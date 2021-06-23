today's leftovers
-
Auckland University of Technology choose Koha Library System
The move away from an overseas vendor product will save the university $100,000 per year from 2022 onwards. The library retains all functionality from the current system and gains a number of other benefits for both students and library staff.
AUT and Catalyst find their values around openness closely aligned. Catalyst is excited to partner with AUT, where the library team have become champions in the use of open source software. “Adopting Koha allows us to continue our progress in open source – this drives increased flexibility and control of our own destiny. Open source software allows our people to take ownership – the move to Koha will mean increased capacity, capability and satisfaction for our staff. We get to work directly with a huge global community of librarians and developers to improve and extend Koha, including dozens of libraries in New Zealand,” says AUT Manager of Open Library Initiatives, Craig Murdoch.
-
HTTP Security Headers: Why? How? What?
Initially used for simple metadata, HTTP headers now play an important role in the vast field that web security is.
Setting up HTTP security headers is the quickest, less expensive, and probably the most effective way to secure a web application today. Here is how.
-
Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ shows you the hour’s forecast
-
Azul Announces Commercial Support for the Eclipse Temurin OpenJDK Distribution
-
Pegasus and the Threat of Cyberweapons in the Age of Smartphones
The possible targets not only include journalists and activists, but also government officials. This includes 14 heads of states and governments: three presidents (France’s Emmanuel Macron, Iraq’s Barham Salih and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa), three sitting and seven former prime ministers, and a king (Morocco’s Mohammed VI). The three sitting prime ministers are Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Egypt’s Mostafa Madbouly and Morocco’s Saad-Eddine El Othmani. Among the seven former prime ministers are Lebanon’s Saad Hariri, France’s Édouard Philippe, Algeria’s Noureddine Bedoui and Belgium’s Charles Michel, according to the Washington Post.
Once the malware is installed on a target’s phone, the spyware not only provides full access to the device’s data but also controls the phone’s microphone and camera. Instead of a device for use by the owner, the phone becomes a device that can be used to spy on them, recording not only telephonic conversations but also in-person conversations, including images of the participants. The collected information and data are then transmitted back to those deploying Pegasus.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 409 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 159 available for testing
And another update is available for testing, with a brand new kernel and an updated toolchain. This is a major update for IPFire, as it rebases the IPFire kernel on Linux 5.10, the latest long-term supported release of the Linux kernel. Arne has been working through a long spring getting IPFire ported on this release and it is now finally ready for prime-time. It features...
Nitrux 1.5.1 Released with Latest KDE Plasma Desktop, Updated Installer
Nitrux 1.5.1 appears to be a small update to the Nitrux 1.5 series of the distribution, which shipped last month as one of the first to support the Linux 5.13 kernel series. Now, the new release ships with updated kernels, including Linux 5.4.137 LTS as the default kernel, as well as Linux 5.10.55 LTS and Linux 5.13.7, which can be installed from the repositories. Nitrux also supports Liquorix and Xanmod kernels, currently Linux 5.12.0-19.3, 5.13.7, and 5.13.7-cacule, as well as Linux-Libre LTS and non-LTS kernels, currently Linux 5.10.55 and 5.12.19, all of which can be installed from the repositories.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago