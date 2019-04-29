Programming Leftovers
Eclipse Adoptium achieves its first Java SE release
The Eclipse Adoptium community has achieved its first Java SE release based upon the OpenJDK code. Adoptium is the new home of the AdoptOpenJDK project, the most popular build of OpenJDK in production according to the recent JVM Ecosystem Report, with over 300 million downloads.
Adoptium’s success builds upon the community development of Java SE in OpenJDK. OpenJDK creates the implementation of Java SE and Adoptium performs the structured build, test, and delivery to end users. Red Hat has brought best in class working practices to these projects to deliver high quality binaries that are ready for production usage.
Red Hat engineers have a strong representation in the Adoptium project management committee and Red Hat is a strategic member of the Adoptium working group. Together the project management committee and working group provide technical and governance oversight of the project.
This release from Adoptium is the first from the Eclipse Foundation. As part of the move to Eclipse, Adoptium code underwent enhanced scrutiny through the Eclipse intellectual property review process, and the project’s binaries have passed the Oracle Java SE JCK test suite—- used to determine compatibility with the Java SE specification.
The many faces of awk
The awk command provides a lot more than simply selecting fields from input strings, including pulling out columns of data, printing simple text, evaluating content – even doing math.
Week8kdesoc
helpers module for the printers has been ported to support python2 since no mingw supports python 3 yet, as this just requires removing the variable types in function decarations and returns, however in the case of the actual printers i have decided to create two seperate files for it.
Although it may be a little time consuming, it makes more sense because there are have become faster in python3 and would be restricting if still using the python2 implemenetation. for example in the case of f"" and %. Some classes to do not work when used with pyhton2 and gdb-mi
Read QR Codes from Raspberry PI with Pyzbar and Python
With a camera and a few python code lines you can transform your Raspberry PI into an advanced QR codes reader by usin Pyzbar, also making your RPI able to perform more actions on conditions mach
Only infinite elements
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.31 Counting Down
Only a few days to go until the first Raku Conference (on 6, 7 and 8 August), online this time because of the pandemic. With attendees from more than 30 countries, 3 workshops sessions, 13 presentations, and a nice selection of Lightning Talks (schedule). Brought to you by Andrew Shitov and associates, and sponsored by Edument and Perl Services. It’s not too late to register yet! And if you’re registered, don’t forget to have your Conference T-Shirt made for the complete experience!
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFarmHash 0.0.2: Maintenance
A minor maintenance release of the new package RcppFarmHash, first released in version 0.0.1 a week ago, is now on CRAN in an version 0.0.2.
RcppFarmHash wraps the Google FarmHash family of hash functions (written by Geoff Pike and contributors) that are used for example by Google BigQuery for the FARM_FINGERPRINT digest.
This releases adds a #define which was needed on everybody’s favourite CRAN platform to not attempt to include a missing header endian.h. With this added #define all is well as we can already tell from looking at the CRAN status where the three machines maintained by you-may-know-who have already built the package. The others will follow over the next few days.
GSoC 2021 KMyMoney - Week 8
Week 8 revolved around removing all the usages of webpricequote on the equity price update dialog source code. For people not much into finance, an article from Investopedia about quotes.
I first replaced the WebPriceQuote constructors and their members of AlkOnlineQuoteSource. Replacing m_webIDBy with m_idSelector popped up error. After putting in a little effort I remembered that m_idSelector is the member of AlkOnlineQuoteSource::Private and I will have to use the getter(idSelector()) to use that member for an AlkOnlineQuoteSource object.
SEGGER’s Linux Studio makes top rated development environment available to Linux developers
Linux Studio is a development environment designed specifically for native host development, making the features of SEGGER’s top rated Embedded Studio IDE available to all Linux application developers. With its sleek Visual Studio-style user interface, powerful project management and integrated source-level debugger, Linux Studio greatly simplifies development on Linux.
Linux Studio’s project manager enables clear organization of all project resources. Multi-project solutions can keep all parts of an application together, such as an executable file, additional libraries and resources.
today's howtos
Release Announcement: Nitrux 1.5.1
Today is the day! — Nitrux 1.5.1 is available to download We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.5.1. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support. Nitrux 1.5.1 is available for immediate download.
Server Leftovers
Introducing the GNOME Web Canary flavor
Today I am happy to unveil GNOME Web Canary which aims to provide bleeding edge, most likely very unstable builds of Epiphany, depending on daily builds of the WebKitGTK development version. Read on to know more about this. Until recently the GNOME Web browser was available for end-users in two flavors. The primary, stable release provides the vanilla experience of the upstream Web browser. It is shipped as part of the GNOME release cycle and in distros. The second flavor, called Tech Preview, is oriented towards early testers of GNOME Web. It is available as a Flatpak, included in the GNOME nightly repo. The builds represent the current state of the GNOME Web master branch, the WebKitGTK version it links to is the one provided by the GNOME nightly runtime. Tech Preview is great for users testing the latest development of GNOME Web, but what if you want to test features that are not yet shipped in any WebKitGTK version? Or what if you are GNOME Web developer and you want to implement new features on Web that depend on API that was not released yet in WebKitGTK? Historically, the answer was simply “you can build WebKitGTK yourself“. However, this requires some knowledge and a good build machine (or a lot of patience). Even as WebKit developer builds have become easier to produce thanks to the Flatpak SDK we provide, you would still need to somehow make Epiphany detect your local build of WebKit. Other browsers offer nightly or “Canary” builds which don’t have such requirements. This is exactly what Epiphany Canary aims to do! Without building WebKit yourself!
