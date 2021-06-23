Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • Auckland University of Technology choose Koha Library System

    The move away from an overseas vendor product will save the university $100,000 per year from 2022 onwards. The library retains all functionality from the current system and gains a number of other benefits for both students and library staff.

    AUT and Catalyst find their values around openness closely aligned. Catalyst is excited to partner with AUT, where the library team have become champions in the use of open source software. “Adopting Koha allows us to continue our progress in open source – this drives increased flexibility and control of our own destiny. Open source software allows our people to take ownership – the move to Koha will mean increased capacity, capability and satisfaction for our staff. We get to work directly with a huge global community of librarians and developers to improve and extend Koha, including dozens of libraries in New Zealand,” says AUT Manager of Open Library Initiatives, Craig Murdoch.

  • HTTP Security Headers: Why? How? What?

    Initially used for simple metadata, HTTP headers now play an important role in the vast field that web security is.

    Setting up HTTP security headers is the quickest, less expensive, and probably the most effective way to secure a web application today. Here is how.

  • Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ shows you the hour’s forecast
  • Azul Announces Commercial Support for the Eclipse Temurin OpenJDK Distribution
  • Pegasus and the Threat of Cyberweapons in the Age of Smartphones

    The possible targets not only include journalists and activists, but also government officials. This includes 14 heads of states and governments: three presidents (France’s Emmanuel Macron, Iraq’s Barham Salih and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa), three sitting and seven former prime ministers, and a king (Morocco’s Mohammed VI). The three sitting prime ministers are Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Egypt’s Mostafa Madbouly and Morocco’s Saad-Eddine El Othmani. Among the seven former prime ministers are Lebanon’s Saad Hariri, France’s Édouard Philippe, Algeria’s Noureddine Bedoui and Belgium’s Charles Michel, according to the Washington Post.

    Once the malware is installed on a target’s phone, the spyware not only provides full access to the device’s data but also controls the phone’s microphone and camera. Instead of a device for use by the owner, the phone becomes a device that can be used to spy on them, recording not only telephonic conversations but also in-person conversations, including images of the participants. The collected information and data are then transmitted back to those deploying Pegasus.

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 159 available for testing

And another update is available for testing, with a brand new kernel and an updated toolchain. This is a major update for IPFire, as it rebases the IPFire kernel on Linux 5.10, the latest long-term supported release of the Linux kernel. Arne has been working through a long spring getting IPFire ported on this release and it is now finally ready for prime-time. It features... Read more

Nitrux 1.5.1 Released with Latest KDE Plasma Desktop, Updated Installer

Nitrux 1.5.1 appears to be a small update to the Nitrux 1.5 series of the distribution, which shipped last month as one of the first to support the Linux 5.13 kernel series. Now, the new release ships with updated kernels, including Linux 5.4.137 LTS as the default kernel, as well as Linux 5.10.55 LTS and Linux 5.13.7, which can be installed from the repositories. Nitrux also supports Liquorix and Xanmod kernels, currently Linux 5.12.0-19.3, 5.13.7, and 5.13.7-cacule, as well as Linux-Libre LTS and non-LTS kernels, currently Linux 5.10.55 and 5.12.19, all of which can be installed from the repositories. Read more

  • LibreOffice Conference 2021: Announcing the logo!

    In late June, we started a competition to design the logo for our upcoming LibreOffice Conference 2021. We received 22 submissions with many great ideas – thanks to everyone who took part!

  • ESP32-H2 RISC-V WiSoC announced with Zigbee 3, Thread, and Bluetooth LE 5.2 - CNX Software

    Just a few days ago, we noted ESP32-H2 802.15.4 & BLE RISC-V SoC had shown up in the source code, and tried to derive specs and a block diagram from the info seeing it was similar to ESP32-C3, but swapping the WiFi radio for an 802.15.4 radio. We don’t need to guess anymore, as Espressif Systems has just announced ESP32-H2 RISC-V WiSoC with support for Zigbee 3.x, Thread 1.x through the 802.15.4 radio, as well as Bluetooth LE 5.2.

  • Express-TL Tiger Lake-H COM Express module offers 8K video, PCIe Gen4 x16 connectivity
  • Where Do Linux Users Buy Games? Meet 5 Different Profiles

    We are back with another little story coming from the data collected in April 2021 regarding Linux Gamers’ habits and perceptions. This time we thought it could be fun to go through the usage of game stores… Namely which game stores are currently used by Linux gamers, and at what frequency. [....] Where Do Linux Users [License proprietary] Games? Meet 5 Different Profiles https://boilingsteam.com/where-do-linux-users-buy-games-meet-5-different-profiles/

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 136

    Whether GNOME is meant to be used in its default state, why open source doesn’t need to conquer the world to succeed, emulating ancient Windows versions on dirt cheap modern hardware, KDE Korner, and more.

Programming Leftovers

  • Eclipse Adoptium achieves its first Java SE release

    The Eclipse Adoptium community has achieved its first Java SE release based upon the OpenJDK code. Adoptium is the new home of the AdoptOpenJDK project, the most popular build of OpenJDK in production according to the recent JVM Ecosystem Report, with over 300 million downloads. Adoptium’s success builds upon the community development of Java SE in OpenJDK. OpenJDK creates the implementation of Java SE and Adoptium performs the structured build, test, and delivery to end users. Red Hat has brought best in class working practices to these projects to deliver high quality binaries that are ready for production usage. Red Hat engineers have a strong representation in the Adoptium project management committee and Red Hat is a strategic member of the Adoptium working group. Together the project management committee and working group provide technical and governance oversight of the project. This release from Adoptium is the first from the Eclipse Foundation. As part of the move to Eclipse, Adoptium code underwent enhanced scrutiny through the Eclipse intellectual property review process, and the project’s binaries have passed the Oracle Java SE JCK test suite—- used to determine compatibility with the Java SE specification.

  • The many faces of awk

    The awk command provides a lot more than simply selecting fields from input strings, including pulling out columns of data, printing simple text, evaluating content – even doing math.

  • Week8kdesoc

    helpers module for the printers has been ported to support python2 since no mingw supports python 3 yet, as this just requires removing the variable types in function decarations and returns, however in the case of the actual printers i have decided to create two seperate files for it. Although it may be a little time consuming, it makes more sense because there are have become faster in python3 and would be restricting if still using the python2 implemenetation. for example in the case of f"" and %. Some classes to do not work when used with pyhton2 and gdb-mi

  • Read QR Codes from Raspberry PI with Pyzbar and Python

    With a camera and a few python code lines you can transform your Raspberry PI into an advanced QR codes reader by usin Pyzbar, also making your RPI able to perform more actions on conditions mach

  • Only infinite elements
  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.31 Counting Down

    Only a few days to go until the first Raku Conference (on 6, 7 and 8 August), online this time because of the pandemic. With attendees from more than 30 countries, 3 workshops sessions, 13 presentations, and a nice selection of Lightning Talks (schedule). Brought to you by Andrew Shitov and associates, and sponsored by Edument and Perl Services. It’s not too late to register yet! And if you’re registered, don’t forget to have your Conference T-Shirt made for the complete experience!

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFarmHash 0.0.2: Maintenance

    A minor maintenance release of the new package RcppFarmHash, first released in version 0.0.1 a week ago, is now on CRAN in an version 0.0.2. RcppFarmHash wraps the Google FarmHash family of hash functions (written by Geoff Pike and contributors) that are used for example by Google BigQuery for the FARM_FINGERPRINT digest. This releases adds a #define which was needed on everybody’s favourite CRAN platform to not attempt to include a missing header endian.h. With this added #define all is well as we can already tell from looking at the CRAN status where the three machines maintained by you-may-know-who have already built the package. The others will follow over the next few days.

  • GSoC 2021 KMyMoney - Week 8

    Week 8 revolved around removing all the usages of webpricequote on the equity price update dialog source code. For people not much into finance, an article from Investopedia about quotes. I first replaced the WebPriceQuote constructors and their members of AlkOnlineQuoteSource. Replacing m_webIDBy with m_idSelector popped up error. After putting in a little effort I remembered that m_idSelector is the member of AlkOnlineQuoteSource::Private and I will have to use the getter(idSelector()) to use that member for an AlkOnlineQuoteSource object.

  • SEGGER’s Linux Studio makes top rated development environment available to Linux developers

    Linux Studio is a development environment designed specifically for native host development, making the features of SEGGER’s top rated Embedded Studio IDE available to all Linux application developers. With its sleek Visual Studio-style user interface, powerful project management and integrated source-level debugger, Linux Studio greatly simplifies development on Linux. Linux Studio’s project manager enables clear organization of all project resources. Multi-project solutions can keep all parts of an application together, such as an executable file, additional libraries and resources.

