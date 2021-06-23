Nitrux 1.5.1 appears to be a small update to the Nitrux 1.5 series of the distribution, which shipped last month as one of the first to support the Linux 5.13 kernel series. Now, the new release ships with updated kernels, including Linux 5.4.137 LTS as the default kernel, as well as Linux 5.10.55 LTS and Linux 5.13.7, which can be installed from the repositories. Nitrux also supports Liquorix and Xanmod kernels, currently Linux 5.12.0-19.3, 5.13.7, and 5.13.7-cacule, as well as Linux-Libre LTS and non-LTS kernels, currently Linux 5.10.55 and 5.12.19, all of which can be installed from the repositories.

And another update is available for testing, with a brand new kernel and an updated toolchain. This is a major update for IPFire, as it rebases the IPFire kernel on Linux 5.10, the latest long-term supported release of the Linux kernel. Arne has been working through a long spring getting IPFire ported on this release and it is now finally ready for prime-time. It features...