Basic Hacks for Kobo E-Readers
With a little hacking, you can free your Kobo e-reader from its proprietary chains. You may even transform your e-reader into a more general-purpose device.
Any piece of proprietary hardware eventually spawns a community of hackers. Kobo e-readers are no exception. However, while I have used Kobo e-readers for a decade, I only recently started to explore Kobo’s hacker community. New Kobo models are released frequently, so all documented hacks do not work for every e-reader, especially hardware hacks. Moreover, as always when hacking, you may sometimes risk bricking your device. Still, the variety and ingenuity of known modifications is proof of how determined the free hardware and software communities are to bypass the arbitrary restrictions imposed by proprietary hardware.
Rakuten Kobo is a Toronto-based company, whose products are a distant second to Kindle e-readers in market share. The company also hosts its own site for ebooks and audio books. Over the years, the company has shown a strong tendency to experiment with its hardware, no doubt in an attempt to increase its market share. For instance, Kobo’s first releases supported a Debian client, and several of its early devices used LCD displays rather than e-ink. These experiments sometimes make Kobo a moving target for hackers, but its primary use of the open ePub format makes it popular among those who prefer not to use the proprietary formats like MOBI used by Kindle.
Connect Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 to an Active Directory domain: Here's how - TechRepublic
Set up a VPN server on your Linux PC | Opensource.com
Have you been connected to an untrusted network such as a hotel or café WiFi and need to securely browse the internet from your smartphone or laptop? By using a virtual private network (VPN), you can access that untrusted network anonymously and as safely as if you were on a private network.
VPN is an amazing tool for safeguarding private data. By using a VPN, you can connect to a private network on the internet while maintaining anonymity.
There are many VPN services available, and many people have found that the preferred option for securing private data when using untrusted networks is OpenVPN.
OpenVPN creates an encrypted tunnel between two points, preventing a third party from accessing your network traffic data. By setting up your VPN server, you become your own VPN provider. Many popular VPN services use OpenVPN, so why tie your connection to a specific provider when you can have complete control yourself?
Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Debian 11 Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the steps and commands to install the latest version of Apache Tomcat on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux to test various Java-based applications…
Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Tomcat is developed and maintained by a free community of developers and our Apache license is published as open-source software.
Well, Tomcat is significantly different from the Apache web server, it was developed to primarily focus on Web applications. Tomcat does not understand URLs as a file specification, but as a notification of a user action. This is comparable to event-driven programming in classic GUI programming: a click on a button generates an event that the window manager reports to the program. Calling up a URL is analogous, be it in the form of a link or a form called.
13 Tips for Tuning and Optimizing Mysql and Mariadb Databases – VITUX
MySQL and MariaDB are the most widely used relational database management systems (RDMS) when it comes to website hosting and CMS systems such as Joomla, WordPress, Drupal, and Typo 3. In this article, I will explain how to speed up and optimize your MySQL and MariaDB database server.
Cinnamon 5 desktop review
Based on this article review, Cinnamon 5.0 is a worthy Linux desktop environment to consider as it has more thumbs up than dislikes. A new user will find it amicably adaptable and scalable, while veteran users might have to re-adjust their muscle memories to adapt to some new GUI tweaks. It is responsive and performs in a lightweight manner. Furthermore, it automates most of its functionalities so that its user only needs to acknowledge their implementation, if any. Our articles on the features of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” and updating to Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” directly reference Cinnamon 5.0 as the default associated desktop environment for Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”. The Cinnamon desktop developmental status and mileage can be followed up on Github. Here, you can keep a close eye on the upgrade changes associated with it from the beta stage to an official release.
Goggles Music Manager – music collection manager and player
I spend an inordinate amount of time listening to music. My favorite pastime is to see an eclectic range of bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being in the audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime. And it’s been a long time since I’ve been able to attend music performances. Instead, I’m listening to music from my CD collection which I’ve encoded to FLAC. I’ve reviewed a smorgasbord of open source music players. But Linux is endowed with a huge selection, there remains a fair few I’ve yet to explore. For this review, I’m looking at Goggles Music Manager.
KNewStuff, our Framework designed to make it as easy as possible for people to Get Hot New Stuff for whatever app they're running, and for the people who make those apps to add that same functionality to the apps, has for some time suggested that the KDE Store has the ability to accept uploading of content directly from the application. Unfortunately, due to the way this was originally built (which was essentially built around the idea that People Are Nice) turned out to be a fairly effective vector for spam and malicious content. The result of this is that for several years, while KNewStuff has had an implementation of the OCS Content Create functionality, there is no serverside implementation which supports it as it stands. Which is a shame, especially when, while we may not be able to do it through the API because people are, apparently, sometimes Not Nice, what we can do instead is make it easier for people who are nice to learn how to add their own stuff to those listings. [...] While working on this innocent seeming bit of stuff, i ran into few little things that needed to be done first. Of course, i could have hacked this and just Made It Work, but also that is not what we do in KDE. The first, probably smallest thing is that this inherently shows up in our mobile apps, because it's now a part of both Page and Dialog now. Not that there's a problem with people finding their way to the store and uploading things there, but if we catch just a couple of people who would have otherwise not uploaded their stuff for the rest of the world to see, well, i'll chalk that down as a win :D As for more technical things, the way in which one would get a list of the providers known to a KNewStuffCore::Engine was previously all manner of awkward, and really does not fit into how a modern Qt application works (that is, you'd call one function to get some string IDs, then you'd call another function to get each provider, and there was no good way to keep track of what might happen if another got added late, and so on). So, we now have a little model, KNSCore::ProvidersModel, which handles this, and just gives you a list of all the Providers known to an Engine, with a bunch of roles that lets you read all the information you need.
