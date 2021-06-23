Games: Proton, Vomitoreum, SkateBIRD, Flare, and More Proton 6.14 GE-2 and Wine 6.14 GE-2 are out, easily update Proton GE with ProtonUp Multiple updates to community-built versions of Proton and Wine, along with a very interesting bit of software to help you upgrade Proton GE called ProtonUp. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. Proton GE is not affiliated with Valve/Steam, it also has less quality assurance versus the official Proton but often ends up with special game-specific fixes quicker.

Vomitoreum is a FPS Metroidvania with a sprinkle of horror out now Built using the power of the open source GZDoom (although it's a full standalone game), Vomitoreum is an FPS Metroidvania with a focus on atmosphere and horror, inspired by the paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński set in an interconnected and nightmarish world. If you love retro-styled first-person shooter then this is one you need to take a look at.

SkateBIRD gets delayed until September 16 | GamingOnLinux You're going to have to wait a bit longer to do flips and things as a cute little bird, as SkateBIRD from Glass Bottom Games has been a bit delayed. Seems all platforms have been delayed at this point with a new release date set at September 16. Why? In the brief announcement post Glass Bottom Games mentioned "Why? Usual reasons. Shipping a game is hard. Hit some bugs, SDK stuff where the old code worked but the new one suddenly didn't, you get the idea. Gave us more time to polish other stuff though, so that's nice!"

Flare, a free and open source RPG and game engine has a huge new 1.12 release | GamingOnLinux Flare is a name I've not heard for a while. It is both an RPG and a game engine for other developers to make their own games and a massive new release is out. The idea behind Flare as a game engine is to specifically deal with single-player 2D action RPGs. It is not a reimplementation of anything else but a tribute to the whole genre. While the developers also made Flare: Empyrean Campaign to show it off a little.

First-person brawler Paint the Town Red is officially out now | GamingOnLinux After a long time in Early Access, you can now go ahead and start all kinds of ridiculous fights in the first-person brawler Paint the Town Red as it's out properly now. If you love ridiculous games, this is the one for you. Start a fight in a bar? On a dance floor? Punch a shark. Yup, it has it all. Then there's also the Beneath roguelike RPG mode filled with secrets, hordes of monsters, and otherworldly bosses takes all fighters foolish enough to brave its depths.

A Prologue demo for IRIS: A Colorful Dream shows off the unique world | GamingOnLinux IRIS: A Colorful Dream is an upcoming 3D exploration platformer about restoring colour to the world. It looks simply wonderful and you can play a small unique slice of it right now. The developer recently put out a Prologue demo, which has its own unique world that won't be in the full game. The developer mentioned it's partly to "explore our ideas and hone our skills before diving into the real thing".