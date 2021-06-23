Linux Studio is a development environment designed specifically for native host development, making the features of SEGGER’s top rated Embedded Studio IDE available to all Linux application developers. With its sleek Visual Studio-style user interface, powerful project management and integrated source-level debugger, Linux Studio greatly simplifies development on Linux. Linux Studio’s project manager enables clear organization of all project resources. Multi-project solutions can keep all parts of an application together, such as an executable file, additional libraries and resources.

Week 8 revolved around removing all the usages of webpricequote on the equity price update dialog source code. For people not much into finance, an article from Investopedia about quotes. I first replaced the WebPriceQuote constructors and their members of AlkOnlineQuoteSource. Replacing m_webIDBy with m_idSelector popped up error. After putting in a little effort I remembered that m_idSelector is the member of AlkOnlineQuoteSource::Private and I will have to use the getter(idSelector()) to use that member for an AlkOnlineQuoteSource object.

A minor maintenance release of the new package RcppFarmHash, first released in version 0.0.1 a week ago, is now on CRAN in an version 0.0.2. RcppFarmHash wraps the Google FarmHash family of hash functions (written by Geoff Pike and contributors) that are used for example by Google BigQuery for the FARM_FINGERPRINT digest. This releases adds a #define which was needed on everybody’s favourite CRAN platform to not attempt to include a missing header endian.h. With this added #define all is well as we can already tell from looking at the CRAN status where the three machines maintained by you-may-know-who have already built the package. The others will follow over the next few days.

Only a few days to go until the first Raku Conference (on 6, 7 and 8 August), online this time because of the pandemic. With attendees from more than 30 countries, 3 workshops sessions, 13 presentations, and a nice selection of Lightning Talks (schedule). Brought to you by Andrew Shitov and associates, and sponsored by Edument and Perl Services. It’s not too late to register yet! And if you’re registered, don’t forget to have your Conference T-Shirt made for the complete experience!

With a camera and a few python code lines you can transform your Raspberry PI into an advanced QR codes reader by usin Pyzbar, also making your RPI able to perform more actions on conditions mach

helpers module for the printers has been ported to support python2 since no mingw supports python 3 yet, as this just requires removing the variable types in function decarations and returns, however in the case of the actual printers i have decided to create two seperate files for it. Although it may be a little time consuming, it makes more sense because there are have become faster in python3 and would be restricting if still using the python2 implemenetation. for example in the case of f"" and %. Some classes to do not work when used with pyhton2 and gdb-mi

The Eclipse Adoptium community has achieved its first Java SE release based upon the OpenJDK code. Adoptium is the new home of the AdoptOpenJDK project, the most popular build of OpenJDK in production according to the recent JVM Ecosystem Report, with over 300 million downloads. Adoptium’s success builds upon the community development of Java SE in OpenJDK. OpenJDK creates the implementation of Java SE and Adoptium performs the structured build, test, and delivery to end users. Red Hat has brought best in class working practices to these projects to deliver high quality binaries that are ready for production usage. Red Hat engineers have a strong representation in the Adoptium project management committee and Red Hat is a strategic member of the Adoptium working group. Together the project management committee and working group provide technical and governance oversight of the project. This release from Adoptium is the first from the Eclipse Foundation. As part of the move to Eclipse, Adoptium code underwent enhanced scrutiny through the Eclipse intellectual property review process, and the project’s binaries have passed the Oracle Java SE JCK test suite—- used to determine compatibility with the Java SE specification.

Whether GNOME is meant to be used in its default state, why open source doesn’t need to conquer the world to succeed, emulating ancient Windows versions on dirt cheap modern hardware, KDE Korner, and more.

We are back with another little story coming from the data collected in April 2021 regarding Linux Gamers' habits and perceptions. This time we thought it could be fun to go through the usage of game stores… Namely which game stores are currently used by Linux gamers, and at what frequency. [....] Where Do Linux Users Buy Games? Meet 5 Different Profiles https://boilingsteam.com/where-do-linux-users-buy-games-meet-5-different-profiles/

Just a few days ago, we noted ESP32-H2 802.15.4 & BLE RISC-V SoC had shown up in the source code, and tried to derive specs and a block diagram from the info seeing it was similar to ESP32-C3, but swapping the WiFi radio for an 802.15.4 radio. We don’t need to guess anymore, as Espressif Systems has just announced ESP32-H2 RISC-V WiSoC with support for Zigbee 3.x, Thread 1.x through the 802.15.4 radio, as well as Bluetooth LE 5.2.

In late June, we started a competition to design the logo for our upcoming LibreOffice Conference 2021. We received 22 submissions with many great ideas – thanks to everyone who took part!

Security and Proprietary Software Issues Security updates for Monday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (389-ds-base, consul, containerd, geckodriver, powerdns, vivaldi, webkit2gtk, and wpewebkit), Debian (aspell, condor, libsndfile, linuxptp, and lrzip), and Fedora (bluez, buildah, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, java-latest-openjdk, kernel, kernel-tools, mbedtls, mingw-exiv2, mingw-python-pillow, mrxvt, python-pillow, python2-pillow, redis, and seamonkey).

Wladimir Palant: Data exfiltration in Keepa Price Tracker As readers of this blog might remember, shopping assistants aren’t exactly known for their respect of your privacy. They will typically use their privileged access to your browser in order to extract data. For them, this ability is a competitive advantage. You pay for a free product with a privacy hazard. Usually, the vendor will claim to anonymize all data, a claim that can rarely be verified. Even if the anonymization actually happens, it’s really hard to do this right. If anonymization can be reversed and the data falls into the wrong hands, this can have severe consequences for a person’s life. Today we will take a closer look at a browser extension called “Keepa – Amazon Price Tracker” which is used by at least two million users across different browsers. The extension is being brought out by a German company and the privacy policy is refreshingly short and concise, suggesting that no unexpected data collection is going on. The reality however is: not only will this extension extract data from your Amazon sessions, it will even use your bandwidth to load various Amazon pages in the background.

Cloudflare Vulnerability Enabled Compromise of 12% of All Websites Cloudflare recently disclosed a vulnerability that could have resulted in successful cyberattacks on the millions of websites (12.7% of ALL websites to be precise) that rely on JavaScript and CSS libraries found on cdnjs, an open-source content delivery network (CDN) hosted by the CDN service provider. Fortunately, there is no evidence (so far) that cybercriminals have exploited the vulnerability. But the fact that this serious vulnerability was most likely present for quite some time is in itself alarming, to say nothing of the “what-if” scenarios.

Google Meet PWA Launches On Windows, Mac, Chrome OS & Linux Google Meet is now available as a Progressive Web App (PWA). It's a standalone app that offers the same features and functionality as the conventional desktop app but in a smaller package.

WireGuardNT, a high-performance WireGuard implementation for the Windows kernel

WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel - Phoronix The excellent WireGuard open-source secure VPN tunnel has been seeing growing adoption on Linux now that it's been in the mainline kernel for a while and also seeing continued progress on the BSDs. While there has been beta WireGuard for Windows in user-space, "WireGuardNT" was announced today as a native high-performance port to the Windows kernel. This WireGuard port to the Windows NT kernel started as a port of their current Linux kernel code-base but then adapted to better fit with the Windows kernel and its APIs. WireGuard founder Jason Donenfeld commented, "The end result is a deeply integrated and highly performant implementation of WireGuard for the NT kernel, that makes use of the full gamut of NT kernel and NDIS capabilities...For the Windows platform, this project is a big deal to me, as it marks the graduation of WireGuard to being a serious operating system component, meant for more serious usage. It's also a rather significant open source release, as there generally isn't so much (though there is some) open source crypto-NIC driver code already out there that does this kind of thing while pulling together various kernel capabilities in the process."