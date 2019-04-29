Language Selection

  • Eclipse Adoptium achieves its first Java SE release

    The Eclipse Adoptium community has achieved its first Java SE release based upon the OpenJDK code. Adoptium is the new home of the AdoptOpenJDK project, the most popular build of OpenJDK in production according to the recent JVM Ecosystem Report, with over 300 million downloads.

    Adoptium’s success builds upon the community development of Java SE in OpenJDK. OpenJDK creates the implementation of Java SE and Adoptium performs the structured build, test, and delivery to end users. Red Hat has brought best in class working practices to these projects to deliver high quality binaries that are ready for production usage.

    Red Hat engineers have a strong representation in the Adoptium project management committee and Red Hat is a strategic member of the Adoptium working group. Together the project management committee and working group provide technical and governance oversight of the project.

    This release from Adoptium is the first from the Eclipse Foundation. As part of the move to Eclipse, Adoptium code underwent enhanced scrutiny through the Eclipse intellectual property review process, and the project’s binaries have passed the Oracle Java SE JCK test suite—- used to determine compatibility with the Java SE specification.

  • The many faces of awk

    The awk command provides a lot more than simply selecting fields from input strings, including pulling out columns of data, printing simple text, evaluating content – even doing math.

  • Week8kdesoc

    helpers module for the printers has been ported to support python2 since no mingw supports python 3 yet, as this just requires removing the variable types in function decarations and returns, however in the case of the actual printers i have decided to create two seperate files for it.

    Although it may be a little time consuming, it makes more sense because there are have become faster in python3 and would be restricting if still using the python2 implemenetation. for example in the case of f"" and %. Some classes to do not work when used with pyhton2 and gdb-mi

  • Read QR Codes from Raspberry PI with Pyzbar and Python

    With a camera and a few python code lines you can transform your Raspberry PI into an advanced QR codes reader by usin Pyzbar, also making your RPI able to perform more actions on conditions mach

  • Only infinite elements
  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.31 Counting Down

    Only a few days to go until the first Raku Conference (on 6, 7 and 8 August), online this time because of the pandemic. With attendees from more than 30 countries, 3 workshops sessions, 13 presentations, and a nice selection of Lightning Talks (schedule). Brought to you by Andrew Shitov and associates, and sponsored by Edument and Perl Services. It’s not too late to register yet! And if you’re registered, don’t forget to have your Conference T-Shirt made for the complete experience!

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFarmHash 0.0.2: Maintenance

    A minor maintenance release of the new package RcppFarmHash, first released in version 0.0.1 a week ago, is now on CRAN in an version 0.0.2.

    RcppFarmHash wraps the Google FarmHash family of hash functions (written by Geoff Pike and contributors) that are used for example by Google BigQuery for the FARM_FINGERPRINT digest.

    This releases adds a #define which was needed on everybody’s favourite CRAN platform to not attempt to include a missing header endian.h. With this added #define all is well as we can already tell from looking at the CRAN status where the three machines maintained by you-may-know-who have already built the package. The others will follow over the next few days.

  • GSoC 2021 KMyMoney - Week 8

    Week 8 revolved around removing all the usages of webpricequote on the equity price update dialog source code. For people not much into finance, an article from Investopedia about quotes.
    I first replaced the WebPriceQuote constructors and their members of AlkOnlineQuoteSource. Replacing m_webIDBy with m_idSelector popped up error. After putting in a little effort I remembered that m_idSelector is the member of AlkOnlineQuoteSource::Private and I will have to use the getter(idSelector()) to use that member for an AlkOnlineQuoteSource object.

  • SEGGER’s Linux Studio makes top rated development environment available to Linux developers

    Linux Studio is a development environment designed specifically for native host development, making the features of SEGGER’s top rated Embedded Studio IDE available to all Linux application developers. With its sleek Visual Studio-style user interface, powerful project management and integrated source-level debugger, Linux Studio greatly simplifies development on Linux.

    Linux Studio’s project manager enables clear organization of all project resources. Multi-project solutions can keep all parts of an application together, such as an executable file, additional libraries and resources.

  • Why You Should Update Linux Package Repositories Before Installing New Software

    One of the best things about Linux distributions is that they install software from central repositories using package managers, a concept that other operating systems are just picking up on. But if you don't frequently update these repositories, your system might run into trouble while installing new packages. Here's why.

  • Jakub Steiner: 5G Backup

    When I get glimpses of the world outside of my FOSS bubble, I see all these tips and tricks articles how people can use their computers that provide something surprising or not universally known. The equivalent of this in the FOSS world is a 6 page wiki outlining how to produce a smb.conf to share files between two computers in 2021. To offset this depression, I’d like to present some cases when things work … as they should.

  • How to Install Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu 20.04

    Sublime Text is a cross-platform and proprietary source code editor. It provides tons of features and plugins which greatly help in the development of applications. Sublime Text is written in C++ and Python. Notable features include split editing, quick shortcuts, syntax highlighting, autocompletion, selection of multiple lines or words, and much more.

  • How to Install LAMP on Rocky Linux 8 Server

    LAMP is a stack of software- Apache, MySQL, and PHP installed on Linux operating systems such as Rocky Linux 8 server, AlmaLinux, CentOS, Ubuntu, etc. To run a website on any server we need to install a web server platform such as Apache or Nginx. Whereas to save data and support PHP-based CMS; Mysql, and PHP are needed. In today’s world, where hundreds of websites are running on CMS like WordPress you will easily find LAMP setup on most of the hosting services- pre-installed. Thus, no hassle or messing with commands at all. Moreover, WHM Cpanel-like control panels make our life further easier. Nevertheless, if you are already a user of Linux and want to set up your own LAMP server from scratch on some VPS or Cloud hosting platform using Rocky Linux then here is the tutorial to assist you.

  • GNU Guix: Taming the ‘stat’ storm with a loader cache

    It was one of these days where some of us on IRC were rehashing that old problem—that application startup in Guix causes a “stat storm”—and lamenting the lack of a solution when suddenly, Ricardo proposes what, in hindsight, looks like an obvious solution: “maybe we could use a per-application ld cache?”. A moment where collective thinking exceeds the sum of our individual thoughts. The result is one of the many features that made it in the core-updates branch, slated to be merged in the coming weeks, one that reduces application startup time.

Release Announcement: Nitrux 1.5.1

Today is the day! — Nitrux 1.5.1 is available to download We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.5.1. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support. Nitrux 1.5.1 is available for immediate download. Read more

Server Leftovers

Introducing the GNOME Web Canary flavor

Today I am happy to unveil GNOME Web Canary which aims to provide bleeding edge, most likely very unstable builds of Epiphany, depending on daily builds of the WebKitGTK development version. Read on to know more about this. Until recently the GNOME Web browser was available for end-users in two flavors. The primary, stable release provides the vanilla experience of the upstream Web browser. It is shipped as part of the GNOME release cycle and in distros. The second flavor, called Tech Preview, is oriented towards early testers of GNOME Web. It is available as a Flatpak, included in the GNOME nightly repo. The builds represent the current state of the GNOME Web master branch, the WebKitGTK version it links to is the one provided by the GNOME nightly runtime. Tech Preview is great for users testing the latest development of GNOME Web, but what if you want to test features that are not yet shipped in any WebKitGTK version? Or what if you are GNOME Web developer and you want to implement new features on Web that depend on API that was not released yet in WebKitGTK? Historically, the answer was simply “you can build WebKitGTK yourself“. However, this requires some knowledge and a good build machine (or a lot of patience). Even as WebKit developer builds have become easier to produce thanks to the Flatpak SDK we provide, you would still need to somehow make Epiphany detect your local build of WebKit. Other browsers offer nightly or “Canary” builds which don’t have such requirements. This is exactly what Epiphany Canary aims to do! Without building WebKit yourself! Read more

