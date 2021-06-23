Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 02:50:00 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install and Configure Todoist in Linux Distributions

    The word Todoist is the phonetic short form of To-Do List, and it can be used for organizing work, tasks, and quick notes. The Todoist can remember all of your works for you and recall you when you need them. If you work for different clients, Todoist can also manage to remind you of the high prioritized tasks. Mostly, if you’re a Linux sysadmin, I’m sure there is too much work to do for you in the entire week.

    You can now use the Todoist tool on your Linux system to remind the tasks, share the load among others, customize workload, and keep a balance between your work and life. You can also use Todoist for managing your shopping, store, day-to-day life, and social gathering.

    The Todoist application is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iPhones. It allows you to set labels, filters on the worklist, and even you can customize the Todoist theme based on your work category.

  • How To Install Java on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Java is a general-purpose and object-oriented programming language, lets application developers write once and run everywhere. This means that a compiled java code runs on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. JDK is a collection of various programming tools such as JRE (Java Runtime Environment), Java, Javac, Jar, and many others.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Java on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to Find and Remove Duplicate Photos in Linux

    Clicked too many similar photos? Have saved the same photo in different folders? I know that feel.

    You click photos on camera, send it through WhatsApp. Now you back up the images and you have two copies of the photos from the gallery and WhatsApp. It is annoying, cluttered and takes extra space unnecessarily.

    I came across this issue while going through my father-in-law’s photo collection. Here’s what I did to find the duplicate photos and remove thm.

  • How to Install Java 16 in Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux

    Java is a cross-platform, object-oriented, and multipurpose programming language that is primarily used for creating mobile, web, and cloud applications. Additionally, you can use Java to create games, chatbots, enterprise applications, and a whole lot more.

    To develop Java applications, you need to install an IDE (Integrated Development Environment). IntelliJ IDEA is a perfect example of an IDE that is designed specifically for the development of Java applications. However, you need to have Java installed beforehand. This can be provided by either the OpenJDK (Open Java Development Kit) or Oracle JDK (Oracle Development Kit).

  • How to Install Postfix Mail Server on Ubuntu 20.04

    Postfix is both a popular and preferred Mail Transfer Agent (MTA) for more than 25% of active and public internet mail servers. This attribute has something to do with its open-source status. Many Linux systems benefit from its extensive mail routing and delivery services.

    If you are a user of the Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 18.04 system and wish to install and explore the depths of Postfix MTA, then this article will answer all your queries.

    We are going to take you through Ubuntu 20.04 Postfix installation and configuration. The final bit of this tutorial will test Postfix’s mail routing capabilities after we install “s-nail” – it is a popular email client or in more technical terms, a Mail User Agent (MUA).

  • How to define multiple when conditions in Ansible - nixCraft

    Sometimes we need to evaluate multiple when conditions in Ansible playbooks. Let us see how to define multiple when conditions in Ansible for a single task.

    This page explains how to define multiple when conditions in Ansible. The examples further tell how to do a logical “OR” or “AND” using Ansible IT automation tool on your macOS, Linux, or Unix desktop.

  • How to patch modules in Red Hat Enterprise Linux | Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), in version 8, introduced modules as a higher-level concept for packaging software stacks. Modules enable new features such as adding alternative versions of stacks, called streams. That's great, but what if you want to patch a stream? Is it possible? It is. Is it more difficult than patching non-modular software? Slightly. This article shows you how to patch a module stream while avoiding the invisible package problem.

  • 3 Ways to Remove Files from Trash on Ubuntu using GUI and Terminal

    By choosing files and documents and hitting the “Remove” key on the keyboard, users can remove all data. Those files are then moved to Junk, a computer location for discarded data. Deleted files remain inside the "Trash" folder unless you elect to clear it or restored the contents. Throughout this article, we'll look at the first choice: how and where to delete documents via Trash.

  • Get started with Argo CD | Opensource.com

    In a typical push-based deployment, tools like Ansible and Jenkins connect directly to the server or cluster and execute the provisioning commands. This approach works well when the cluster is accessible on the network and there is direct connectivity between your deployment server and the destination server. For compliance or security reasons, connectivity between the deployment tool and the cluster may not be possible.

    Argo CD is a pull-based deployment tool. It watches a remote Git repository for new or updated manifest files and synchronizes those changes with the cluster. By managing manifests in Git and syncing them with the cluster, you get all the advantages of a Git-based workflow (version control, pull-request reviews, transparency in collaboration, etc.) and a one-to-one mapping between what is in the Git repo and what is deployed in the cluster. This method is called GitOps.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Games: Proton, Vomitoreum, SkateBIRD, Flare, and More

  • Proton 6.14 GE-2 and Wine 6.14 GE-2 are out, easily update Proton GE with ProtonUp

    Multiple updates to community-built versions of Proton and Wine, along with a very interesting bit of software to help you upgrade Proton GE called ProtonUp. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. Proton GE is not affiliated with Valve/Steam, it also has less quality assurance versus the official Proton but often ends up with special game-specific fixes quicker.

  • Vomitoreum is a FPS Metroidvania with a sprinkle of horror out now

    Built using the power of the open source GZDoom (although it's a full standalone game), Vomitoreum is an FPS Metroidvania with a focus on atmosphere and horror, inspired by the paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński set in an interconnected and nightmarish world. If you love retro-styled first-person shooter then this is one you need to take a look at.

  • SkateBIRD gets delayed until September 16 | GamingOnLinux

    You're going to have to wait a bit longer to do flips and things as a cute little bird, as SkateBIRD from Glass Bottom Games has been a bit delayed. Seems all platforms have been delayed at this point with a new release date set at September 16. Why? In the brief announcement post Glass Bottom Games mentioned "Why? Usual reasons. Shipping a game is hard. Hit some bugs, SDK stuff where the old code worked but the new one suddenly didn't, you get the idea. Gave us more time to polish other stuff though, so that's nice!"

  • Flare, a free and open source RPG and game engine has a huge new 1.12 release | GamingOnLinux

    Flare is a name I've not heard for a while. It is both an RPG and a game engine for other developers to make their own games and a massive new release is out. The idea behind Flare as a game engine is to specifically deal with single-player 2D action RPGs. It is not a reimplementation of anything else but a tribute to the whole genre. While the developers also made Flare: Empyrean Campaign to show it off a little.

  • First-person brawler Paint the Town Red is officially out now | GamingOnLinux

    After a long time in Early Access, you can now go ahead and start all kinds of ridiculous fights in the first-person brawler Paint the Town Red as it's out properly now. If you love ridiculous games, this is the one for you. Start a fight in a bar? On a dance floor? Punch a shark. Yup, it has it all. Then there's also the Beneath roguelike RPG mode filled with secrets, hordes of monsters, and otherworldly bosses takes all fighters foolish enough to brave its depths.

  • A Prologue demo for IRIS: A Colorful Dream shows off the unique world | GamingOnLinux

    IRIS: A Colorful Dream is an upcoming 3D exploration platformer about restoring colour to the world. It looks simply wonderful and you can play a small unique slice of it right now. The developer recently put out a Prologue demo, which has its own unique world that won't be in the full game. The developer mentioned it's partly to "explore our ideas and hone our skills before diving into the real thing".

today's leftovers

  • Auckland University of Technology choose Koha Library System

    The move away from an overseas vendor product will save the university $100,000 per year from 2022 onwards. The library retains all functionality from the current system and gains a number of other benefits for both students and library staff.

    AUT and Catalyst find their values around openness closely aligned. Catalyst is excited to partner with AUT, where the library team have become champions in the use of open source software. “Adopting Koha allows us to continue our progress in open source – this drives increased flexibility and control of our own destiny. Open source software allows our people to take ownership – the move to Koha will mean increased capacity, capability and satisfaction for our staff. We get to work directly with a huge global community of librarians and developers to improve and extend Koha, including dozens of libraries in New Zealand,” says AUT Manager of Open Library Initiatives, Craig Murdoch.

  • HTTP Security Headers: Why? How? What?

    Initially used for simple metadata, HTTP headers now play an important role in the vast field that web security is.

    Setting up HTTP security headers is the quickest, less expensive, and probably the most effective way to secure a web application today. Here is how.

  • Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ shows you the hour’s forecast
  • Azul Announces Commercial Support for the Eclipse Temurin OpenJDK Distribution
  • Pegasus and the Threat of Cyberweapons in the Age of Smartphones

    The possible targets not only include journalists and activists, but also government officials. This includes 14 heads of states and governments: three presidents (France’s Emmanuel Macron, Iraq’s Barham Salih and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa), three sitting and seven former prime ministers, and a king (Morocco’s Mohammed VI). The three sitting prime ministers are Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Egypt’s Mostafa Madbouly and Morocco’s Saad-Eddine El Othmani. Among the seven former prime ministers are Lebanon’s Saad Hariri, France’s Édouard Philippe, Algeria’s Noureddine Bedoui and Belgium’s Charles Michel, according to the Washington Post.

    Once the malware is installed on a target’s phone, the spyware not only provides full access to the device’s data but also controls the phone’s microphone and camera. Instead of a device for use by the owner, the phone becomes a device that can be used to spy on them, recording not only telephonic conversations but also in-person conversations, including images of the participants. The collected information and data are then transmitted back to those deploying Pegasus.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6