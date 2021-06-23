Language Selection

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD On Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 02:05:51 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks

Last year Sabrent launched the Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive and left me puzzled for months finding that the Linux performance was coming in short of expectations under Linux. However, Sabrent recently released a firmware update (v1.2) for the Rocket 4 Plus and now the drive seems to be much better positioned under Linux.

At launch the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe solid-state drive was coming in short of expectations and similar to the odd performance I have been seeing out of the Samsung 980 PRO under Linux also performing worse than expected. But it looks like things have smoothed out with the v1.2 firmware update available for the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus. The firmware update was made available to download in June while for a while now new drives have been shipping using this latest version.

Games: Proton, Vomitoreum, SkateBIRD, Flare, and More

  • Proton 6.14 GE-2 and Wine 6.14 GE-2 are out, easily update Proton GE with ProtonUp

    Multiple updates to community-built versions of Proton and Wine, along with a very interesting bit of software to help you upgrade Proton GE called ProtonUp. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. Proton GE is not affiliated with Valve/Steam, it also has less quality assurance versus the official Proton but often ends up with special game-specific fixes quicker.

  • Vomitoreum is a FPS Metroidvania with a sprinkle of horror out now

    Built using the power of the open source GZDoom (although it's a full standalone game), Vomitoreum is an FPS Metroidvania with a focus on atmosphere and horror, inspired by the paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński set in an interconnected and nightmarish world. If you love retro-styled first-person shooter then this is one you need to take a look at.

  • SkateBIRD gets delayed until September 16 | GamingOnLinux

    You're going to have to wait a bit longer to do flips and things as a cute little bird, as SkateBIRD from Glass Bottom Games has been a bit delayed. Seems all platforms have been delayed at this point with a new release date set at September 16. Why? In the brief announcement post Glass Bottom Games mentioned "Why? Usual reasons. Shipping a game is hard. Hit some bugs, SDK stuff where the old code worked but the new one suddenly didn't, you get the idea. Gave us more time to polish other stuff though, so that's nice!"

  • Flare, a free and open source RPG and game engine has a huge new 1.12 release | GamingOnLinux

    Flare is a name I've not heard for a while. It is both an RPG and a game engine for other developers to make their own games and a massive new release is out. The idea behind Flare as a game engine is to specifically deal with single-player 2D action RPGs. It is not a reimplementation of anything else but a tribute to the whole genre. While the developers also made Flare: Empyrean Campaign to show it off a little.

  • First-person brawler Paint the Town Red is officially out now | GamingOnLinux

    After a long time in Early Access, you can now go ahead and start all kinds of ridiculous fights in the first-person brawler Paint the Town Red as it's out properly now. If you love ridiculous games, this is the one for you. Start a fight in a bar? On a dance floor? Punch a shark. Yup, it has it all. Then there's also the Beneath roguelike RPG mode filled with secrets, hordes of monsters, and otherworldly bosses takes all fighters foolish enough to brave its depths.

  • A Prologue demo for IRIS: A Colorful Dream shows off the unique world | GamingOnLinux

    IRIS: A Colorful Dream is an upcoming 3D exploration platformer about restoring colour to the world. It looks simply wonderful and you can play a small unique slice of it right now. The developer recently put out a Prologue demo, which has its own unique world that won't be in the full game. The developer mentioned it's partly to "explore our ideas and hone our skills before diving into the real thing".

today's leftovers

  • Auckland University of Technology choose Koha Library System

    The move away from an overseas vendor product will save the university $100,000 per year from 2022 onwards. The library retains all functionality from the current system and gains a number of other benefits for both students and library staff.

    AUT and Catalyst find their values around openness closely aligned. Catalyst is excited to partner with AUT, where the library team have become champions in the use of open source software. “Adopting Koha allows us to continue our progress in open source – this drives increased flexibility and control of our own destiny. Open source software allows our people to take ownership – the move to Koha will mean increased capacity, capability and satisfaction for our staff. We get to work directly with a huge global community of librarians and developers to improve and extend Koha, including dozens of libraries in New Zealand,” says AUT Manager of Open Library Initiatives, Craig Murdoch.

  • HTTP Security Headers: Why? How? What?

    Initially used for simple metadata, HTTP headers now play an important role in the vast field that web security is.

    Setting up HTTP security headers is the quickest, less expensive, and probably the most effective way to secure a web application today. Here is how.

  • Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ shows you the hour’s forecast
  • Azul Announces Commercial Support for the Eclipse Temurin OpenJDK Distribution
  • Pegasus and the Threat of Cyberweapons in the Age of Smartphones

    The possible targets not only include journalists and activists, but also government officials. This includes 14 heads of states and governments: three presidents (France’s Emmanuel Macron, Iraq’s Barham Salih and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa), three sitting and seven former prime ministers, and a king (Morocco’s Mohammed VI). The three sitting prime ministers are Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Egypt’s Mostafa Madbouly and Morocco’s Saad-Eddine El Othmani. Among the seven former prime ministers are Lebanon’s Saad Hariri, France’s Édouard Philippe, Algeria’s Noureddine Bedoui and Belgium’s Charles Michel, according to the Washington Post.

    Once the malware is installed on a target’s phone, the spyware not only provides full access to the device’s data but also controls the phone’s microphone and camera. Instead of a device for use by the owner, the phone becomes a device that can be used to spy on them, recording not only telephonic conversations but also in-person conversations, including images of the participants. The collected information and data are then transmitted back to those deploying Pegasus.

Android Leftovers

