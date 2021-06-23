Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD On Linux
Last year Sabrent launched the Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive and left me puzzled for months finding that the Linux performance was coming in short of expectations under Linux. However, Sabrent recently released a firmware update (v1.2) for the Rocket 4 Plus and now the drive seems to be much better positioned under Linux.
At launch the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe solid-state drive was coming in short of expectations and similar to the odd performance I have been seeing out of the Samsung 980 PRO under Linux also performing worse than expected. But it looks like things have smoothed out with the v1.2 firmware update available for the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus. The firmware update was made available to download in June while for a while now new drives have been shipping using this latest version.
