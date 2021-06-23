Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming/Development Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 05:58:11 PM
  • LibreOffice project recap: July 2021 - The Document Foundation Blog
  • Tender to implement autoupdater (#202108-01)

    The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice.

  • Managing GitOps control planes for secure GitOps practices

    Red Hat OpenShift GitOps provides Argo CD and other tooling used to implement GitOps workflows for cluster configuration and application delivery. OpenShift GitOps is a Red Hat OpenShift add-on, available as an operator in the OperatorHub. Once you've installed the OpenShift GitOps operator, you can deploy Argo CD instances using Kubernetes custom resources.

  • 2022 Fukuoka Ruby Award Competition - Entries to be judged by Matz

    The Government of Fukuoka, Japan together with “Matz” Matsumoto would like to invite you to enter the following Ruby competition. If you have developed an interesting Ruby program, please be encouraged to apply.

  • Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation

    Monday marked the release of Git 2.33-rc0 as the first test release of the next version of this distributed revision control system.

    Git 2.33 isn't the most exciting update in recent times but primarily an assortment of many different bug fixes. In fact, Git 2.33 seems to be primarily a maintenance release with no big shiny new features at this time but just an assortment of fixes and other smaller items.

  • LLVM 13 Feature Development Is Over, LLVM 14 Enters Development - Phoronix

    LLVM 13.0 feature development has ended with the code now branched and the first release candidate tagged.

    LLVM 13 brings AMD Zen 3 tuning, the GFX1013 target being added to the AMDGPU back-end for RDNA2 APUs, guaranteed tail calls are now supported via statement attributes for C and C++, many improvements to clang-format, the build system now allows building multiple distributions, support for ARMv9-A's Realm Management Extension (RME), the Hexagon target now supports the V68/HVX ISA, C API improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.

  • X-Plane Flight Simulator Continues Advancing Its Renderer With Vulkan - Phoronix

    X-Plane is not only the most realistic flight simulator that has long offered native Linux support but it's the only instance of a Vulkan-powered flight simulator I am aware of. While long tied to OpenGL, the company behind X-Plane is making it clear that the graphics rendering future is with Vulkan (and Metal when talking about Apple platforms).

    It was just last year that X-Plane debuted with Vulkan support after being tied to OpenGL support previously for its custom renderer developed at Laminar Research. That Vulkan support debuted in X-Plane 11.50 and has continued improving since and even more enhancements ahead for future releases.

»

More in Tux Machines

$23 N6110E NVR supports AI features, 10TB SATA drive, up to 10 video channels

Network video recorders (NRV) typically cost a couple of hundred dollars, but in the past, we noted a low-cost, entry-level NVR with a single Ethernet port may sell for under $50. But now, I’ve been made aware that $20 Linux-based NVR’s had shown up on Aliexpress either based on XM8536D processor, or SigmaStar SSR621Q dual-core Cortex-A7 processor. I’ll look at the N6110E model with the latter that sells for $22.99 plus shipping as it includes an enclosure and is said to support up to 10 channels, as well as AI features such as face & human body detection, “auto tracking” (vehicle tracking?), and mixed-traffic detection. Read more

Use the Linux terminal to navigate throughout your computer

To navigate through the directories of your computer in a graphical interface, you're probably used to opening a window to get "into" your computer, and then double-clicking on a folder, and then on a subfolder, and so on. You may also use arrow buttons or keys to back track. To navigate through your computer in the terminal, you use the cd command. You can use cd .. to move one directory back, or cd ./path/to/another/folder to jump through many folders into a specific location. The concept of a URL, which you use on the Internet already, is actually pulled directly from POSIX. When you navigate to a specific page on some website, like http://www.example.com/tutorials/lesson2.html, you are actually changing directory to /var/www/imaginarysite/tutorials/ and opening a file called lesson2.html. Of course, you open it in a web browser, which interprets all that weird-looking HTML code into pretty text and pictures. But the idea is exactly the same. Read more

Virtualization on PC, Explained for Beginners with Practical Use Cases

This guide is designed specifically for home users who want to try virtualization on their PC. We’ll take a detailed look at the different types of virtualization as well as the benefits of it. If you need to run more than one operating system on your laptop or PC there are several ways to do it. You’ve probably heard the terms “virtualization” and “virtual machine” before, but do you actually know what that is? Read more Also: What's New in VMware Horizon 8 v2106 & v2103

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Introducing the no-cost IBM Semeru Runtimes to develop and run Java applications – IBM Developer

    With the launch of IBM Semeru Runtimes, IBM makes it easier than ever to develop and run Java applications more cost-effectively in hybrid cloud environements, from public cloud to data centers. IBM Semeru Runtimes use the class libraries from OpenJDK, along with the Eclipse OpenJ9 Java Virtual Machine to enable developers to build and deploy Java applications that will start quickly, deliver great performance, all while using less memory.

  • IBM Semeru Runtimes deliver enterprise quality for Java applications – IBM Developer

    A large number of IBM software and services rely on IBM Semeru Runtimes technology to provide a solid foundation for IBM and many other Fortune 500 companies operating across a wide range of industry sectors. The runtimes are rigorously exercised across numerous architectures and operating systems, from desktops running Windows, Linux, or macOS to servers such as IBM Power Systems, IBM Z system mainframes, and X86 systems. IBM provides high-quality production-ready runtimes that meet the most demanding quality standards in the Java ecosystem. IBM stands behind that statement with optional commercial support available with IBM Runtimes for Business, offering flexible licensing to fit your needs.

  • Why I was scared of IT automation | Enable Sysadmin

    New technology often makes lots of promises but experienced IT professionals are likely to greet these promises warily. There can easily be a disconnect between what the vendor's sales team is pitching as a solution and the actual problems or challenges you're trying to solve. Having anxiety about significant change is expected. In our experience working with customers at Red Hat, we've found that certain roles share common concerns about IT automation.

  • IT modernization: 5 truths now

    IT Modernization increasingly means something new. Go back five, and certainly 10 years, it would have been primarily an efficiency – which is to say primarily a cost-cutting – story. Out with Solaris and in with Linux. Out with legacy Unix system hardware and in with x86. Out with a proprietary database and in with MySQL. We also saw the continued mainstreaming of virtualization, which served to improve the historically dismal utilization of mass-market servers, without requiring much of a fundamental change in how servers were operated. This was a common theme of that era of IT modernization. Make things more efficient but don’t upset existing processes, workflows, and development methods. Don’t require any large-scale upskilling of staff. But that’s changing. While some percentage of existing platforms are being either left as is or lightly refreshed, many others are being modernized through major refits or other fundamental platform shifts.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6