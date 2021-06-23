Programming/Development Leftovers
LibreOffice project recap: July 2021 - The Document Foundation Blog
Tender to implement autoupdater (#202108-01)
The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice.
Managing GitOps control planes for secure GitOps practices
Red Hat OpenShift GitOps provides Argo CD and other tooling used to implement GitOps workflows for cluster configuration and application delivery. OpenShift GitOps is a Red Hat OpenShift add-on, available as an operator in the OperatorHub. Once you've installed the OpenShift GitOps operator, you can deploy Argo CD instances using Kubernetes custom resources.
2022 Fukuoka Ruby Award Competition - Entries to be judged by Matz
The Government of Fukuoka, Japan together with “Matz” Matsumoto would like to invite you to enter the following Ruby competition. If you have developed an interesting Ruby program, please be encouraged to apply.
Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation
Monday marked the release of Git 2.33-rc0 as the first test release of the next version of this distributed revision control system.
Git 2.33 isn't the most exciting update in recent times but primarily an assortment of many different bug fixes. In fact, Git 2.33 seems to be primarily a maintenance release with no big shiny new features at this time but just an assortment of fixes and other smaller items.
LLVM 13 Feature Development Is Over, LLVM 14 Enters Development - Phoronix
LLVM 13.0 feature development has ended with the code now branched and the first release candidate tagged.
LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.
X-Plane Flight Simulator Continues Advancing Its Renderer With Vulkan - Phoronix
X-Plane is not only the most realistic flight simulator that has long offered native Linux support but it's the only instance of a Vulkan-powered flight simulator I am aware of. While long tied to OpenGL, the company behind X-Plane is making it clear that the graphics rendering future is with Vulkan (and Metal when talking about Apple platforms).
It was just last year that X-Plane debuted with Vulkan support after being tied to OpenGL support previously for its custom renderer developed at Laminar Research. That Vulkan support debuted in X-Plane 11.50 and has continued improving since and even more enhancements ahead for future releases.
$23 N6110E NVR supports AI features, 10TB SATA drive, up to 10 video channels
Network video recorders (NRV) typically cost a couple of hundred dollars, but in the past, we noted a low-cost, entry-level NVR with a single Ethernet port may sell for under $50. But now, I’ve been made aware that $20 Linux-based NVR’s had shown up on Aliexpress either based on XM8536D processor, or SigmaStar SSR621Q dual-core Cortex-A7 processor. I’ll look at the N6110E model with the latter that sells for $22.99 plus shipping as it includes an enclosure and is said to support up to 10 channels, as well as AI features such as face & human body detection, “auto tracking” (vehicle tracking?), and mixed-traffic detection.
Use the Linux terminal to navigate throughout your computer
To navigate through the directories of your computer in a graphical interface, you're probably used to opening a window to get "into" your computer, and then double-clicking on a folder, and then on a subfolder, and so on. You may also use arrow buttons or keys to back track. To navigate through your computer in the terminal, you use the cd command. You can use cd .. to move one directory back, or cd ./path/to/another/folder to jump through many folders into a specific location. The concept of a URL, which you use on the Internet already, is actually pulled directly from POSIX. When you navigate to a specific page on some website, like http://www.example.com/tutorials/lesson2.html, you are actually changing directory to /var/www/imaginarysite/tutorials/ and opening a file called lesson2.html. Of course, you open it in a web browser, which interprets all that weird-looking HTML code into pretty text and pictures. But the idea is exactly the same.
Virtualization on PC, Explained for Beginners with Practical Use Cases
This guide is designed specifically for home users who want to try virtualization on their PC. We’ll take a detailed look at the different types of virtualization as well as the benefits of it. If you need to run more than one operating system on your laptop or PC there are several ways to do it. You’ve probably heard the terms “virtualization” and “virtual machine” before, but do you actually know what that is? Also: What's New in VMware Horizon 8 v2106 & v2103
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
