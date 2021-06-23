today's howtos
-
How To Install and Configure Todoist in Linux Distributions
The word Todoist is the phonetic short form of To-Do List, and it can be used for organizing work, tasks, and quick notes. The Todoist can remember all of your works for you and recall you when you need them. If you work for different clients, Todoist can also manage to remind you of the high prioritized tasks. Mostly, if you’re a Linux sysadmin, I’m sure there is too much work to do for you in the entire week.
You can now use the Todoist tool on your Linux system to remind the tasks, share the load among others, customize workload, and keep a balance between your work and life. You can also use Todoist for managing your shopping, store, day-to-day life, and social gathering.
The Todoist application is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iPhones. It allows you to set labels, filters on the worklist, and even you can customize the Todoist theme based on your work category.
-
How To Install Java on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Java is a general-purpose and object-oriented programming language, lets application developers write once and run everywhere. This means that a compiled java code runs on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. JDK is a collection of various programming tools such as JRE (Java Runtime Environment), Java, Javac, Jar, and many others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Java on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
How to Find and Remove Duplicate Photos in Linux
Clicked too many similar photos? Have saved the same photo in different folders? I know that feel.
You click photos on camera, send it through WhatsApp. Now you back up the images and you have two copies of the photos from the gallery and WhatsApp. It is annoying, cluttered and takes extra space unnecessarily.
I came across this issue while going through my father-in-law’s photo collection. Here’s what I did to find the duplicate photos and remove thm.
-
How to Install Java 16 in Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Java is a cross-platform, object-oriented, and multipurpose programming language that is primarily used for creating mobile, web, and cloud applications. Additionally, you can use Java to create games, chatbots, enterprise applications, and a whole lot more.
To develop Java applications, you need to install an IDE (Integrated Development Environment). IntelliJ IDEA is a perfect example of an IDE that is designed specifically for the development of Java applications. However, you need to have Java installed beforehand. This can be provided by either the OpenJDK (Open Java Development Kit) or Oracle JDK (Oracle Development Kit).
-
How to Install Postfix Mail Server on Ubuntu 20.04
Postfix is both a popular and preferred Mail Transfer Agent (MTA) for more than 25% of active and public internet mail servers. This attribute has something to do with its open-source status. Many Linux systems benefit from its extensive mail routing and delivery services.
If you are a user of the Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 18.04 system and wish to install and explore the depths of Postfix MTA, then this article will answer all your queries.
We are going to take you through Ubuntu 20.04 Postfix installation and configuration. The final bit of this tutorial will test Postfix’s mail routing capabilities after we install “s-nail” – it is a popular email client or in more technical terms, a Mail User Agent (MUA).
-
How to define multiple when conditions in Ansible - nixCraft
Sometimes we need to evaluate multiple when conditions in Ansible playbooks. Let us see how to define multiple when conditions in Ansible for a single task.
This page explains how to define multiple when conditions in Ansible. The examples further tell how to do a logical “OR” or “AND” using Ansible IT automation tool on your macOS, Linux, or Unix desktop.
-
How to patch modules in Red Hat Enterprise Linux | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), in version 8, introduced modules as a higher-level concept for packaging software stacks. Modules enable new features such as adding alternative versions of stacks, called streams. That's great, but what if you want to patch a stream? Is it possible? It is. Is it more difficult than patching non-modular software? Slightly. This article shows you how to patch a module stream while avoiding the invisible package problem.
-
3 Ways to Remove Files from Trash on Ubuntu using GUI and Terminal
By choosing files and documents and hitting the “Remove” key on the keyboard, users can remove all data. Those files are then moved to Junk, a computer location for discarded data. Deleted files remain inside the "Trash" folder unless you elect to clear it or restored the contents. Throughout this article, we'll look at the first choice: how and where to delete documents via Trash.
-
Get started with Argo CD | Opensource.com
In a typical push-based deployment, tools like Ansible and Jenkins connect directly to the server or cluster and execute the provisioning commands. This approach works well when the cluster is accessible on the network and there is direct connectivity between your deployment server and the destination server. For compliance or security reasons, connectivity between the deployment tool and the cluster may not be possible.
Argo CD is a pull-based deployment tool. It watches a remote Git repository for new or updated manifest files and synchronizes those changes with the cluster. By managing manifests in Git and syncing them with the cluster, you get all the advantages of a Git-based workflow (version control, pull-request reviews, transparency in collaboration, etc.) and a one-to-one mapping between what is in the Git repo and what is deployed in the cluster. This method is called GitOps.
-
