microsoft Patents
Time for PineTime
I just received my PineTime and set it up with GadgetBridge on my Android device. So far it has been a pleasant experience. [...] My device was shipped with version 1.2 of the InfiniTime firmware, so I’m one release behind. I ordered the sealed device (because the price is amazing), but I already am itching to get coding.
