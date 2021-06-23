Virtualization on PC, Explained for Beginners with Practical Use Cases
This guide is designed specifically for home users who want to try virtualization on their PC. We’ll take a detailed look at the different types of virtualization as well as the benefits of it.
If you need to run more than one operating system on your laptop or PC there are several ways to do it. You’ve probably heard the terms “virtualization” and “virtual machine” before, but do you actually know what that is?
Cinnamon 5 desktop review
Based on this article review, Cinnamon 5.0 is a worthy Linux desktop environment to consider as it has more thumbs up than dislikes. A new user will find it amicably adaptable and scalable, while veteran users might have to re-adjust their muscle memories to adapt to some new GUI tweaks. It is responsive and performs in a lightweight manner. Furthermore, it automates most of its functionalities so that its user only needs to acknowledge their implementation, if any. Our articles on the features of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” and updating to Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” directly reference Cinnamon 5.0 as the default associated desktop environment for Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”. The Cinnamon desktop developmental status and mileage can be followed up on Github. Here, you can keep a close eye on the upgrade changes associated with it from the beta stage to an official release.
Goggles Music Manager – music collection manager and player
I spend an inordinate amount of time listening to music. My favorite pastime is to see an eclectic range of bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being in the audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime. And it’s been a long time since I’ve been able to attend music performances. Instead, I’m listening to music from my CD collection which I’ve encoded to FLAC. I’ve reviewed a smorgasbord of open source music players. But Linux is endowed with a huge selection, there remains a fair few I’ve yet to explore. For this review, I’m looking at Goggles Music Manager.
KNewStuff, our Framework designed to make it as easy as possible for people to Get Hot New Stuff for whatever app they're running, and for the people who make those apps to add that same functionality to the apps, has for some time suggested that the KDE Store has the ability to accept uploading of content directly from the application. Unfortunately, due to the way this was originally built (which was essentially built around the idea that People Are Nice) turned out to be a fairly effective vector for spam and malicious content. The result of this is that for several years, while KNewStuff has had an implementation of the OCS Content Create functionality, there is no serverside implementation which supports it as it stands. Which is a shame, especially when, while we may not be able to do it through the API because people are, apparently, sometimes Not Nice, what we can do instead is make it easier for people who are nice to learn how to add their own stuff to those listings. [...] While working on this innocent seeming bit of stuff, i ran into few little things that needed to be done first. Of course, i could have hacked this and just Made It Work, but also that is not what we do in KDE. The first, probably smallest thing is that this inherently shows up in our mobile apps, because it's now a part of both Page and Dialog now. Not that there's a problem with people finding their way to the store and uploading things there, but if we catch just a couple of people who would have otherwise not uploaded their stuff for the rest of the world to see, well, i'll chalk that down as a win :D As for more technical things, the way in which one would get a list of the providers known to a KNewStuffCore::Engine was previously all manner of awkward, and really does not fit into how a modern Qt application works (that is, you'd call one function to get some string IDs, then you'd call another function to get each provider, and there was no good way to keep track of what might happen if another got added late, and so on). So, we now have a little model, KNSCore::ProvidersModel, which handles this, and just gives you a list of all the Providers known to an Engine, with a bunch of roles that lets you read all the information you need.
