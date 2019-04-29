Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 04:51:53 AM Filed under
Misc
  • LibreOffice Conference 2021: Announcing the logo!

    In late June, we started a competition to design the logo for our upcoming LibreOffice Conference 2021. We received 22 submissions with many great ideas – thanks to everyone who took part!

  • ESP32-H2 RISC-V WiSoC announced with Zigbee 3, Thread, and Bluetooth LE 5.2 - CNX Software

    Just a few days ago, we noted ESP32-H2 802.15.4 & BLE RISC-V SoC had shown up in the source code, and tried to derive specs and a block diagram from the info seeing it was similar to ESP32-C3, but swapping the WiFi radio for an 802.15.4 radio.

    We don’t need to guess anymore, as Espressif Systems has just announced ESP32-H2 RISC-V WiSoC with support for Zigbee 3.x, Thread 1.x through the 802.15.4 radio, as well as Bluetooth LE 5.2.

  • Express-TL Tiger Lake-H COM Express module offers 8K video, PCIe Gen4 x16 connectivity
  • Where Do Linux Users Buy Games? Meet 5 Different Profiles

    We are back with another little story coming from the data collected in April 2021 regarding Linux Gamers’ habits and perceptions. This time we thought it could be fun to go through the usage of game stores… Namely which game stores are currently used by Linux gamers, and at what frequency.

    [....]

    Where Do Linux Users [License proprietary] Games? Meet 5 Different Profiles https://boilingsteam.com/where-do-linux-users-buy-games-meet-5-different-profiles/

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 136

    Whether GNOME is meant to be used in its default state, why open source doesn’t need to conquer the world to succeed, emulating ancient Windows versions on dirt cheap modern hardware, KDE Korner, and more.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • Why You Should Update Linux Package Repositories Before Installing New Software

    One of the best things about Linux distributions is that they install software from central repositories using package managers, a concept that other operating systems are just picking up on. But if you don't frequently update these repositories, your system might run into trouble while installing new packages. Here's why.

  • Jakub Steiner: 5G Backup

    When I get glimpses of the world outside of my FOSS bubble, I see all these tips and tricks articles how people can use their computers that provide something surprising or not universally known. The equivalent of this in the FOSS world is a 6 page wiki outlining how to produce a smb.conf to share files between two computers in 2021. To offset this depression, I’d like to present some cases when things work … as they should.

  • How to Install Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu 20.04

    Sublime Text is a cross-platform and proprietary source code editor. It provides tons of features and plugins which greatly help in the development of applications. Sublime Text is written in C++ and Python. Notable features include split editing, quick shortcuts, syntax highlighting, autocompletion, selection of multiple lines or words, and much more.

  • How to Install LAMP on Rocky Linux 8 Server

    LAMP is a stack of software- Apache, MySQL, and PHP installed on Linux operating systems such as Rocky Linux 8 server, AlmaLinux, CentOS, Ubuntu, etc. To run a website on any server we need to install a web server platform such as Apache or Nginx. Whereas to save data and support PHP-based CMS; Mysql, and PHP are needed. In today’s world, where hundreds of websites are running on CMS like WordPress you will easily find LAMP setup on most of the hosting services- pre-installed. Thus, no hassle or messing with commands at all. Moreover, WHM Cpanel-like control panels make our life further easier. Nevertheless, if you are already a user of Linux and want to set up your own LAMP server from scratch on some VPS or Cloud hosting platform using Rocky Linux then here is the tutorial to assist you.

  • GNU Guix: Taming the ‘stat’ storm with a loader cache

    It was one of these days where some of us on IRC were rehashing that old problem—that application startup in Guix causes a “stat storm”—and lamenting the lack of a solution when suddenly, Ricardo proposes what, in hindsight, looks like an obvious solution: “maybe we could use a per-application ld cache?”. A moment where collective thinking exceeds the sum of our individual thoughts. The result is one of the many features that made it in the core-updates branch, slated to be merged in the coming weeks, one that reduces application startup time.

Release Announcement: Nitrux 1.5.1

Today is the day! — Nitrux 1.5.1 is available to download We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.5.1. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support. Nitrux 1.5.1 is available for immediate download. Read more

Server Leftovers

Introducing the GNOME Web Canary flavor

Today I am happy to unveil GNOME Web Canary which aims to provide bleeding edge, most likely very unstable builds of Epiphany, depending on daily builds of the WebKitGTK development version. Read on to know more about this. Until recently the GNOME Web browser was available for end-users in two flavors. The primary, stable release provides the vanilla experience of the upstream Web browser. It is shipped as part of the GNOME release cycle and in distros. The second flavor, called Tech Preview, is oriented towards early testers of GNOME Web. It is available as a Flatpak, included in the GNOME nightly repo. The builds represent the current state of the GNOME Web master branch, the WebKitGTK version it links to is the one provided by the GNOME nightly runtime. Tech Preview is great for users testing the latest development of GNOME Web, but what if you want to test features that are not yet shipped in any WebKitGTK version? Or what if you are GNOME Web developer and you want to implement new features on Web that depend on API that was not released yet in WebKitGTK? Historically, the answer was simply “you can build WebKitGTK yourself“. However, this requires some knowledge and a good build machine (or a lot of patience). Even as WebKit developer builds have become easier to produce thanks to the Flatpak SDK we provide, you would still need to somehow make Epiphany detect your local build of WebKit. Other browsers offer nightly or “Canary” builds which don’t have such requirements. This is exactly what Epiphany Canary aims to do! Without building WebKit yourself! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6