Security and Proprietary Software Issues Security updates for Monday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (389-ds-base, consul, containerd, geckodriver, powerdns, vivaldi, webkit2gtk, and wpewebkit), Debian (aspell, condor, libsndfile, linuxptp, and lrzip), and Fedora (bluez, buildah, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, java-latest-openjdk, kernel, kernel-tools, mbedtls, mingw-exiv2, mingw-python-pillow, mrxvt, python-pillow, python2-pillow, redis, and seamonkey).

Wladimir Palant: Data exfiltration in Keepa Price Tracker As readers of this blog might remember, shopping assistants aren’t exactly known for their respect of your privacy. They will typically use their privileged access to your browser in order to extract data. For them, this ability is a competitive advantage. You pay for a free product with a privacy hazard. Usually, the vendor will claim to anonymize all data, a claim that can rarely be verified. Even if the anonymization actually happens, it’s really hard to do this right. If anonymization can be reversed and the data falls into the wrong hands, this can have severe consequences for a person’s life. Today we will take a closer look at a browser extension called “Keepa – Amazon Price Tracker” which is used by at least two million users across different browsers. The extension is being brought out by a German company and the privacy policy is refreshingly short and concise, suggesting that no unexpected data collection is going on. The reality however is: not only will this extension extract data from your Amazon sessions, it will even use your bandwidth to load various Amazon pages in the background.

Cloudflare Vulnerability Enabled Compromise of 12% of All Websites Cloudflare recently disclosed a vulnerability that could have resulted in successful cyberattacks on the millions of websites (12.7% of ALL websites to be precise) that rely on JavaScript and CSS libraries found on cdnjs, an open-source content delivery network (CDN) hosted by the CDN service provider. Fortunately, there is no evidence (so far) that cybercriminals have exploited the vulnerability. But the fact that this serious vulnerability was most likely present for quite some time is in itself alarming, to say nothing of the “what-if” scenarios.

Google Meet PWA Launches On Windows, Mac, Chrome OS & Linux [Ed: Google acts like it just owns the Internet (it does Vint Cerf) while pushing its proprietary bits into the WWW] Google Meet is now available as a Progressive Web App (PWA). It’s a standalone app that offers the same features and functionality as the conventional desktop app but in a smaller package.

WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel - Phoronix The excellent WireGuard open-source secure VPN tunnel has been seeing growing adoption on Linux now that it's been in the mainline kernel for a while and also seeing continued progress on the BSDs. While there has been beta WireGuard for Windows in user-space, "WireGuardNT" was announced today as a native high-performance port to the Windows kernel. This WireGuard port to the Windows NT kernel started as a port of their current Linux kernel code-base but then adapted to better fit with the Windows kernel and its APIs. WireGuard founder Jason Donenfeld commented, "The end result is a deeply integrated and highly performant implementation of WireGuard for the NT kernel, that makes use of the full gamut of NT kernel and NDIS capabilities...For the Windows platform, this project is a big deal to me, as it marks the graduation of WireGuard to being a serious operating system component, meant for more serious usage. It's also a rather significant open source release, as there generally isn't so much (though there is some) open source crypto-NIC driver code already out there that does this kind of thing while pulling together various kernel capabilities in the process."

today's howtos Why You Should Update Linux Package Repositories Before Installing New Software One of the best things about Linux distributions is that they install software from central repositories using package managers, a concept that other operating systems are just picking up on. But if you don't frequently update these repositories, your system might run into trouble while installing new packages. Here's why.

Jakub Steiner: 5G Backup When I get glimpses of the world outside of my FOSS bubble, I see all these tips and tricks articles how people can use their computers that provide something surprising or not universally known. The equivalent of this in the FOSS world is a 6 page wiki outlining how to produce a smb.conf to share files between two computers in 2021. To offset this depression, I’d like to present some cases when things work … as they should.

How to Install Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu 20.04 Sublime Text is a cross-platform and proprietary source code editor. It provides tons of features and plugins which greatly help in the development of applications. Sublime Text is written in C++ and Python. Notable features include split editing, quick shortcuts, syntax highlighting, autocompletion, selection of multiple lines or words, and much more.

How to Install LAMP on Rocky Linux 8 Server LAMP is a stack of software- Apache, MySQL, and PHP installed on Linux operating systems such as Rocky Linux 8 server, AlmaLinux, CentOS, Ubuntu, etc. To run a website on any server we need to install a web server platform such as Apache or Nginx. Whereas to save data and support PHP-based CMS; Mysql, and PHP are needed. In today’s world, where hundreds of websites are running on CMS like WordPress you will easily find LAMP setup on most of the hosting services- pre-installed. Thus, no hassle or messing with commands at all. Moreover, WHM Cpanel-like control panels make our life further easier. Nevertheless, if you are already a user of Linux and want to set up your own LAMP server from scratch on some VPS or Cloud hosting platform using Rocky Linux then here is the tutorial to assist you.

GNU Guix: Taming the ‘stat’ storm with a loader cache It was one of these days where some of us on IRC were rehashing that old problem—that application startup in Guix causes a “stat storm”—and lamenting the lack of a solution when suddenly, Ricardo proposes what, in hindsight, looks like an obvious solution: “maybe we could use a per-application ld cache?”. A moment where collective thinking exceeds the sum of our individual thoughts. The result is one of the many features that made it in the core-updates branch, slated to be merged in the coming weeks, one that reduces application startup time.